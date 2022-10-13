ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

KC Chiefs lose safety Justin Reid to injury

The Kansas City Chiefs have lost Justin Reid to injury during the team’s game against the Buffalo Bills in Week 6 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Kansas City Chiefs were already hurting with numerous injuries in the secondary, but it looks as their talent and depth will be tested further with an injury to safety Justin Reid. Reid was forced to leave to the sidelines early in the game during the Buffalo Bills’ first offensive drive of the game in their Week 6 matchup.
Lane Kiffin just trolled the hell out of Tennessee and Nick Saban with one meme

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin trolls Nick Saban and Tennessee with one incredible meme. We must bow in the presence of our new meme lord Lane Kiffin. While people are allowed to evolve as human beings, never change, Lane. Never change. Nobody is better at trolling in the college football world than the Ole Miss head coach. With the power of his daughter spending $721 at a Zara, this king of the tarmac has created the perfect meme to troll his former mentor Nick Saban and his former team in the Tennessee Volunteers simultaneously.
TKO: Kroenke to pay St. Louis, as it should be

The NFL is finally getting around to deciding who should pay the bill for the $790 million dollar lawsuit settlement with St. Louis. ESPN reports that NFL owners want Stan Kroenke to pay for most of it. The report says he would be on the hook for $571 million. TKO, “The Kilcoyne Opinion”, thinks it’s […]
