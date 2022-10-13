ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
With an online petition, plans for a social district in New Bern could be back on the table

By Tina Adkins, Sun Journal
Sun Journal
Sun Journal
 5 days ago

After two public forums, a social district in downtown New Bern has been put on hold for now. But several downtown business owners still want to see it happen and have started a petition in support of the effort.

Social districts are areas where a person can order an alcoholic beverage and take it outside of the bar from which they purchased it and walk around inside a designated area.

While many business owners are strong supporters of the idea, committee members decided in April to put planning on hold until more information can be obtained.

"In terms of where we stand at this point with the social district plan, it is still in discussion, researching and information gathering," said Melissa Riggle, executive director of the Craven County Tourism Development Authority (TDA). "The TDA, Chamber and Swiss Bear paused our efforts after the two public forums earlier this year where we received feedback and concerns from local residents, mainly the Historic District Residents Association."

Some of those concerns include public drunkenness, trash and how people will act if social districting is allowed. Once those and other issues are settled and a plan is in place, the decision will be put in the hands of the New Bern Board of Alderman.

"We shifted our focus to those issues that were brought to our attention that needed to be addressed, such as concerns with trash, and other comments about noise and drinking," Riggle said. "There is still a committee planning and working toward a social district plan that is now being led by downtown businesses, not the TDA, Swiss Bear or Chamber."

Brad Poirier, owner of Bear City Impact located in downtown New Bern, is a supporter of the social district. He has started an online petition, website and Facebook page for others who support the proposed plan.

"I'm a business owner in downtown New Bern and it is something I would like," he said. "I have visited at least one other town that has a social district. I think it would be a great benefit for New Bern."

Poirier said that there are more than 200 signatures on the petition and at least 30 downtown business owners who have signed written petitions stating they support the social district and would like a discussion restarted.

Information researched by Poirier, with a concentration on Ohio's DORA law, shows that a social district has been quite beneficial for those areas. According to Poirier, out of Ohio's 97 social district locations, none have reported any serious violations or have been retracted after their required five year evaluation.

"The issues that are being presented are the same issues that were presented at every other community that has a social district," he said. "The issues are valid, but all of these things are happening now without the social district."

He also said that he feels the increase in foot traffic would have an economic benefit to businesses located in the district. More people walking around downtown equates to more visitors and more sales, he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VnN50_0iXASBhJ00

The petition can be signed by visiting change.org . For more information, you may also visit forthesocialdistrict.com or their Facebook page.

The proposed district hours are noon to 9 p.m., seven days a week.

Most people who like to have more than the average one to three after dinner or social drinks come out later than the hours that are proposed for the social district. Poirier said that is not the group that is being marketed.

The designated area for the social district would start at the Neuse River to Hancock Street and the Trent River to Broad Street, excluding Council Bluffs and Union Point Park. The district boundaries also include Hancock Street to Five Points along with Pollock and Broad Street.

