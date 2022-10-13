2 ‘exceptional’ police officers were shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call in Connecticut

Five missing children were found—and two adults were arrested—by authorities in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, after the startling appearance of a set of 16-year-old twins who said they had escaped handcuffs in their Cypress home, Texas authorities said Tuesday. The teenage twins were hospitalized, “bruised and malnourished,” according to Harris County deputies. They told police they didn’t know their home’s address because they hadn’t lived on the property for very long and that they hadn’t been outside in a while, a spokesperson added. Investigators were able to locate the house early Tuesday morning, but its adult occupants—Zaikiya Duncan and her boyfriend Jova Terrell—had already disappeared with the twins’ five younger brothers, ages 8 to 14. Also missing was their 18-year-old brother. That afternoon, after an Amber Alert was issued, Louisiana police captured Duncan and Terrell. Only one child was with them, according to authorities, but the remaining four were found safe with a relative nearby soon after.Read it at KTRK

