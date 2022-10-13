Read full article on original website
KC Chiefs lose safety Justin Reid to injury
The Kansas City Chiefs have lost Justin Reid to injury during the team’s game against the Buffalo Bills in Week 6 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Kansas City Chiefs were already hurting with numerous injuries in the secondary, but it looks as their talent and depth will be tested further with an injury to safety Justin Reid. Reid was forced to leave to the sidelines early in the game during the Buffalo Bills’ first offensive drive of the game in their Week 6 matchup.
Buccaneers have a serious problem with head coach Todd Bowles
Three and three was not the start that most of us expected for the Todd Bowles era with the Buccaneers. Something isn’t right here. The way Todd Bowles got control of the Buccaneers was strange. Bruce Arians handing the job over to a close friend that had been overlooked...
Lane Kiffin just trolled the hell out of Tennessee and Nick Saban with one meme
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin trolls Nick Saban and Tennessee with one incredible meme. We must bow in the presence of our new meme lord Lane Kiffin. While people are allowed to evolve as human beings, never change, Lane. Never change. Nobody is better at trolling in the college football world than the Ole Miss head coach. With the power of his daughter spending $721 at a Zara, this king of the tarmac has created the perfect meme to troll his former mentor Nick Saban and his former team in the Tennessee Volunteers simultaneously.
Best Brittany Mahomes tweets about Bills-Chiefs game [UPDATED]
Best Brittany Mahomes tweets about Bills-Chiefs game. It’s almost as exciting to watch Brittany Mahomes‘ Twitter timeline as it is to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play (I SAID ALMOST!) Brittany’s Twitter account during the Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills game was chock full of reactions that, quite honestly,...
Nick Saban saw the sign of Alabama loss to Tennessee coming in the pregame; it opened up his eyes
Nick Saban knew before toe met leather that this year’s Third Saturday in October between Alabama and Tennessee would be different, aight. While Alabama usually dominates the opposition, Nick Saban saw the sign during pre-game warmups that opened up his eyes and prepared himself for a possible road loss to rival Tennessee.
TKO: Kroenke to pay St. Louis, as it should be
The NFL is finally getting around to deciding who should pay the bill for the $790 million dollar lawsuit settlement with St. Louis. ESPN reports that NFL owners want Stan Kroenke to pay for most of it. The report says he would be on the hook for $571 million. TKO, “The Kilcoyne Opinion”, thinks it’s […]
