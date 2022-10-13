Those hoping to represent the local area in the state legislature will be convening at the Port Huron Municipal Office Center for a candidate forum Tuesday. Hosted by the Blue Water Area Chamber of Commerce, the free public event will feature both republican and democratic candidates for State Senate and State House of Representatives. It begins at 6pm and will be aired on AM 1380 and also streamed at wphm.net and the WPHM free mobile app.

1 DAY AGO