We Scooped Up Tasty Treats at Acworth's Newest Ice Cream Shop After Visiting Downtown's Halloween ScarecrowsDeanLandAcworth, GA
Former Atlanta Official Convicted In Bribery Case, Facing Jail TimeTaxBuzzAtlanta, GA
How Creatives Are Helping to Reshape Cities and AlamogordoAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
Lakers trade mistake somehow just got even worse
The Los Angeles Lakers somehow have a lot of roster turnover from last season but it still feels like the front office did not do much in the offseason. Rob Pelinka and co. swapped out minimum-contract role players for other minimum-contract role players and that was really about it. A...
Restricted free agent from the Celtics that the Pistons could steal
Yesterday was the deadline for rookie extensions for players drafted in 2019 and the Detroit Pistons will keep an eye on the guys who didn’t get signed. There are several possible targets among them, including a player from one of their biggest rivals. One surprise on this list was...
Detroit Pistons: Restricted free agent targets after extension deadline
The deadline for the 2019 NBA Draft class to sign rookie scale extensions has now come and gone. Of those who did not agree on an extension, their names will enter the pool as a restricted free agent next summer. There are a few names that may make sense for the Detroit Pistons to pursue.
Warriors celebrate: Everything you missed from Golden State’s ring night
The Golden State Warriors celebrated their 2021-22 NBA Championship on Tuesday’s opening night getting their rings and hanging the championship banner. Some four months after Stephen Curry captured his fourth career NBA Championship with the Golden State Warriors, the team helped to tip off the 2022-23 season with a matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers. But before the ball went in the air, there was business to take care of — namely Golden State getting their rings and hanging the banner to celebrate their title win.
WPRI 12 News
Celtics win season opener, Mazzulla notches first career win
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum each had 35 points to lead the Celtics to an opening night win over the 76ers, 126-117. This also marked the first game and win for Johnston native and Hendricken grad Joe Mazzulla, who is serving as the team's Interim Head Coach.
Chicago Bears land Christian McCaffrey in one of these 3 trades
The Chicago Bears aren’t in desperate need of a running back right now but they are in desperate need of more help on offense in any way that they can get it. If they could grab a superstar at that position at any point, they really shouldn’t hesitate.
Brian Snitker was furious after Braves Game 4 loss
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker admitted he was “pissed off” after the team lost Game 4 to the Phillies in rather embarrassing fashion. Two games in Philadelphia, no road wins and suddenly the defending World Series champions were out of the playoffs. Atlanta entered the series as the cagey veterans, but often failed to play like it.
James Harden shimmies on Marcus Smart: Best memes and tweets
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden crossed up Boston Celtics defensive stalwart Marcus Smart, and social media had some fun at their expense. Had James Harden converted his crossover into a made three-point field goal, then perhaps he could’ve avoided becoming a part of this meme. Yet, a wide-open shot hit nothing but the side rim, thus making Harden, along with Smart, quite meme-able.
Stephen Curry offers Warriors' support of Brittney Griner
Stephen Curry took the microphone in the middle of Golden State's championship ring ceremony Tuesday night to make an impassioned plea in support of Brittney Griner as the WNBA star spent her 32nd birthday in a Russian prison
Josh Naylor had the perfect reaction to taunting Yankees fans in Game 5
Guardians DH Josh Naylor tipped his cap to Yankees fans who spent much of Game 5 taunting his “rock the baby” home run celebration. The story of the ALDS between the Yankees and Guardians took a turn the moment Josh Naylor hit a home run in Game 4 and ran the bases while pretending to rock a baby in his arms.
3 Terry Francona mistakes that cost the Guardians Game 5
The Cleveland Guardians are among the youngest teams in baseball, making them extra reliant on their veteran manager, Terry Francona. He failed them on Tuesday night. Tito is one of the best managers in baseball at his best. Getting the Guardians this far — on the brink of an ALCS spot — is an accomplishment in itself. Cleveland has a bright future, and Francona should play a major role in that.
This former Blackhawks draft pick has his first goal of the year
A lot of big moves were made by the Chicago Blackhawks during the off-season. One of them included their former third-overall pick (2019 NHL draft) Kirby Dach. He is a kid that had ups and downs to start his career but the team did him no favors in his development.
Milton boys soccer advances against DeForest in first round of regional playoffs
MILTON—The Milton boys soccer team advanced to a regional championship game after a 3-1 victory over DeForest on Tuesday night. Near the beginning of their season, the Red Hawks (10-5-2 overall, 5-2-1 Badger East Conference) beat the Norskies 1-0, then last week, DeForest (9-6-2, 4-2-2) paid Milton back with a 3-1 win of its own. In that matchup, both teams elected to play their reserve players for most of the contest ahead of Tuesday's postseason matchup. ...
