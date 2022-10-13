Read full article on original website
Oz closes gap with Fetterman in new Pennsylvania poll
A new poll shows Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz polling within the margin of error against Democratic contender John Fetterman. An AARP Pennsylvania poll, which was first shared with Politico, found Fetterman receiving 48 percent support among likely voters, compared to Oz at 46 percent. That polling falls within the margin of error, which is 4.4 percentage points, effectively tying the two candidates.
Cynthia Tucker: GOP leadership emboldens racist murderers
As the plague of racism spreads through the Republican Party, Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., has become a carrier, releasing a miasma of bigotry at a Nevada campaign rally featuring Donald Trump on Oct. 8. Updating a hoary old stereotype, Tuberville claimed that Democrats are “pro-crime. They want crime. They want crime because they want to take over what you got. They want to control what you have. They want reparations because they think the people that do the crime are owed that.” Tuberville ousted an...
Jahana Hayes, George Logan differ on abortion laws in debate
In Tuesday's debate, CT's 5th district congressional candidates disagreed on whether Congress should pass laws restoring abortion rights.
Registration error affects up to 6,000 Arizona voters
PHOENIX (AP) — A voter registration error caused up to 6,000 Arizona voters to get a mail ballot with only federal races, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said Tuesday. Hobbs, who is the Democratic nominee for governor, said in a statement that affected voters will receive the correct ballot shortly.
Rep. Mike Kelly to award $500K to Gannon University for IHACK Program
Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) – Gannon University will be awarded new grant funding in hopes of garnering a pathway for students in the STEM field. According to a release, U.S. Represenative Mike Kelly (R-PA) will present Gannon University with $500,000 in Community Project Funding the university received in the Fiscal Year 2022 budget on Oct. 19 […]
