Mount Ayr, IA

Southwest Valley Squares off with Mt. Ayr in Key District Game

By Tom Robinson
 5 days ago
(Corning) Southwest Valley travels to Mt. Ayr for a critical game in Class A District #7. Both teams have one blemish on their respective records, with AHSTW, the league leader, at 7-0.

Southwest Valley Head Coach Anthony Donahoo points to the success of this year’s squad, the building process that started seven years ago.

For Coach Donahoo, it’s all about the growth of the players throughout this season. He says they took their lumps against AHSTW, getting healthy, making things right, and peaking at the right time.

Southwest brings a solid running game to the table with 1,823 yards, averaging 5.8 yards per carry, and 20 touchdowns. Four backs contribute to the success of this running game that follows a tough group of offensive linemen.

Behind successful football teams is the defense. The Timberwolves have shut out three opponents.

Coach Donahoo mentions Raiders quarterback Jaden Frost as one of the leaders on Mt Ayr’s squad. Frost has completed 67.8 percent of his passes for 847 yards and nine touchdowns.

Coach Donahoo says offensively everyone knows what his squad is going to do offensively. He says they will throw the ball three or four times a game and run it 60 times each outing. Donahoo says the key is setting themselves up for second and short yardage, winning the line of scrimmage, winning the line of scrimmage. He says winning the one-one battles will be the key to success when the defense sells out.

