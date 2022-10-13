Read full article on original website
With 14 million YouTube views, this Vermont attraction touts the ultimate domino effect
The Brattleboro Museum and Art Center drew a standing-room-only crowd during the weekend for its 15th annual Domino Toppling Extravaganza — celebrated by social media influencers and their followers as the longest-running such event in the world. Read the story on VTDigger here: With 14 million YouTube views, this Vermont attraction touts the ultimate domino effect.
A Springfield company wants to revolutionize modular structures with its automatic, unfolding building
TenFold Engineering imagines its 450-square-foot structures could be used for office space, disaster relief, housing and more. The company is part of a new generation of innovative manufacturing in the Springfield area. Read the story on VTDigger here: A Springfield company wants to revolutionize modular structures with its automatic, unfolding building.
