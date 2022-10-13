ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bear attacks Connecticut boy, 10, in backyard

A 10-year-old boy in Connecticut was hospitalized after a black bear attacked him in the backyard of his grandfather’s home Sunday, local media reported this week. The bear was euthanized after the attack in Morris, a town of around 2,200 northwest of Waterbury, around 11 a.m., a spokesperson for the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection told NBC Connecticut.
CT authorities looking into suspect's background after deadly shooting of officers

BRISTOL, Conn. -- Investigators looking into the deadly ambush of two Bristol police officers are piecing together the gunman's background and the sequence of events leading up to the shooting. As CBS2's Tony Aiello reported, they were the first police officers killed in the line of duty in Bristol since the 1940s. Friday, people stopped at the crime scene to see for themselves the dozens of bullet holes at the home rented by suspect Nick Brutcher. They pockmark the garage, the siding and a cooler left on the porch at 310 Redstone Hill Road. Neighbor Lance Stevens came running outside Wednesday night when...
Medical examiner: 2 officers died from multiple gunshots

Two Connecticut police officers who were killed in an apparent ambush both died of multiple gunshots to their heads and torsos, the state chief medical examiner’s office said Friday as law enforcement officials remained tightlipped about the shooting. The two Bristol officers, Sgt. Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy, were gunned down Wednesday night outside a home where they responded to a 911 call about possible domestic violence that authorities said appeared to be a “deliberate act” to lure police there. A third officer, Alec Iurato, was also hit by gunfire but survived. On Friday afternoon, a procession brought Demonte’s body to a funeral home in his hometown of North Haven, where he lived with his pregnant wife and two children. A subsequent procession brought Hamzy’s body to a funeral home in Plymouth. Video posted online showed the hearse carrying Hamzy drive past a large crowd gathered at a candlelight vigil on the street surrounding the Bristol police station.
State police identify suspect in Bristol police shooting

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - State police identified the man they say lured officers to the scene. A look at his social media shows Nicholas Brutcher was an avid hunter, and often posed with guns. Sources tell Eyewitness News Brutcher was waiting for police to arrive, dressed in camouflage. Here’s a...
Grizzly bear attacks two college students in Wyoming

Two college students were attacked by a grizzly bear in Wyoming while on an antler-hunting trip with their college wrestling teammates. NBC News’ Niala Charles reports on how this recent attack comes after a Connecticut man saved a 10-year-old boy from the jaws of a 250-pound black bear. Oct. 19, 2022.
Serious Ewing Crash Leaves Three injured, Including Infant Child

EWING, N.J. (PBN) Ewing Police Department is investigating a serious motor vehicle crash that injured three, including an infant child who was not restrained in a car seat, On North Olden Ave in front of the Boston Market Friday night. Ewing Ems arrived on the scene and had three people heavily entrapped in a vehicle; Ewing Fire Department extracted the trapped passengers from the vehicle and was transported to Capital Health Trauma Center. The crash investigation is underway.
