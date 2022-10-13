Read full article on original website
Related
Phone Arena
UK carrier Virgin Media O2 announces new technology to stop fraudulent handset orders
UK carrier Virgin Media O2 recently announced that since August, it has been using a new fraud prevention technology, which it expects will prevent more than £6 million worth of fraudulent handset orders every year. The new solution was designed to combat a type of fraud called "Account Takeover,"...
Phone Arena
UK carrier Three now offers 5G powered Broadband for businesses
UK carrier Three has launched a new 5G powered Business Broadband that, according to the company, offers a convenient and flexible alternative to the fixed line broadband connection. As Three stated in its announcement, with the new Business Broadband plan, businesses will be able to have video conferences in 4K...
Phone Arena
UK carrier O2 launches a pre-paid, post-paid hybrid — Rolling Plan
Some people don't like mobile phone contracts. They want to pay month-to-month and be able to cancel the service at any time without any penalties. If you are such a person, you will be happy to know that UK carrier O2 has announced a new “Rolling Plan”, which will let you roll with the carrier without signing any contract.
Phone Arena
Pixel 7 free VPN availability date clarified via support document
A free VPN service will become available to Pixel 7 devices, and the release window has been confirmed by a Support Document, uncovered by 9to5 Google. Users will be able to enjoy the free service as early as this December through the Google One app. Free VPN coming this December...
Phone Arena
Straight Talk launches cheap, no-contract home internet service
Straight Talk has just announced it has partnered with Walmart for the launch of its new home internet service that doesn’t require a contract. Being owned by a bigger carrier like Verizon has many advantages, and today’s announcement highlights at least one of them. The new Straight Talk...
Phone Arena
Who needs an (unreleased) iPad Pro (2022) when the iPad Air (2022) is so deeply discounted?
While most of Amazon's killer October Prime Day deals on many of the best phones money can buy are unsurprisingly no longer available (with or without a Prime subscription), one particularly fine pre-holiday offer on one particularly great tablet seems to have gone away and quickly returned. Even better, you...
Phone Arena
Amazon is offering its highest iPad 10.2 (2021) discounts just ahead of a new model's launch
Although Apple's next-gen 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pros have unsurprisingly captured the limelight in anticipation of a reportedly low-key announcement just about guaranteed to happen by the end of this month, a new edition of the company's entry-level tablet is also expected to go official soon, targeting cash-strapped iPad fans no longer content with the internals of last year's "standard" 10.2-incher.
Phone Arena
Google kicks off Chromecast 4K Android 12 update rollout
Google’s Chromecast is one of the best deals in the market if you’re looking for a media player. Google’s small dongle does a lot of things for its size and price, including internet and video streaming. Thanks to the “Backdrop” feature, the Chromecast can be used to display artwork, photos, news, and even weather forecasts.
Phone Arena
Another leak corroborates existence of Pixel Ultra but says it'll have a 1-inch sensor
The fall Google event came and went without any announcement from the Mountain View giant about the rumored Pixel Ultra but two sources have some more info to share about the company's next high-end device. Developer Kuba Wojciechowski dug through the recently released source code for the Pixel 7 range...
Phone Arena
These are (many of) the devices T-Mobile plans to update to Android 13... eventually
It's been a little over two months since Google somewhat surprisingly kicked off its stable Android 13 rollout for all (eligible) Pixel devices, and completely unsurprisingly, this latest OS version did not expand to many other phones in the meantime. Of course, the likes of Samsung's premium Galaxy S22, S22+,...
Corporate climate disclosures jump again in 2022 - CDP data
LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Companies worth half of total global market capitalistion are now disclosing environmental data after a 42% year-on-year rise in the number of firms reporting, new data published on Wednesday showed.
Phone Arena
Excellent 'flash sale' makes the affordable OnePlus Nord N200 5G even cheaper than usual
Released more than a year ago at a very reasonable $239.99 price in a US unlocked variant, the mid-range OnePlus Nord N200 5G is about to receive a presumably similarly affordable sequel with a revised design, upgraded charging specs, and pretty much all other specifications kept under wraps for the time being.
Phone Arena
Samsung beats its own record with faster DRAM, presumably destined for Galaxy S23
Samsung shared its latest achievement in advanced memory technology: an LPDDR5X Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) chip with a speed of 8.5 gigabits per second (Gbps). This fact is made even more noteworthy with Samsung confirming that the speed is retained on Snapdragon mobile platforms. Samsung’s new mobile DRAM chip...
Phone Arena
Apple plans to follow Google and offer dock that turns the iPad into a smart display
During the unveiling of the Pixel 7 series earlier this month, Google announced that it will release a Charging Speaker Dock for the Pixel Tablet, which will be released sometime next year. The dock will not only wirelessly charge the tablet, but it will also turn it into a smart display with the ability to control your smart home devices. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is considering something similar for the iPad.
Phone Arena
Nothing will soon raise the price of the Ear (1), its first earphones
If you have always wanted to buy the Nothing Ear (1) earbuds — Nothing's first-ever product — well, we suggest you act fast and buy them now. Why? Because soon they will receive a $50 jump in their price tag, and you won't be able to get them for just $99.
Phone Arena
Fossil Gen 6 smartwatches start getting Wear OS 3, but some features are missing
Fossil confirmed last week that the highly-anticipated Wear OS 3 for Gen 6 smartwatches will be rolled out beginning October 17. The announcement was made along with the reveal of the company’s first-ever Wear OS 3 smartwatch, the Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition, which is now available for purchase for $300.
Phone Arena
Comcast boosting speeds for its most popular Xfinity Internet plans
In an attempt to make its internet services more appealing, Comcast announced it’s boosting the speed of more than 20 million customers across the US. Xfinity’s most popular plans are getting some speed enhancements beginning this week, promising to offer customers a much better streaming experience. The announcement...
Phone Arena
That recently leaked OnePlus 11 Pro super-flagship could be released as the OnePlus 11
Under Oppo's leadership, OnePlus has undeniably become one of the most unpredictable major global smartphone vendors (for better and for worse) in terms of high-end product launches and launch schedules. Following a year with no "vanilla" flagship whatsoever, a Pro model released in China months before the rest of the...
Phone Arena
Hurry and get the unlocked OnePlus 10 Pro 5G at one of its lowest ever prices while you can
Talk about perfect timing! On the very same day that the recently leaked OnePlus 11 Pro flagship lost its "Pro" branding, the company's 10 Pro powerhouse is scoring yet another interesting discount. This arrives less than a week on the heels of Amazon's absolutely killer October Prime Day deals, and...
Phone Arena
Razer Edge 5G gaming handheld powered by Android exclusively available from Verizon
Teased less than a month ago, Razer’s new Android-powered gaming handheld is finally official. The Edge 5G is the result of the collaboration between three giants that offer totally different products and services: Razer, Qualcomm, and Verizon. Hailed as “the world’s first dedicated 5G gaming device,” the Razer Edge...
Comments / 0