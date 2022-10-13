ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dryden, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whcuradio.com

Hydrant flushing tomorrow in the City of Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) -The Ithaca City Fire Department will conduct flow testing on fire hydrants tomorrow. Residents in the affected areas could experience fluctuations in water pressure and discoloration. Potential streets affected in the downtown area include Madison and Hancock Street, 4th and 5th Street, and Morris Ave. Affected areas near collegetown include Fall Creek Drive, Williams, North Quarry, and East Seneca Street, and Stewart Avenue.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

3-car crash closes intersection in downtown Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Traffic in Elmira slowed after a three-vehicle crash left a busy intersection closed Monday afternoon. Elmira Police responded to a 3-car crash at the intersection of East Church Street and Clemens Center Parkway a little after 3:00 p.m. on October 17, 2022. Police told 18 News that no one was injured. […]
ELMIRA, NY
whcuradio.com

Bridge near Cornell set to close for inspection

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A bridge closure near Cornell University. The lower Forest Home Bridge will close tomorrow during the day for inspection. No traffic will be permitted to cross from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. It’s expected to reopen fully in the afternoon.
ITHACA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Tioga County Teen Charged With Petit Larceny in Cortland County

A Richford teenager is charged after the Cortland County Sheriff's Office says she stole from a Walmart store. Megan N. Boyce, 18, was charged with one count of Petit Larceny after the sheriff's office responded to a Walmart on Bennie Road in the Town of Cortlandville on Saturday, October 15th for a reported larceny.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland man in custody charged with felonies related to June burglary

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man arrested in connection with a June burglary. Cortland City Police officers arrested 32-year-old Todd Brady yesterday for a crime that happened on Hill Street this summer. Brady was at Cortland County Jail on an unrelated charge. Authorities say Brady illegally entered a residence on the street and fought with a maintenance worker when he was discovered in an apartment. The apartment was ransacked, and all interior doors had been broken into. Brady is charged with felony burglary and felony criminal mischief.
CORTLAND, NY
whcuradio.com

IPD and IC authorities searching for suspect in Sunday burglary

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An early morning burglary at an Ithaca College facility on the Commons is under investigation. According to authorities, an unknown person forced their way inside the Physician Assistant Studies Program site and stole a TV. Police say the suspect was found sleeping in the building Sunday by an IC employee, then fled the scene. He’s described as a Black man in his 40s with a thin beard, between five foot seven and five foot nine, and was wearing camouflage pants, a white t-shirt, black combat-style boots, and a black kitchen apron.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Alleged larceny in Cortlandville leads to felony charge for Syracuse man

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Syracuse man faces charges in Cortlandville. Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Walmart Sunday afternoon for a reported larceny. The suspect was pulled over a short time later on Route 281. 32-year-old John Travers was arrested. He allegedly gave a false name and had drugs on him, as well as evidence of the larceny. Deputies say he tried to destroy other narcotics while in the patrol car. Travers faces felony evidence tampering and 4 misdemeanors including drug possession and petit larceny in Cortlandville Town Court on October 31st.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
NewsChannel 36

Report of Natural Gas Odor in Sayre; Not a Threat to the Public

SAYRE, P.A. (WENY) - Early Monday afternoon, officials in Sayre received widespread reports of natural gas odor. According to Sayre fire chief Gil Crossett, the smell came from UTLX, or Union Tank Car Company. Crossett said that chemicals from U-T-L-X are burned off seven times per week from their burn tower.
SAYRE, PA
WETM 18 News

Ithaca man arrested for terroristic threats in Steuben County

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A man has been arrested after he made threats against workers in the Steuben County Office Building, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Matthew Renslow, 45, of Ithaca, was arrested on October 14, 2022. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Renslow made specific threats against the Workers in the Steuben County […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Two-vehicle accident on state Route 13 causes delays

CAYUTA, N.Y. (WETM) — A two-vehicle accident along SR 13 before Alpine Junction resulted in traffic being delayed and multiple people being taken to the hospital. Sometime after noon on Oct. 16, reports came in of a two-vehicle motor vehicle accident involving a van and a trailer. At the scene, the other vehicle was found […]
CAYUTA, NY
localsyr.com

Syracuse Fire Department battles large fire in hoarded home

(SYRACUSE, N.Y.)- The Syracuse Fire Department was alerted by the 911 call center about a possible fire on the 600 block of Pond Street on October 15 at approximately 2:00 p.m. Firefighters from Station 2 (Lodi and North Salina St.) reportedly arrived within minutes and witnessed heavy smoke bellowing from...
SYRACUSE, NY
NewsChannel 36

Man Indicted after Allegedly Injuring an Elmira Police Officer

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - A man in Elmira has been indicted after allegedly injuring an Elmira Police officer. According to court documents, Nathaniel Jenkins allegedly punched an Elmira Police Officer in the head. This came as the officer was placing another person under arrest. The officer suffered an injury which...
ELMIRA, NY
whcuradio.com

Gas demand falls as local prices see increase

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Demand for gas has fallen, but gas prices have not. In Ithaca, Triple A notes this morning’s average price is three dollars 73 cents. Diesel prices jumped nine cents for an average of five dollars 67 cents. Oil prices range between 84 and 91 dollars a barrel.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Health Department seeks individual bitten by skunk in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Health Department is looking for an Ithaca resident that was bitten by a skunk. There were reports of two bites today in the City of Ithaca. The Health Department is trying to find one of the victims. A middle-aged or older woman wearing a long, hooded sweater and carrying a backpack was reportedly bitten this morning on North Plain Street. A resident who witnessed the bite said the woman was attempting to pet or feed the skunk, and the resident urged her to contact the Health Department. Officials want to speak to the individual to discuss precautionary medical care. They’re reminding people not to attempt to pet or feed wild animals. An animal who loses its fear of humans is more likely to approach them, resulting in bites.
ITHACA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy