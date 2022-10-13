Read full article on original website
Education Again Puts Meriden in the SpotlightConnecticut by the NumbersMeriden, CT
The Legends Of Fear Haunted Hayride And The Hallow Trail Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Halloween TraditionFlorence Carmela PaolaShelton, CT
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
New Haven affordable housing program gives renters up to $5,000 to pay for security depositsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
Two Connecticut Police Officers Killed in Alleged Ambushjustpene50Bristol, CT
Bodycam video released of suspect firing at Connecticut police, killing 2 officers
The Connecticut Office of the Inspector General released police bodycam footage of a shooting that left two Bristol police officers dead and a third injured. A suspect fired 80 rounds of ammunition using an AR-15-style rifle before Officer Alec Iurato shot and killed him. Use of deadly force, the office says, was justified. WVIT's Matt Austin reports.Oct. 17, 2022.
Person of interest arrested in Oklahoma killings
Police have arrested a person of interest in the killings of four men in Oklahoma. Authorities say Joseph Kennedy was taken into custody in Florida, more than 1,000 miles from where the victims were found. Oct. 19, 2022.
Florida father and son open fire on woman mistaken for burglar
A Florida man and his teen son are facing charges after firing several shots at a woman they mistook for a possible burglar. WFLA's Justin Schecker reports.Oct. 18, 2022.
Bear attacks Connecticut boy, 10, in backyard
A 10-year-old boy in Connecticut was hospitalized after a black bear attacked him in the backyard of his grandfather’s home Sunday, local media reported this week. The bear was euthanized after the attack in Morris, a town of around 2,200 northwest of Waterbury, around 11 a.m., a spokesperson for the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection told NBC Connecticut.
Neighbor helps rescue Connecticut boy from bear attack
A 10-year-old boy is recovering after being attacked by a bear in Morris, Connecticut. WVIT’s Briceyda Landaverde spoke with the neighbor who came to the boy’s rescue.Oct. 18, 2022.
Texas teen facing charges after mother's body found in car trunk
A body found in the trunk of a car following a police chase and crash in Nebraska has been identified as 49-year-old Michelle Roenz. KPRC's Bill Barajas reports.Oct. 18, 2022.
Plane crashes into Ohio car dealership killing two
A small plane crashed into an Ohio car dealership killing both passengers on board. The impact created an explosion sparking a large fire and sending plumes of black smoke into the air. NBC News’ Maya Eaglin reports. Oct. 19, 2022.
Texas mother accused of stabbing, strangling daughter to death
Melissa Towne has been charged with capital murder in the death of her 5-year-old daughter. KPRC's Deven Clarke reports.Oct. 18, 2022.
CT authorities looking into suspect's background after deadly shooting of officers
BRISTOL, Conn. -- Investigators looking into the deadly ambush of two Bristol police officers are piecing together the gunman's background and the sequence of events leading up to the shooting. As CBS2's Tony Aiello reported, they were the first police officers killed in the line of duty in Bristol since the 1940s. Friday, people stopped at the crime scene to see for themselves the dozens of bullet holes at the home rented by suspect Nick Brutcher. They pockmark the garage, the siding and a cooler left on the porch at 310 Redstone Hill Road. Neighbor Lance Stevens came running outside Wednesday night when...
Medical examiner: 2 officers died from multiple gunshots
Two Connecticut police officers who were killed in an apparent ambush both died of multiple gunshots to their heads and torsos, the state chief medical examiner’s office said Friday as law enforcement officials remained tightlipped about the shooting. The two Bristol officers, Sgt. Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy, were gunned down Wednesday night outside a home where they responded to a 911 call about possible domestic violence that authorities said appeared to be a “deliberate act” to lure police there. A third officer, Alec Iurato, was also hit by gunfire but survived. On Friday afternoon, a procession brought Demonte’s body to a funeral home in his hometown of North Haven, where he lived with his pregnant wife and two children. A subsequent procession brought Hamzy’s body to a funeral home in Plymouth. Video posted online showed the hearse carrying Hamzy drive past a large crowd gathered at a candlelight vigil on the street surrounding the Bristol police station.
Two Officers Killed, One Severely Injured After They Were Lured into Deadly Ambush with Domestic Violence Claim: Police
Police in Bristol, Connecticut, are in mourning, saying two of their officers were killed and a third injured in an apparent ambush. “Words cannot express the sadness and grief that brings me before you this morning,” Bristol Police Chief Brian Gould said in a press conference Thursday. Cops identified...
Body in trunk of car chased by Nebraska State Patrol ID'd as driver's mother
A body found in the trunk of a car that was chased by authorities in Nebraska last week has been identified as that of a missing Texas woman who is the mother of the vehicle's teenage driver, authorities said Monday. The Nebraska State Patrol over the weekend identified the remains...
State police identify suspect in Bristol police shooting
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - State police identified the man they say lured officers to the scene. A look at his social media shows Nicholas Brutcher was an avid hunter, and often posed with guns. Sources tell Eyewitness News Brutcher was waiting for police to arrive, dressed in camouflage. Here’s a...
State Police Search for Motorcyclist Who Fled After Crash on I-84 West in Farmington
Troopers are searching for a motorcyclist who fled after getting into a crash on Interstate 84 west in Farmington on Saturday. CT Travel Smart said the crash happened between exits 39A and 39. Part of the highway was closed, but has since reopened. The crash involved a motorcycle and a...
Grizzly bear attacks two college students in Wyoming
Two college students were attacked by a grizzly bear in Wyoming while on an antler-hunting trip with their college wrestling teammates. NBC News’ Niala Charles reports on how this recent attack comes after a Connecticut man saved a 10-year-old boy from the jaws of a 250-pound black bear. Oct. 19, 2022.
NJ man, 40, killed in fatal Aberdeen dirt bike crash
ABERDEEN — The victim of a fatal crash involving an SUV and a dirt bike has been identified as a man from the Cliffwood Beach section of the township. Clifford Walton, 40, was fatally injured in the crash shortly before 6 p.m. on Friday, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.
State police: 2 officers killed in police-involved shooting, 1 seriously injured in Bristol
Two police officers were killed, and one is seriously injured following a police-involved shooting in Bristol involving three officers, state police say.
Hamilton Twp., NJ, Police Searching For Suspect in Theft
Police in Hamilton Township are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect in a motor vehicle theft, plus the unauthorized use of credit cards. Police say the incidents occurred on September 10th. The Hamiton Township Police Department has provided the accompanying photos and they ask that anyone with...
2 construction workers fatally struck by train on NJ-Pennsylvania bridge
Two construction workers were fatally struck by a train on a bridge between New Jersey and Pennsylvania on Friday night.
Serious Ewing Crash Leaves Three injured, Including Infant Child
EWING, N.J. (PBN) Ewing Police Department is investigating a serious motor vehicle crash that injured three, including an infant child who was not restrained in a car seat, On North Olden Ave in front of the Boston Market Friday night. Ewing Ems arrived on the scene and had three people heavily entrapped in a vehicle; Ewing Fire Department extracted the trapped passengers from the vehicle and was transported to Capital Health Trauma Center. The crash investigation is underway.
