Public health commissioner: COVID challenges remain, even with relatively low hospitalizations

Kentucky’s public health commissioner says hospitalizations, intensive care admissions, and ventilated patients for COVID are at some of the lowest levels since the beginning of the pandemic. More than 70 counties are in the lowest level of spread with eight still in the red high category. Dr. Steven Stack said that is creating a different situation for many health care providers.“From an overall burden on the healthcare system, COVID, at the present is at a much more sustainable level for all of us in the state, which is good news for both our healers, our clinicians, and also our healthcare facilities.”Stack is quick to add the disease still remains a challenge. He noted 60 to 80 deaths related to coronavirus are still reported weekly. The public health doctor added it’s almost always a complication tied to COVID.Currently the Kentucky map describing coronavirus activity shows a majority of counties registering in the low level of green. But, Stack said it’s hard to say if the green color will continue to spread to other counties.“I’d be hesitant to predict what that map will do. I think, that it’s almost certain that they will be more yellow and more red when we get into cooler months, as we start to getting into November and December. Because people are going to be indoors more and that’s when viral, respiratory infections spread the easiest.”So, Dr. Stack suggested vaccinations, boosters, and flu shots are all very important right now. The public health doctor said about 40% of Kentuckians remain unvaccinated for COVID.