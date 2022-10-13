Governor Hochul Announces $18.1 Million for Development of Innovative Nature-Based Solutions to Lower Emissions and Sequester Carbon

Today, amid a rise in catalytic converter thefts on Long Island and across the nation, Governor Kathy Hochul signed a new law to combat the problem at a special ceremony in Farmingdale. The bill, S.9428, which is sponsored by Senator Diane Savino (D-Staten Island) and co-sponsored by Senator Anna M. Kaplan (D-Port Washington), was passed by the State Senate and Assembly earlier this year, and would severely curtail the resale market for stolen parts and provide free tools to vehicle owners to deter theft and help law enforcement catch thieves. Senator Kaplan recently issued a statement urging the Governor to sign the bill into law.

FARMINGDALE, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO