The Fourth Squad reports on a Robbery that occurred in Lawrence on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at 4:30 AM. According to Detectives, a light green sedan with three adult male subjects and a red honda operated by a 54-year-old male victim were involved in auto accident near the intersection of Rockaway Turnpike and Rugby Road. The subjects exited their vehicle and initiated a verbal argument with the victim, resulting in them getting into a physical altercation. The victim was removed from his vehicle and two of the subjects entered his red honda and fled the scene. The third subject re- entered the light green sedan and also fled the scene. Both vehicles were last seen driving northbound on Rockaway Turnpike. No injuries were reported at scene.

LAWRENCE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO