Where to go for faith-based fall festivals and Halloween alternatives

By Carla Hinton, Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 5 days ago
It's time for trunk-or-treat events, fall festivals and other Halloween alternatives at houses of worship and faith-based organizations.

Carve or paint a pumpkin at the third annual pumpkin carving event at McFarlin United Methodist Church in Norman or take a tethered hot-air balloon ride at North Pointe Baptist Church. Take a Bible Walk at Oklahoma City First Church of the Nazarene or go on a hayride at Wings Fall Festival & Pumpkin Patch or get your ghoulish giggles at Robert Fasol's "Spooky Organ Concert" at St. Luke's United Methodist Church.

Seeking family oriented thrills with no chills in a faith-based setting? Check out some of the faith-based fall festivals and Halloween alternative events planned in the Oklahoma City metro area. Events are free unless otherwise noted.

Oct. 14-16/Oct. 21-23

Wings Special Needs Community, 13700 N Eastern, Fall Festival & Pumpkin Patch, weekends through Oct. 23, games, inflatables, hayrides, petting zoo, pumpkins for purchase. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Information: https://www.facebook.com/Wings.Oklahoma.

Oct. 22

First Baptist Church-Oklahoma City, 1201 N Robinson, Fall Farm Festival, 3 to 6 p.m., indoor carnival games, bounce houses, giant Jenga and Connect Four games in the gymnasium, costumes encouraged, donations of nonperishable food item for entry are encouraged but not required. Information: https://www.facebook.com/firstbaptistokc.

Riverlife Church, 910 S Santa Fe, Moore, Fall Festival, 2 to 6 p.m., inflatables, food trucks, face painting, vendor booths, hayrides and games. Information: https://www.facebook.com/riverlifechurchofmoore/.

Oct. 23

St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 222 NW 15, Fall Festival of Treats, trunk-or-treat event in south parking lot from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m., candy, games, inflatables, free hotdogs and chips, cookies. Robert Fasol's "Spooky Organ Concert" will be at 7 p.m. in sanctuary. Information: https://stlukesokc.org/event/.

McFarlin United Methodist Church, 419 S University Blvd., Norman, Pumpkin Carving and Trunk or Treat, 3 to 5 p.m., pumpkin carving and painting, bounce house and candy. Information: https://mcfarlinumc.org/.

Immanuel Baptist Church, 1451 E 45, Shawnee, Fall Festival, 4 to 6 p.m. Information: http://ibcshawnee.org/home.

Oct. 25

Westminster Presbyterian Church, 4400 N Shartel, Trunk or Treat in the church's Garden Court, 5:30 to 8 p.m. Information: https://www.wpcokc.org/.

Oct. 26

Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 1100 N Sara Road, Mustang, Trunk or Treat, 7 p.m. Information: https://holyspiritmustang.org/.

Christ's Church of Yukon, 620 Vandament, Trunk or Treat, 6 to 8 p.m., interactive games, hotdogs and candy; welcome to come in costume. Information: https://www.facebook.com/ChristsChurchofYukon/.

St. Luke's United Methodist Church-Edmond, 900 N Memorial Road, Fall Festival of Treats, board games, video games, inflatables, hot dogs, sliders and chips dinner from 5:15 to 6 p.m., Trunk or Treat from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Information: https://stlukesokc.org/event/.

Choctaw United Methodist Church, 1200 N Choctaw Road, Choctaw, Trunk or Treat, 6 to 7:30 p.m., decorated trunks, candy and hot dog meal. Information: https://www.facebook.com/choctawumc.

Oklahoma City First Church of the Nazarene, 4400 Northwest Expressway, Fall Fest, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Bible Walk, games, prizes. Information: https://okcfirst.com/welcome.

Oct. 27

St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 900 S Littler Ave., Edmond. Fall Festival, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Trunk or Treat, storytellers, music, hot cocoa, games, costume parade and contest at 6 p.m. Bring a Samaritan House donation of shampoo, toothpaste/brushes, deodorant, toilet paper or other hygiene products. Information: 405-340-0691; https://stjohn-catholic.org/.

Oct. 28

St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church and School, 5000 N Grove, Warr Acres, Halloween Carnival, 5:30 to 9 p.m., games, food, bingo and candy. Information: https://www.facebook.com/stcharlesokc.

Oct. 29

First Presbyterian Church-Oklahoma City, 1001 NW 25, Fall Festival, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., food, music, inflatables, chili cook-off and exotic animals. Information: https://fpcokc.org/

Choctaw United Methodist Church, 1200 N Choctaw Road, Choctaw, Pumpkin Fest from 1 to 4 p.m., sweet treats, inflatables, crafts and free pumpkins for children 18 and younger. Information: https://www.facebook.com/choctawumc.

Crestview Baptist Church, 7715 S Hiwassee Road, Fall Festival, 1 to 4 p.m., inflatables, games, candy. Information: https://www.crestviewokc.org/.

Shartel Church of God, 11600 S Western, 4 to 6 p.m. Information: https://www.shartelchurch.org/.

Wickline United Methodist Church, 417 Mid-America Blvd., Trunk or Treat. Information: https://www.wickline.church/.

Oct. 30

Christ the King Catholic Church, 8005 Dorset Drive, Nichols Hills, Trunk or Treat Festival, 4 to 5:30 p.m. Information: https://www.facebook.com/ckokc.org.

United Methodist Church of the Servant, 14343 N MacArthur, Trunk or Treat Fall Festival, 4 to 6 p.m., trunk-or-treat activities, non-scary costumes are welcome. Information: https://servantokc.org/events.

Quail Springs Baptist Church, 14613 N May, Candy Crush Trunk or Treat, 4 to 6 p.m., inflatables, music, prizes, fun costumes welcomed, food trucks available for food purchases. Information: https://qsbc.org/.

Highland Baptist Church, 2425 SE 4, Moore, 4 to 6 p.m., bounce house, food, games and candy. Information: https://www.facebook.com/HighlandMoore.

Nichols Hills United Methodist Church, 1212 Bedford Drive, Nichols Hills, Fall Festival, 5 to 7 p.m., hayrides, games, s’mores, and chili cookoff. Information: http://www.nicholshillsumc.org/.

St. Matthew United Methodist Church, 300 N Air Depot Blvd., Midwest City, Trunk or Treat, 6 to 8 p.m., candy and pumpkin patch. Information: https://www.facebook.com/StMatthewMWC.

Crossroads Church, 8901 S Shields, Fall Festival, 5 to 7 p.m. Information: https://crossroads.church/.

Trinity Lutheran Church, 603 Classen Blvd., Norman, Reformation Carnival and Trunk or Treat, 4 to 6 p.m., games, cake walk, face painting and candy, crafts. Information: http://tlcnorman.org/.

North Pointe Baptist Church, 5300 Coffee Creek Road, Fall Fest, 4 to 6 p.m., trunk or treat, free hot dogs and chips, candy, face painting, hay ride, tethered hot-air balloon rides, and Extreme Animals. Information: https://www.northpointe.tv/.

Southern Hills Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 3207 S Boulevard, Edmond, Trunk or Treat, 4 to 6 p.m., candy and pumpkin patch. Information: https://www.facebook.com/shccedmond/.

St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 10600 N Council, 5 to 7 p.m., candy, face painters, balloon artists, cupcake walk, hot dog meal, police cars and firetrucks. Information: https://stpaulsokc.com/.

Oct. 31

Putnam City Baptist Church, 11401 N Rockwell, Festival, 6 to 8 p.m., candy, games, inflatables, food available for purchase from food trucks. Information: https://pcbc.tv/FestiFall/.

Bethany Church of the Nazarene, 6789 NW 39th Expressway, Bethany, Trunk or Treat, 6 to 8 p.m. Information: https://www.bethanynaz.org/.

First Baptist Church-Edmond, 1300 E 33rd, Edmond, Trunk or Treat, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Information: https://www.fbcedmond.org/

