Atlanta, GA

FanSided

Lakers trade mistake somehow just got even worse

The Los Angeles Lakers somehow have a lot of roster turnover from last season but it still feels like the front office did not do much in the offseason. Rob Pelinka and co. swapped out minimum-contract role players for other minimum-contract role players and that was really about it. A...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Warriors celebrate: Everything you missed from Golden State’s ring night

The Golden State Warriors celebrated their 2021-22 NBA Championship on Tuesday’s opening night getting their rings and hanging the championship banner. Some four months after Stephen Curry captured his fourth career NBA Championship with the Golden State Warriors, the team helped to tip off the 2022-23 season with a matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers. But before the ball went in the air, there was business to take care of — namely Golden State getting their rings and hanging the banner to celebrate their title win.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WPRI 12 News

Celtics win season opener, Mazzulla notches first career win

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum each had 35 points to lead the Celtics to an opening night win over the 76ers, 126-117. This also marked the first game and win for Johnston native and Hendricken grad Joe Mazzulla, who is serving as the team's Interim Head Coach.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Brian Snitker was furious after Braves Game 4 loss

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker admitted he was “pissed off” after the team lost Game 4 to the Phillies in rather embarrassing fashion. Two games in Philadelphia, no road wins and suddenly the defending World Series champions were out of the playoffs. Atlanta entered the series as the cagey veterans, but often failed to play like it.
FanSided

James Harden shimmies on Marcus Smart: Best memes and tweets

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden crossed up Boston Celtics defensive stalwart Marcus Smart, and social media had some fun at their expense. Had James Harden converted his crossover into a made three-point field goal, then perhaps he could’ve avoided becoming a part of this meme. Yet, a wide-open shot hit nothing but the side rim, thus making Harden, along with Smart, quite meme-able.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Josh Naylor had the perfect reaction to taunting Yankees fans in Game 5

Guardians DH Josh Naylor tipped his cap to Yankees fans who spent much of Game 5 taunting his “rock the baby” home run celebration. The story of the ALDS between the Yankees and Guardians took a turn the moment Josh Naylor hit a home run in Game 4 and ran the bases while pretending to rock a baby in his arms.
FanSided

3 Terry Francona mistakes that cost the Guardians Game 5

The Cleveland Guardians are among the youngest teams in baseball, making them extra reliant on their veteran manager, Terry Francona. He failed them on Tuesday night. Tito is one of the best managers in baseball at his best. Getting the Guardians this far — on the brink of an ALCS spot — is an accomplishment in itself. Cleveland has a bright future, and Francona should play a major role in that.
CLEVELAND, OH
GazetteXtra

Milton boys soccer advances against DeForest in first round of regional playoffs

MILTON—The Milton boys soccer team advanced to a regional championship game after a 3-1 victory over DeForest on Tuesday night. Near the beginning of their season, the Red Hawks (10-5-2 overall, 5-2-1 Badger East Conference) beat the Norskies 1-0, then last week, DeForest (9-6-2, 4-2-2) paid Milton back with a 3-1 win of its own. In that matchup, both teams elected to play their reserve players for most of the contest ahead of Tuesday's postseason matchup. ...
MILTON, WI
