Calvert County Congratulates New And Expanded Businesses
CALVERT COUNTY, Md. – Calvert County is committed to fostering a dynamic and competitive business climate to ensure economic growth and sustainability. New businesses are a sign that the Calvert County economy continues to thrive. These new businesses help stimulate the economy and provide employment opportunities for local residents.
Bay Net
$50,000-Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In Anne Arundel County
LAUREL, Md. – We have a winner! Check your Powerball tickets from Monday’s drawing, Maryland! Even though no one hit the jackpot, someone bought a $50,000-winning ticket at a Laurel retailer and 13,440 other players in Maryland won prizes ranging from $4 to $100. The third-tier winning ticket...
Bay Net
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Names SCD Unkle Correctional Deputy Of The 3rd Quarter
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Sheriff Mike Evans and Major TD Reece are proud to announce Calvert County Detention Center’s Officer of the 3rd Quarter. Congratulations to Senior Correctional Deputy David Unkle. Unkle was nominated by Sgt. Mohler who attributes Unkle’s everyday job performance, his attention to detail, and...
Bay Net
Police Investigate Shooting At Patuxent Crossing Shopping Center; One Transported To Hospital
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On October 18, 2022 at approximately 1:00 p.m., police responded to shots fired at the Patuxent Crossing Shopping Center located on MacArthur Boulevard in California, MD. Police first on the scene found no subjects with injuries. Shortly after at 1:09 p.m., emergency units reported...
Bay Net
SMCPS Announces Teen Driver Safety Week For High Schools
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – National Teen Driver Safety Week is October 16 – 22, 2022. St. Mary’s County Public Schools (SMCPS), in partnership with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, will continue efforts to educate young drivers about the importance of wearing seatbelts and the dangers associated with distracted driving.
Bay Net
Susan Marie Cusic
Susan Marie Cusic, “Sue”, 56, of Clements, MD, formerly of LaPlata, MD, passed away on October 10, 2022 in Washington, D.C. Born on January 6, 2022 in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of the late Joan F. Dement and the late James L. Dement, Sr. She was the life partner of Joseph R. Cooper.
Bay Net
Maryland State Police Seek Identity Of Theft Suspect At Walmart In California
CALIFORNIA, Md. – The Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack is investigating a theft that occurred at the Walmart in California, MD on Monday, October 17, 2022. If you recognize the person in this photo, please contact the Duty Officer at the Leonardtown Barrack at 301-475-8955 x0 and reference 22-MSP-040438.
Bay Net
Cosmic Symphony Finalizes Upcoming 2022-2023 Season Dates
LUSBY, Md. — Cosmic Symphony, Southern Maryland’s only community orchestra, has finalized its upcoming 2022-2023 season dates and venues. The community orchestra will kick off its new season with “A Haunting Return” on Oct. 29. Here are the dates and venues for the 2022-2023 season:. Season...
Bay Net
Charles Mark Corbin
Charles “Mark” Corbin, 62, of Fayetteville, NC, formerly of Abell, MD, passed away in Fayetteville, NC on October 6, 2022 after a brief battle with cancer. Born on January 2, 1960 in Washington, D.C., he was the son of the late Audrey Lucille Coffren Corbin and the late Charles W. Corbin. Mark grew up in District Heights, MD, and met his sweetheart and future wife, Sheila Rae Irvin Corbin, in 1975. They wed on September 8, 1979, and just recently celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children Randy (Christine) Corbin of Martinsburg, WV, Megan Riley (Christopher) of Fayetteville, NC, and Dixie (Paul) Deehan of Honolulu, HI, five grandsons, Zakk (Alejandra) Corbin, his namesake, Jacob Charles Corbin, Gabriel Riley, Jackson Riley, and another namesake, Charles “Charlie” Deehan, and a great number of other family and friends. Mark was preceded in death by his brother and best friend, Kenith Laverne Corbin, Sr., in 1984.
Bay Net
CSM Grad Finds Success As Teacher, Podcaster, And Published Author
LA PLATA, Md. — College of Southern Maryland (CSM) alum Cedrick Hawkins, ’20, is chasing his dream of becoming an elementary school teacher, author, and polished podcaster – professions and callings he said he didn’t even know he had until he attended his first semester as a CSM student.
Bay Net
Sheriff Seeks Identity For Attempted Burglary To Motor Vehicle Suspect
GREAT MILLS, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in an attempted burglary to motor vehicle investigation. On Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 at 3:33 am, the suspect attempted to gain access to several vehicles in Heard’s Estates in Great Mills.
Bay Net
ADVISORY: “VERY LOUD NOISE” May Be Produced From NSWC Dahlgren Division Range Testing This Week
DAHLGREN, Va. – NSWC Dahlgren will conduct range testing October 18-19 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Testing has the potential to produce VERY LOUD NOISE in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren. Access to the Potomac River Middle Danger Zone (MDZ), as described in 33 CFR 334.230. will be restricted during testing.
Bay Net
Francis “Pee Wee” Aloysius Jenifer
Francis Aloysius Jenifer received his wings at home on October 2, 2022. Francis was known to family and friends as “Pee Wee”, born on March 21, 1938, in Charlotte Hall, Maryland to Gertrude B. Meredith and William A. Jenifer. Francis was the third born to five siblings. He...
Bay Net
Crews Respond To Multi-Vehicle Crash In Lexington Park; Multiple Injuries Reported
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening of a motor vehicle crash that has reportedly resulted in multiple injuries. At approximately 6:45 p.m. on October 18, first responders were dispatched to the 21000 block of Three Notch Road, in the area of Hermanville Road, for a reportedly serious crash involving three vehicles.
Bay Net
LaRue Hodges Bowen
LaRue Hodges Bowen, 91, of Hollywood, MD, passed away on October 10, 2022 in Hollywood, MD. Born on April 21, 1931 in Prince Frederick, MD, she was the daughter of the late Ethel Rawlings and the late William Hodges. LaRue was the loving wife of the late Irving A. Bowen, whom she married on September 28, 1953 and who preceded her in death on August 1, 2009.
Bay Net
Pet Of The Week – Delhi
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – We can’t believe Delhi is still here waiting on a forever home!. This gorgeous pup is a high energy dog looking for a family to keep up with her!. She came to the shelter as a stray, and therefore we do not have any past behavioral or medical history about her. We have learned that she loves to play fetch!
Bay Net
Leonardtown Man Arrested On Multiple Charges After Driving Erratically
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On October 11, 2022, TFC J. Engleman responded to the area of Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD for the report of a vehicle driving erratically. TFC Engleman conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle on Greenbrier Road at Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD. Investigation revealed that the driver...
Bay Net
Two Transported After Head-On Collision In Dameron
DAMERON, Md. – On October 18, 2022 at approximately 3:38 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Three Notch Road in the area of Porter Drive. Crews arrived and found a pick-up truck off the road and a sedan in the...
Bay Net
Police Investigating Fatal Accident That Killed 33-Year-Old Waldorf Woman
ACCOKEEK, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal collision in Accokeek. The deceased driver is 33-year-old Tiffanie Bunch of Waldorf. On October 15, 2022, at approximately 3:00 am, officers responded to the area of Indian Head Highway near Berry Road for a single-vehicle collision.
Bay Net
Firefighters Respond To Large Fire At Scrap Yard In Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, Md. — At approximately 2:30 p.m. on October 16, volunteers were dispatched to the 43900 block of Commerce Avenue in Hollywood for a large debris fire. This location has been the site of several large debris fires in the past. With this known location, Brush 7, Engine 72,...
