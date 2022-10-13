ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

UK carrier Virgin Media O2 announces new technology to stop fraudulent handset orders

UK carrier Virgin Media O2 recently announced that since August, it has been using a new fraud prevention technology, which it expects will prevent more than £6 million worth of fraudulent handset orders every year. The new solution was designed to combat a type of fraud called "Account Takeover,"...
UK carrier Three now offers 5G powered Broadband for businesses

UK carrier Three has launched a new 5G powered Business Broadband that, according to the company, offers a convenient and flexible alternative to the fixed line broadband connection. As Three stated in its announcement, with the new Business Broadband plan, businesses will be able to have video conferences in 4K...
UK carrier O2 launches a pre-paid, post-paid hybrid — Rolling Plan

Some people don't like mobile phone contracts. They want to pay month-to-month and be able to cancel the service at any time without any penalties. If you are such a person, you will be happy to know that UK carrier O2 has announced a new “Rolling Plan”, which will let you roll with the carrier without signing any contract.
Pixel 7 free VPN availability date clarified via support document

A free VPN service will become available to Pixel 7 devices, and the release window has been confirmed by a Support Document, uncovered by 9to5 Google. Users will be able to enjoy the free service as early as this December through the Google One app. Free VPN coming this December...
Straight Talk launches cheap, no-contract home internet service

Straight Talk has just announced it has partnered with Walmart for the launch of its new home internet service that doesn’t require a contract. Being owned by a bigger carrier like Verizon has many advantages, and today’s announcement highlights at least one of them. The new Straight Talk...
Amazon is offering its highest iPad 10.2 (2021) discounts just ahead of a new model's launch

Although Apple's next-gen 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pros have unsurprisingly captured the limelight in anticipation of a reportedly low-key announcement just about guaranteed to happen by the end of this month, a new edition of the company's entry-level tablet is also expected to go official soon, targeting cash-strapped iPad fans no longer content with the internals of last year's "standard" 10.2-incher.
Google kicks off Chromecast 4K Android 12 update rollout

Google’s Chromecast is one of the best deals in the market if you’re looking for a media player. Google’s small dongle does a lot of things for its size and price, including internet and video streaming. Thanks to the “Backdrop” feature, the Chromecast can be used to display artwork, photos, news, and even weather forecasts.
These are (many of) the devices T-Mobile plans to update to Android 13... eventually

It's been a little over two months since Google somewhat surprisingly kicked off its stable Android 13 rollout for all (eligible) Pixel devices, and completely unsurprisingly, this latest OS version did not expand to many other phones in the meantime. Of course, the likes of Samsung's premium Galaxy S22, S22+,...
Samsung beats its own record with faster DRAM, presumably destined for Galaxy S23

Samsung shared its latest achievement in advanced memory technology: an LPDDR5X Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) chip with a speed of 8.5 gigabits per second (Gbps). This fact is made even more noteworthy with Samsung confirming that the speed is retained on Snapdragon mobile platforms. Samsung’s new mobile DRAM chip...
Apple plans to follow Google and offer dock that turns the iPad into a smart display

During the unveiling of the Pixel 7 series earlier this month, Google announced that it will release a Charging Speaker Dock for the Pixel Tablet, which will be released sometime next year. The dock will not only wirelessly charge the tablet, but it will also turn it into a smart display with the ability to control your smart home devices. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is considering something similar for the iPad.
Nothing will soon raise the price of the Ear (1), its first earphones

If you have always wanted to buy the Nothing Ear (1) earbuds — Nothing's first-ever product — well, we suggest you act fast and buy them now. Why? Because soon they will receive a $50 jump in their price tag, and you won't be able to get them for just $99.
Fossil Gen 6 smartwatches start getting Wear OS 3, but some features are missing

Fossil confirmed last week that the highly-anticipated Wear OS 3 for Gen 6 smartwatches will be rolled out beginning October 17. The announcement was made along with the reveal of the company’s first-ever Wear OS 3 smartwatch, the Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition, which is now available for purchase for $300.
Comcast boosting speeds for its most popular Xfinity Internet plans

In an attempt to make its internet services more appealing, Comcast announced it’s boosting the speed of more than 20 million customers across the US. Xfinity’s most popular plans are getting some speed enhancements beginning this week, promising to offer customers a much better streaming experience. The announcement...
That recently leaked OnePlus 11 Pro super-flagship could be released as the OnePlus 11

Under Oppo's leadership, OnePlus has undeniably become one of the most unpredictable major global smartphone vendors (for better and for worse) in terms of high-end product launches and launch schedules. Following a year with no "vanilla" flagship whatsoever, a Pro model released in China months before the rest of the...
Razer Edge 5G gaming handheld powered by Android exclusively available from Verizon

Teased less than a month ago, Razer’s new Android-powered gaming handheld is finally official. The Edge 5G is the result of the collaboration between three giants that offer totally different products and services: Razer, Qualcomm, and Verizon. Hailed as “the world’s first dedicated 5G gaming device,” the Razer Edge...

