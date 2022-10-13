Governor Hochul Announces $18.1 Million for Development of Innovative Nature-Based Solutions to Lower Emissions and Sequester Carbon

Read full article on original website
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Over $13 Million to Protect Clean Water and Support NY Farmers in Fight Against Climate Change
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced over $13 million has been awarded to protect clean water across New York State and help New York's farmers continue their work to mitigate the impacts of climate change. The funding supports agricultural water quality conservation projects, which will benefit 50 farms, enhance water quality in priority watersheds, and protect the environment. The projects are funded through the State's Agricultural Nonpoint Source Abatement and Control program.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces $7.6 Million in Federal Funding to Support Local Emergency Planning and Response Efforts
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced $7.6 million in federal funding was awarded to county emergency management agencies in New York State to support planning and operational readiness for disaster response. Through the annual federal Emergency Management Performance Grant provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, this funding assists efforts ranging from the development and implementation of training and exercises to acquiring emergency response resources at the county level.
longisland.com
Catalytic Converter Theft Prevention Legislation Signed Into Law by Governor Hochul
Today, amid a rise in catalytic converter thefts on Long Island and across the nation, Governor Kathy Hochul signed a new law to combat the problem at a special ceremony in Farmingdale. The bill, S.9428, which is sponsored by Senator Diane Savino (D-Staten Island) and co-sponsored by Senator Anna M. Kaplan (D-Port Washington), was passed by the State Senate and Assembly earlier this year, and would severely curtail the resale market for stolen parts and provide free tools to vehicle owners to deter theft and help law enforcement catch thieves. Senator Kaplan recently issued a statement urging the Governor to sign the bill into law.
longisland.com
Cars Went on Fire at Long Island BMW Dealership
Several cars went on fire at Competition BMW on Middle Country Road in St. James Sunday night at 7:30p.m. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is not yet known.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces More than 550 Charged in Crackdown on Fake IDs and Underage Drinking
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that more than 550 people received tickets during the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles' seasonal crackdown on the use of fake identification to purchase alcoholic beverages. The Operation Prevent enforcement campaign largely focuses on concert venues, where young people often try to use fake IDs to buy alcohol. DMV investigators work with the venues and local law enforcement to deter underage drinking and the potential for impaired driving that can result from it.
longisland.com
Hogwarts Express is Coming to Long Island in March 2023
In 2023 little wizards are going to get a big treat as a local company plans to bring The Hogwarts Express to Long Island. The announcement was made on Facebook this week. “We are going to deliver a one-of-a-kind at-home party experience that doesn't exist ANYWHERE else: the Hogwarts Express right to your front door,” Long Island Airstream Experience proclaimed.
