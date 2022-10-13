ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norway's police flag a threat to a huge gas plant, rattling energy markets with Europe on high alert for sabotage

By George Glover
 5 days ago
Norwegian police responded to an incident at the Nyhamna gas plant Thursday. Marit Hommedal/AFP via Getty Images
  • Norway's police say they have resolved an incident at one of the country's largest natural gas plants.
  • Telephone threats were made to the Nyhamna plant, the local mayor told Reuters.
  • Natural gas benchmarks jumped by over 2% as Europe frets about Russian energy sabotage.

A potential threat to a large Norwegian natural gas plant sent jitters through European energy markets Thursday, as the continent frets about suspected Russian interference in its infrastructure.

Police in Norway said early Thursday they were responding to an incident at the Nyhamna plant, a key supplier of gas to Europe from the Ormen Lange field. The Møre og Romsdal force then said on Twitter that the situation had been resolved.

"It was a threat made by telephone," Odd Joergen Nilssen, the mayor of Aukra municipality, where the plant is located, told Reuters.

European benchmark Dutch TTF natural gas futures on ICE jumped 2.17% Thursday to just over 160 euros ($156) per megawatt hour in the wake of the police alert.

The Nyhamna plant on Norway's west coast supplies the UK with around 20% of its natural gas and supplies up to 22 milion homes in Europe, according to Shell. It processes natural gas from two large offshore gas fields operated by European energy majors Shell and Equinor.

The Norwegian Home Guard has been patrolling the facility since last month after explosions on the Nord Stream 1 pipelines sparked fears of Russian interference in Europe's energy infrastructure.

Europe is on high alert for disruption, after Russia's cuts to gas deliveries to the region put a squeeze on supply ahead of high winter demand. Some countries believe damage to the key Nord Stream pipelines were caused by deliberate sabotage, with some pointing the finger at Moscow.

Norway's Gassco, which runs the Nyhamna plant, said gas there was flowing as planned, per Reuters.

Shell, Gassco and Equinor did not immediately respond to Insider's requests for comment.

