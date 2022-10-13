ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bennington, VT

A Springfield company wants to revolutionize modular structures with its automatic, unfolding building

TenFold Engineering imagines its 450-square-foot structures could be used for office space, disaster relief, housing and more. The company is part of a new generation of innovative manufacturing in the Springfield area. Read the story on VTDigger here: A Springfield company wants to revolutionize modular structures with its automatic, unfolding building.
SPRINGFIELD, VT

