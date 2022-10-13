Read full article on original website
Related
Phone Arena
Who needs an (unreleased) iPad Pro (2022) when the iPad Air (2022) is so deeply discounted?
While most of Amazon's killer October Prime Day deals on many of the best phones money can buy are unsurprisingly no longer available (with or without a Prime subscription), one particularly fine pre-holiday offer on one particularly great tablet seems to have gone away and quickly returned. Even better, you...
Phone Arena
Amazon is offering its highest iPad 10.2 (2021) discounts just ahead of a new model's launch
Although Apple's next-gen 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pros have unsurprisingly captured the limelight in anticipation of a reportedly low-key announcement just about guaranteed to happen by the end of this month, a new edition of the company's entry-level tablet is also expected to go official soon, targeting cash-strapped iPad fans no longer content with the internals of last year's "standard" 10.2-incher.
Phone Arena
Google kicks off Chromecast 4K Android 12 update rollout
Google’s Chromecast is one of the best deals in the market if you’re looking for a media player. Google’s small dongle does a lot of things for its size and price, including internet and video streaming. Thanks to the “Backdrop” feature, the Chromecast can be used to display artwork, photos, news, and even weather forecasts.
Phone Arena
What's up dock? Some Pixel 7 series users are having issues with the Pixel Stand
What could be more annoying than buying a new phone and finding out that the main accessory you purchased doesn't work with it? Perhaps banging your head on the opened freezer door for the umpteenth time qualifies, but we digress. It seems that a group of Pixel 7 series owners who already owned the first or second-generation Pixel Stand, or bought the Pixel Stand 2 alongside the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro is having issues making the dock work.
Phone Arena
These are (many of) the devices T-Mobile plans to update to Android 13... eventually
It's been a little over two months since Google somewhat surprisingly kicked off its stable Android 13 rollout for all (eligible) Pixel devices, and completely unsurprisingly, this latest OS version did not expand to many other phones in the meantime. Of course, the likes of Samsung's premium Galaxy S22, S22+,...
Phone Arena
Excellent 'flash sale' makes the affordable OnePlus Nord N200 5G even cheaper than usual
Released more than a year ago at a very reasonable $239.99 price in a US unlocked variant, the mid-range OnePlus Nord N200 5G is about to receive a presumably similarly affordable sequel with a revised design, upgraded charging specs, and pretty much all other specifications kept under wraps for the time being.
Phone Arena
Straight Talk launches cheap, no-contract home internet service
Straight Talk has just announced it has partnered with Walmart for the launch of its new home internet service that doesn’t require a contract. Being owned by a bigger carrier like Verizon has many advantages, and today’s announcement highlights at least one of them. The new Straight Talk...
Phone Arena
Galaxy S23 colors: what hues to expect
*Header image: render from OnLeaks and SmartPrix. As you know, we are months away from the release of the next Samsung flagship phones, the Galaxy S23 series. And yes, we're way too early to the party, but so are the leakers – and when there are leaks (especially from reputable sources), we're there too! And we cannot help but share the leaked info with you and discuss it.
Phone Arena
Apple introduces majorly improved entry-level iPad with a bigger price tag
Apple today announced a new entry-level iPad with an overhauled design, improved specs, and a bigger price tag. The device was introduced alongside a couple of other products without much fanfare. Bigger display and a new design. The 2021 iPad has a 10.2 inches screen and the model that Apple...
Phone Arena
Nothing will soon raise the price of the Ear (1), its first earphones
If you have always wanted to buy the Nothing Ear (1) earbuds — Nothing's first-ever product — well, we suggest you act fast and buy them now. Why? Because soon they will receive a $50 jump in their price tag, and you won't be able to get them for just $99.
Phone Arena
Hurry and get the unlocked OnePlus 10 Pro 5G at one of its lowest ever prices while you can
Talk about perfect timing! On the very same day that the recently leaked OnePlus 11 Pro flagship lost its "Pro" branding, the company's 10 Pro powerhouse is scoring yet another interesting discount. This arrives less than a week on the heels of Amazon's absolutely killer October Prime Day deals, and...
Phone Arena
Pixel 7 free VPN availability date clarified via support document
A free VPN service will become available to Pixel 7 devices, and the release window has been confirmed by a Support Document, uncovered by 9to5 Google. Users will be able to enjoy the free service as early as this December through the Google One app. Free VPN coming this December...
Phone Arena
Smoking hot deal wipes almost $300 off Galaxy Tab S8 Plus price
Apple today announced new tablets but if you enjoy the openness of Google's platform, one of the best Android tablets around from Samsung - the Tab S8 Plus - is currently 32 percent off, which is an all-time low price. The Tab S8 Plus was announced in February and slots...
Phone Arena
Watch Motorola's concept rollable phone expand vertically from a 4-inch to a 6.5-inch screen
LG was on the verge of releasing the first rollable handset before the company decided to exit the smartphone business in April 2021. Last month, a nearly finished unit was reviewed on YouTube by a Korean gentleman who showed how the 6.8-inch screen on the device expanded to a 7.4-inch display. Samsung is reportedly working on a rollable phone and now Motorola has announced a rollable phone concept.
Phone Arena
That recently leaked OnePlus 11 Pro super-flagship could be released as the OnePlus 11
Under Oppo's leadership, OnePlus has undeniably become one of the most unpredictable major global smartphone vendors (for better and for worse) in terms of high-end product launches and launch schedules. Following a year with no "vanilla" flagship whatsoever, a Pro model released in China months before the rest of the...
Phone Arena
More (visual) evidence that the Galaxy S23 series will have a uniform design language
The Galaxy S23 series is still at least three months away but we know quite a fair bit about Samsung's next flagship phones, thanks to leaks and reports. Today, trusted leaker Ice Universe has posted images of cases designed for the models. Accessory makers are told about specs before products...
Phone Arena
Apple announces new iPad Pro with M2 chip
Today, Apple has unveiled the successor to its flagship tablet lineup - the 2022 iPad Pro. The announcement took place via a dedicated press release on Apple Newsroom. Amongst the highlights of the new device are the addition of the new M2 chip, an advanced Apple Pencil hover experience, faster connectivity and, of course, the all-new iPadOS 16.
Phone Arena
Galaxy S23 spec leak pours cold water on rumored long overdue upgrade
Full specs have leaked out for the standard Samsung Galaxy S23 model, confirming one rumored upgrade, but throwing cold water on another one. From the very beginning of the S23 range leak cycle, it has been apparent that the vanilla Galaxy S23, as well as the S23 Plus, will be very iterative upgrades over their predecessors. Recently leaked case images have corroborated rumors that they will ditch their camera islands for a Galaxy S22 Ultra-like look. Other design elements are expected to largely remain the same.
Phone Arena
UK carrier Virgin Media O2 announces new technology to stop fraudulent handset orders
UK carrier Virgin Media O2 recently announced that since August, it has been using a new fraud prevention technology, which it expects will prevent more than £6 million worth of fraudulent handset orders every year. The new solution was designed to combat a type of fraud called "Account Takeover,"...
Phone Arena
Vote now: What's the most important thing when buying a smartwatch?
We’re fast approaching the end of 2022, and we can safely say that smartwatches have now become mainstream. I don’t know about you but I see more people wearing smartwatches now than regular, “dumb” watches. And even though smartwatches are really popular now, they vary widely...
Comments / 0