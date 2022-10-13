Effective: 2022-10-19 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-19 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Baldwin; Banks; Barrow; Bartow; Bibb; Bleckley; Butts; Carroll; Catoosa; Chattahoochee; Chattooga; Cherokee; Clarke; Clayton; Cobb; Coweta; Crawford; Dade; Dawson; DeKalb; Dooly; Douglas; Fannin; Fayette; Floyd; Forsyth; Gilmer; Glascock; Gordon; Greene; Gwinnett; Hall; Hancock; Haralson; Harris; Heard; Henry; Houston; Jackson; Jasper; Jefferson; Jones; Lamar; Lumpkin; Macon; Madison; Marion; Meriwether; Monroe; Morgan; Murray; Muscogee; Newton; North Fulton; Oconee; Oglethorpe; Paulding; Peach; Pickens; Pike; Polk; Pulaski; Putnam; Rockdale; Schley; South Fulton; Spalding; Talbot; Taliaferro; Taylor; Towns; Troup; Twiggs; Union; Upson; Walker; Walton; Warren; Washington; White; Whitfield; Wilkes; Wilkinson FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT WEDNESDAY FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 are expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 are possible. * WHERE...For north and most of central Georgia. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight until 10 AM EDT Wednesday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

BALDWIN COUNTY, GA ・ 2 HOURS AGO