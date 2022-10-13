“Not her first time locked up in a prison” Brittney Griner and fiancée Glory Johnson were arrested on assault allegations

this person is where she is because of her own actions and doesn't deserve any special treatment but for some reason many people think that she does. I started out thinking that maybe her punishment was a little too harsh but now after hearing all of this tripe about how she should be used in a prisoner Exchange how people are demanding she be free even though she committed a crime I'm of the opinion I hope she does the full 9 years and I hope it takes a terrible toll on her
if you had followed The laws you wouldn't be in this predicament! now relax enjoy the winters the fine Russian cuisine and the Vodka; so in 9 + years you should be fluent in Russian!! GOOD LUCK
So if someone is FOR a criminal going to jail for committing a crime YOU automatically call them Trump supporters. Sorry Mr Criminals Go Free but some of us actually believe in "If you do the crime, you do the time "
Comments / 168