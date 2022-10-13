Read full article on original website
Meet the Smartest Man in the World... Ever!Dr. Mozelle MartinNew York City, NY
Gunman Sought in Scooter Shooting - NYCHA Worker Gunned Down in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Motorcycle Rob Crew Snatch High-End Chains in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Man Killed Crossing Bronx River ParkwayBronxVoiceBronx, NY
NYC Governor Announced $150M to create high-demand jobsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
longisland.com
New York Mac & Cheese Fest Set to Debut at Mulcahy's Pub in Wantagh Oct. 23
For those of you that are fans of the warm, gooey, and delicious concoction known far and wide as macaroni and cheese, the day you’ve always dreamed of is nearly here: Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh, NY will be hosting the New York Mac and Cheese Fest in their esteemed establishment on Sunday, October 23, at 1:30 p.m., where the area’s top restaurants will battle it out for the mac and cheese crown, with attendees getting to not only taste their wares, but choose the winner as well!
longisland.com
Kick'N Chicken Opens in Smithtown
Once the Baja Grill, the spot at 20 E Main Street in the Village Commons shopping center in Smithtown is now the home of Kick'N Chicken, serving up Nashville style chicken. The new chicken joint opened on October 1. A partnership between chef Ryan Carroll, founder of the nonprofit Carroll’s...
longisland.com
Islip Town Begins Renovations at Byron Lake Park
Islip Town announced that it is moving forward with a project to renovate Byron Lake Park. The work includes the pool, concession area, septic system, as well as improving accessibility and surrounding beautification. Byron Lake itself is also being rehabilitated. Byron Lake Park is a 37.8 acre tree lined park...
longisland.com
48 Year-Old Man Dead After Pushed into Pathway of Queens Subway Car, Police Say
A 48 year-old man is dead after he was horrifically pushed into the pathway of an oncoming subway car in a Queens by an individual that he had just accidently bumped into, according to police. The incident took place at 4:45 p.m. during Monday night’s rush hour when the victim,...
longisland.com
Police Involved Shooting in East Garden City
The Homicide Squad reports the details of a Police Involved Shooting that occurred in East Garden City on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at 2:43 am. According to Detectives, complainant observed two unknown males attempting to open the doors of the Verizon store located at 880 Old Country Road. The complainant stated as he approached the subjects, one of the males pointed what appeared to be a handgun at him, placing him in fear for his life. The complainant quickly drove away and called 911.
longisland.com
SCPD: 80 Year-Old Woman Dies in West Islip after Intentionally Struck by Vehicle
Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman who was intentionally struck by a vehicle in West Islip on Sunday, October 16. Helga McNulty was a passenger in a Subaru, driven by a man known to her, traveling northbound on Tanglewood Road....
longisland.com
Queens Man Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Burglary Spree on LI North Shore
Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced today that a Queens man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for his role in a pattern burglary ring that targeted homes in gated communities on the North Shore of Nassau County. Andres Zapata, 24, was convicted in a jury trial...
longisland.com
Police Seeking Suspect Who Forcibly Touched Woman in Islandia Store
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who forcibly touched a woman in an Islandia store in August. A man approached a woman who was shopping in Walgreens, located at 1860 Veterans Memorial Highway,...
longisland.com
Catalytic Converter Theft Prevention Legislation Signed Into Law by Governor Hochul
Today, amid a rise in catalytic converter thefts on Long Island and across the nation, Governor Kathy Hochul signed a new law to combat the problem at a special ceremony in Farmingdale. The bill, S.9428, which is sponsored by Senator Diane Savino (D-Staten Island) and co-sponsored by Senator Anna M. Kaplan (D-Port Washington), was passed by the State Senate and Assembly earlier this year, and would severely curtail the resale market for stolen parts and provide free tools to vehicle owners to deter theft and help law enforcement catch thieves. Senator Kaplan recently issued a statement urging the Governor to sign the bill into law.
longisland.com
Shots Fired into Vehicle During Apparent Centereach Road Rage Incident
Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are investigating after a vehicle with two passengers was shot in Centereach Sunday morning. A 42-year-old South Setauket man was driving a 2019 Chrysler 300 at 10 a.m. southbound on North Washington Avenue near Oxhead Road and was stopped at a stop sign when a dark grey or black Jeep SUV approached the vehicle from behind and crossed into the northbound side of the road to pass the Chrysler at 10 a.m.
longisland.com
Man Arrested for Assault and Weapons Charges
Suffolk County Police last night arrested a man for assault and weapons charges after he attacked another man in an East Patchogue parking lot. A man was standing near Saliah Davis’ parked motor vehicle in the parking lot of East Winds Apartments, located at 891 Montauk Highway, at approximately 6 p.m., when Davis started yelling at the man, before grabbing him by the neck, pulling out a handgun and striking him in the head with it several times. One round was fired from the gun during the assault. No one was struck by the bullet. Davis then fled on foot into a building in the apartment complex.
longisland.com
Vehicle Stolen during Auto Accident in Lawrence
The Fourth Squad reports on a Robbery that occurred in Lawrence on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at 4:30 AM. According to Detectives, a light green sedan with three adult male subjects and a red honda operated by a 54-year-old male victim were involved in auto accident near the intersection of Rockaway Turnpike and Rugby Road. The subjects exited their vehicle and initiated a verbal argument with the victim, resulting in them getting into a physical altercation. The victim was removed from his vehicle and two of the subjects entered his red honda and fled the scene. The third subject re- entered the light green sedan and also fled the scene. Both vehicles were last seen driving northbound on Rockaway Turnpike. No injuries were reported at scene.
longisland.com
Uniondale Woman Pleads Guilty to Aggravated Vehicular Homicide for Fatal Hempstead Crash
Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced that a Uniondale woman pleaded guilty to Aggravated Vehicular Homicide and related charges for a May 2021 crash that killed a man in a parked Toyota Corolla. Tasha Brown, 29, pleaded guilty Friday, October 14, 2022, to Aggravated Vehicular Homicide (a B...
