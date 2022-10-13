Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
Columbus has new plan to get plows on low-priority streets this winter
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The next time you see a snow plow driver down your street in the city of Columbus, it could be an accountant, a human resources officer, or a parks department worker. The city’s plan to get plows down low-priority streets? Borrow drivers from other departments....
WSYX ABC6
Section of Alton Darby Road in Hilliard reopens after gas line break
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Alton Darby Road in Hilliard has reopened after a gas line break Monday afternoon. Alton Darby was closed between Scioto Darby Road and Fairway Commons. Hilliard City Schools said there are no evacuations but the gas leak and road closure will impact school bus routes...
WSYX ABC6
Retired Columbus firefighter killed in Marietta, Ohio plane crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One of the men killed in a plane crash Tuesday morning in Marietta, Ohio was a retired Columbus firefighter. Eric S. Seevers, 45, of Parkersburg, and Timothy F. Gifford, 49, of Orient, Ohio, were killed when a 1974 Beechcraft King Air E90 crashed into a car dealership parking lot early Tuesday morning, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus police, fire teaming up to host trunk or treat
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police and Columbus Division of fire are partnering to host a free trunk-or-treat event on Sunday, Oct. 30. From 4-6 p.m., both agencies will be handing out candy in a safe, family-friendly event along Marconi Boulevard. Trunk or Treat by WSYX/WTTE...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Bundle up the blankets, fire up the furnace!
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Here comes the cold air! Bundle on the blankets and fire up the furnace! We're getting a chilly blast tonight and Tuesday, but we'll see some warmer temps by the end of the week and the weekend. A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for the...
WSYX ABC6
Pilot and another person onboard killed when plane crashes in Marietta, Ohio
MARIETTA, Ohio (WCHS) — UPDATED: 2:15 p.m., 10/18/22. Investigators have released the names of two people killed in a plane crash Tuesday morning in Marietta, Ohio. Eric S. Seevers, 45, of Parkersburg, and Timothy F. Gifford, 49, of Orient, Ohio, were killed when a 1974 Beechcraft King Air E90 crashed into a car dealership parking lot early Tuesday morning, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus gas prices fall nearly 15 cents over past week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The average price for a gallon of gas in Columbus fell nearly 15 cents per gallon in the last week. GasBuddy reported that gas in Columbus dropped 14.3 cents per gallon, averaging $3.81. Prices in Central Ohio are 46.7 cents per gallon higher than a...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Rain, flurries possible tonight
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Expect another cold, wintry night tonight with a chance for rain and flurries. The wind chills are just rude. We gradually warm up through the rest of the week! Second Summer this weekend!. Interactive Radar | Weather Maps | View, Share Weather Photos. A very...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus COVID expert keeping an eye on 'up and coming' variant
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There may be another COVID wave coming. The sub-variant known as BQ.1 is concerning as it is possible vaccines and boosters won’t touch it and this version of the virus seems to spread faster than most. Ohio Health Infectious Disease expert Dr. Joseph Gastaldo...
WSYX ABC6
AEP: Crash in northeast Columbus leaves thousands without power
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A car accident in northeast Columbus resulted in nearly 2,000 people being without power Sunday night. According to a social media post from AEP Ohio, some equipment was damaged in a vehicle accident. Crews are currently trying to restore power to customers in the area.
WSYX ABC6
City of Hilliard leaf collection begins
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Curbside leaf collection in the city of Hilliard has begun. Residents are encouraged to rake their leaves to the curb area by 7 a.m. on the Monday of their scheduled pickup week. The Hilliard crew team will collect the leaves placed at the curb, between...
WSYX ABC6
Police searching for 21-year-old last seen at Grove City addiction recovery center
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Grove City Division of Police is searching for a missing 21-year-old girl who was last seen at an addiction recovery center. Police said Chloe Tichy, 21, was last seen on October 15 around 7:15 p.m. at the Ohio Addiction Recovery Center in Grove City.
WSYX ABC6
Amazon Style store opens at Easton Town Center, second location in the country
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Amazon just opened a new clothing store at Easton Town Center and it's only the second in the country. Amazon Style opened its doors for the first time Tuesday morning. So how does it work?. The store displays one of each item. All of the...
WSYX ABC6
EDM Haunted Fest to return to Ohio Expo Center on October 28
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This Halloween there's no better celebrate than at Columbus' biggest Halloween party. From costume contests to a frighteningly good music lineup you won't want to miss this. Zach Ruben, co-founder of Prime Social Group, previews the Haunted Fest. Haunted Fest is back on October 28...
WSYX ABC6
17-year-old shot, killed near Ohio State campus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 17-year-old girl was shot and killed in a shooting Sunday night near the Ohio State University campus. Police said Aniyah Elie was taken to the hospital by family members after she was shot along North High Street around 9:45 p.m. Elie died just after...
WSYX ABC6
Police searching for man accused of robbing west Columbus bank
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for a man accused of robbing a Chase Bank Tuesday on the west side. Police said the suspect went into the Chase Bank at 5684 West Broad Street just after 1:10 p.m. Tuesday and approached the employee behind the counter. The...
WSYX ABC6
Hilliard woman wins female Columbus marathon, Colorado man qualifies for Olympic trials
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — In a race packed with competitors from across the country, one of Central Ohio's own took first place in the female race. Sarah Biehl of Hilliard crossed the finish line of the 26.2-mile race with a time of 2:39:01. Hollyann Swann of Huntington, West Virginia,...
WSYX ABC6
US surgeon general visits Columbus to advocate for mental health in children
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The U.S. surgeon general visited Columbus Tuesday to join Nationwide Children's Hospital's On Our Sleeves campaign amid growing concerns about mental health in children. U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy joined On Our Sleeves Clinical Director Dr. Ariana Hoet to discuss child mental health. 1...
WSYX ABC6
Man dies from wounds after being found shot in crashed car
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 20-year-old man died after being shot earlier this month in the south Linden area. Josiah Montgomery was found shot in a car that had crashed into a sign along Duxberry Avenue on Oct. 8. Columbus police said they were alerted to the shooting by...
WSYX ABC6
'He saved my life,' woman remembers retired CFD plane crash victim after 2008 rescue
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "That man was the one who got in my car and pulled me out. It’s because of him that I am sitting here today. He saved my life." Monica Durban was overcome with emotion after finding out the tragic news that retired Columbus Firefighter Tim Gifford had died in a plane crash on Tuesday.
