kniakrls.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 10/17/22
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 24 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: SIX PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, THREE ASSISTANCE CALLS, THREE EXTRA PATROL CHECKS, TWO VEHICLE UNLOCKS, ONE WANTED PERSON, ONE MEET SUBJECT, ONE INCOMPLETE 911, ONE GRASS FIRE, ONE DOMESTIC, ONE RETURN CALL, ONE MOTORIST ASSIST, ONE RESCUE, ONE REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY AND ONE RECKLESS DRIVER.
KCCI.com
Law enforcement agencies are searching for missing person at Cordova Park
OTLEY, Iowa — According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, the search is on for a missing person, possibly located at Cordova Park. That person, identified as Raymond Welch, was reported missing on Sunday by Mahaska County. Since that time, agencies have analyzed cellphone data, conducted grid searches, utilized sonar and employed a tracking dog.
kniakrls.com
Possible Missing Person
On Sunday morning, the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office informed the Marion County Sheriff’s Office of a possible missing person, perhaps located at Cordova Park in Marion County. Since then the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, among other agencies, have analyzed cellphone data, conducted grid searches, utilized sonar, and employed a tracking dog. They are focusing their search at Cordova based on information the missing person was at the Cordova Park on Sunday morning.
Search underway near Lake Red Rock for possible missing person
MARION COUNTY, Iowa — Multiple law enforcement agencies are conducting a search at Cordova Park, along Lake Red Rock, after receiving information about a possible missing person. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the search began Sunday morning after it was notified by Mahaska County that the missing person was at the park on Sunday. […]
kniakrls.com
Two Deputies are Promoted to the Rank of Sergeant
Tuesday evening several promotions took place for the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholdt, hosted the event in the courtroom on the third floor of the Marion County Courthouse. Among those honored were Jake Van Voorst a new deputy and Jenae Kaster was named the first Mental Health Deputy.
northwestmoinfo.com
Iowa Resident Arrested on Outstanding Warrant in Dekalb County Sunday
(DEKALB COUNTY, MO) – An Ottumwa, Iowa resident was arrested on an outstanding warrant in Dekalb County Sunday. At 11:18 A.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that they arrested 34-year-old Kelsey L. Bibby who was wanted on an Adair County Sherriff’s Office misdemeanor warrant for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
weareiowa.com
Overnight chase ends in crash in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is in the Polk County Jail, and another person is in the hospital, after a chase came to a crashing and fiery end in Des Moines early Tuesday. Des Moines officers said they tried to pull a car over near Hubbell Ave. and Easton Blvd.. They said the driver took off, before crashing near East 29th and Hubbell. Police said the car rolled over, landing on its top.
ottumwaradio.com
One Killed, One Injured in Mahaska County Crash
A Monday morning two-vehicle accident in Oskaloosa claimed the life of a Hamilton woman. According to the Iowa State Patrol, shortly before 9:00 AM, a Chevy Malibu driven by 80-year-old Betty Walter was exiting the parking lot of a car dealership onto Highway 92. 71-year-old Ricky Corbett of Oskaloosa was traveling westbound on the highway in a Ford F150.
KRMS Radio
Iowa Woman Injured In Lake Area Crash
Among several accidents on Lake Area roadways over the weekend – one that left an Iowa woman with moderate injuries. The Highway Patrol reports that at around 10 AM a Dodge Challenger being driven by a 55 year old Des Moines man failed to negotiate a curve on Jade Road near Oakmont Road and ran off to the right side and struck a tree.
kniakrls.com
Register to Vote for Marion County Fairboard
The 2022 Marion County Fairboard election is set for Monday, December 5th at 7:00 p.m. The election is to elect members to the 24-member fairboard. Those eligible to vote must be a Marion County landowner, business person or farmer and be a resident of Marion County. Time is running out...
kniakrls.com
Warren County Supervisors To Discuss Health Services Additions
The Warren County Board of Supervisors meet in regular session today. The board will approve the final list of the 2022 Goal Setting Sessions, and consider changes in Health Services due to the Child Health Contract addition and approval of permanent easements for the Dubuque Street project. The board will...
kniakrls.com
Hamilton Woman Killed in Crash in Oskaloosa
A Hamilton woman was killed in a car crash in Oskaloosa Monday morning. The Iowa State Patrol reports 80-year-old Betty J. Walter was driving a 2009 Chevy Malibu, and was leaving a parking lot off of Highway 92 heading eastbound and pulled in front of a westbound 2014 Ford F-150 driven by 71-year-old Ricky L. Corbett of Oskaloosa. The F-150 didn’t have the time to stop, and collided with the Malibu. Walter wasn’t wearing a seatbelt. Corbett was. The investigation is ongoing.
Lawyer accused of filing false documents with the court faces sanctions
A central Iowa lawyer accused of providing false information to the court is facing a possible 18-month suspension of his law license. In November 2021, the Iowa Attorney Disciplinary Board alleged that Jeffrey Janssen of Des Moines had violated the Iowa Rules of Professional Conduct by pursuing frivolous claims that were not grounded in fact […] The post Lawyer accused of filing false documents with the court faces sanctions appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Woman Hits 9 Unmarked State Patrol Cruisers at Iowa Speedway
(Newton, IA) The Iowa State Patrol says a woman crashed into nine unmarked state patrol cruisers at the Iowa Speedway Friday. Trooper Ryan DeVault tells WHO Radio News that 31-year-old Mariah Aasheim of Winterset had a medical issue when she lost control, drove into the parking lot, and hit the front ends of nine state patrol cruisers parked there. DeVault says six other cruisers were not hit. The 15 cruisers were parked in the lot to help train new state troopers next week. He says Aasheim was treated and released at a local hospital. DeVault says they still have enough vehicles for the training.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Public Library to Host Former State Representative
Janet Carl, former state representative and college educator, will be joining the Knoxville Public Library Wednesday via zoom for a non-partisan, informational session about Public Measure No. 1. Public Measure No. 1 is about the proposed amendment to Iowa’s constitution about firearms.The event is set to start at 1:30 p.m.
KCCI.com
Police chase ends with driver crashing into a utility pole in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is in a hospital after leading police on a chase early Saturday morning. It happened around 1 a.m. Police say an officer initially tried to stop the driver on 10th Street and Forest avenue for a traffic violation, but the driver refused to stop.
kniakrls.com
Airport Groundbreaking Takes Place for Des Moines Skydivers
After gracing the skies of Winterset for over 30 years, the Des Moines Skydivers announced that they broke ground on a brand new hangar at the Knoxville Airport. The club plans to move during the off-season and be operational at the new facility at the start of the 2023 season. The target date for starting in Knoxville is April 1st.
KCCI.com
FOUND: Des Moines police have found missing 9-year-old boy
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have found 9-year-old Miko Shangab and reunited him with his family. According police, 9-year-old Miko Shangab went missing in the area of 13th and Clark streets on Saturday night. He was located around 11 p.m. on Saturday.
KCCI.com
Des Moines police identify victim in Park Avenue homicide
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have identified the man who was shot and left in a parking lot onPark Avenue. That man later died. According to police, 23-year-old Godfrey Oghissa was killed in the shooting. Police responded to a call around 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday after residents...
kniakrls.com
Pella City Council to Review Bonds, Peddler Ordinance
The Pella City Council will review issuance of general obligation bonds for infrastructure and developments at their meeting this week. Two separate agenda items would approve a total of $3.6 million in debt for various projects, including improvements to Prairie and Monroe Streets and to fulfill the city’s obligation for the Prairie Ridge Commercial Development Area. An ordinance extending the temporary removal of the requirement to obtain a design permit to operate as a peddler within the Oskaloosa Street Corridor and another to amend rates for the Pella Fiber and Pella TV utilities will also get a first reading. The city will also have the council review legal filings relating to the abatement of 813.5 Washington Street. The Pella City Council meeting begins at 6:00 this evening in the Pella Public Safety Complex, https://join.me/CityofPella and can also be found online.
