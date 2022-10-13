Read full article on original website
Stacey Basnaw – 10.18.22
Stacey Basnaw from Port Huron sent in this picture of she and her little one, and now they’re Selfie Superstars with Timmy D at Lakeshore Graphics in Lexington! If you’d like to win tomorrow, submit a picture HERE!
Becky Gould – Selfie Superstar 10.17.22
Becky Gould from Port Huron sent in this picture of her son, Mathew, and now he’s a Selfie Superstar with Timmy D at Lakeshore Graphics in Lexington! If you’d like to win tomorrow, submit a picture HERE!
CAPTURE program to benefit from annual dinner
Local radio personalities and police officers will be serving up spaghetti for the annual Cops and Jocks spaghetti dinner Tuesday. The Seaway Terminal in Port Huron will once again be the location for the fundraiser which runs from 4 to 7pm. Port Huron Police Chief Joe Platzer tells WPHM it is the largest fundraiser for the CAPTURE program which pays out cash rewards for the arrest of a wanted suspect.
Drain repairs result in M-29 lane closures
M-29 in Southern St. Clair County will partially close starting today to improve drainage along Lake St. Clair. The Michigan Department of Transportation will be investing $250,000 to rebuild the drainage outlet east of Church Road in Ira Township. That will result in a single lane closure on M-29 through Wednesday October 26th. A temporary signal will be used to control traffic around the project.
Bridge inspections could cause traffic disruptions
Inspections of three city owned bridges will be taking place this week in Port Huron. City engineers will be conducting bi-annual maintenance inspections of the 7th Street, 10th Street and Gratiot Avenue Bridges starting Tuesday October 18th. Bridges will have intermittent openings and lane closures between 8am and 5pm. The inspections are expected to be completed by Wednesday October 19th.
Chamber to host forum with state lawmaker candidates
Those hoping to represent the local area in the state legislature will be convening at the Port Huron Municipal Office Center for a candidate forum Tuesday. Hosted by the Blue Water Area Chamber of Commerce, the free public event will feature both republican and democratic candidates for State Senate and State House of Representatives. It begins at 6pm and will be aired on AM 1380 and also streamed at wphm.net and the WPHM free mobile app.
