More Monroe County haunted attractions open ahead of Halloween

• The grand opening of Nate Thompson’s Michigan Museum of Horror is at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 20. The museum, which Thompson plans to open all year-round, is at 44 S. Monroe St.

It will feature real skulls, witches, taxidermy, bones and tarot readings.

The museum has two floors. The second story will be called “The Michigan Funeral Museum” and is a partnership with The Anatomy of Death Museum in Mount Clemens.

Thompson, a local filmmaker, has made several horror films.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $6 for children, and free for children age 5 and under. For tickets, visit www.natethompsonvideo.com/the-michigan-museum-of-horror.

• Octobernight will take place Oct. 14-15 at River Raisin Territorial Park.

The event will offer scary stories told through historical vignettes as well as seasonal refreshments and live music. Tickets must be purchased in advance at www.monroecountymuseum.com.

• The annual Haunted Forest, offered by Airport High School, will be open from 7 to 11 p.m. every Friday and Saturday in October behind Sterling Elementary School, 160 Fessner, Carleton.

The cost is $7 per person. A matinee performance for children will be offered from 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 22; the cost is $5 a person.

• A haunted house is among the activities offered at the second-annual Fall Extravaganza, to be held Oct. 27 at Arborwood Elementary Complex.

The haunted house will be open from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Also offered will be trunk-or-treating, bingo and a book fair.

• A haunted forest trail is part of a Halloween party set for 8 p.m. Oct. 29 at Get Away Bay, 16339 Cone Road, Milan.

Also offered will be live music, costume contest, bonfires, food and drink vendors, cornhole tournament and more. Costumes are required. For tickets and more information, visit MiGetAwayBay.com.

• Many area residents, including the Jennings family on Westwood Drive, decorate their yards for the season.

To report other haunted attractions to The Monroe News, email events@monroenews.com.