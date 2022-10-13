Read full article on original website
Morris County joins state and federal officials to combat auto theft
MADISON BOROUGH, NJ (Morris County) – The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, Sheriff’s Office and Board of County Commissioners joined top New Jersey law enforcement officials, federal representatives and state legislators in Madison Monday to gain support for bipartisan federal and state legislation designed to combat a growing wave of auto thefts.
Senate passes bill to make Franklinite the official state mineral
NEW JERSEY – A mineral often found in the northwest portion of New Jersey but regarded as rare around the globe would become the official mineral of the state under legislation sponsored by Senator Steven Oroho and approved Monday by the Senate. The legislation, S-1727, would elevate franklinite in...
COVID-19 case count in Morris County
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Here is the latest case count of COVID-19 in Morris County on October 18, 2022:. The figures reflect COVID-19 positive cases as of the date and time indicated, some cases which may be pending, or have yet to be entered into the system. Please note...
Morris County man arrested for stealing over $15K worth of dirt bikes
FLORHAM PARK BOROUGH, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man suspected of stealing over $15,000 worth of dirt bikes in Florham Park Borough has been arrested, according to a post on the Florham Park Police Department and Office of Emergency Management’s Facebook page. In late April, police...
A breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Hunterdon County
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Here’s the total breakdown of the 27,547 positive cases and 231 deaths of COVID-19 in Hunterdon County as of October 16. Age range is less than 1-year-old to 103-years-old. Case counts for each municipality may show a reduction on certain days, this is due to address corrections or updates from the original case report, health officials said.
Man accused of exposing himself to girl in an educational facility in Somerset County
MONTGOMERY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – A Mercer county man has been arrested in connection to an indecent exposure incident that occurred on Saturday in the area of an educational facility located in Montgomery Township, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald. On Saturday, October 1, a juvenile...
Driver flown to hospital after being trapped in I-80 wreck in Warren County, state police say
ALLAMUCHY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A crash is under investigation by the New Jersey State Police after a car crashed into the woods on Interstate 80 in Warren County Monday afternoon, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Sergeant Philip Curry. The crash occurred at 3:45 p.m. on...
No injuries after 2-alarm fire in Sussex County; fire not suspicious, state police say
MONTAGUE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – The cause of a two-alarm blaze Sunday morning in Sussex County does not appear suspicious, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Sergeant Philip Curry. The fire was reported at around 9:37 a.m. at a residence on River Road in Montague Township, Curry...
1 dead after crash on I-80 in Morris County
MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A man is dead after two vehicles crashed on Interstate 80 in Morris County Sunday afternoon. according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Sergeant Philip Curry. The crash occurred at 2:55 p.m. on I-80 eastbound at milepost 25.4 in Mount Olive Township,...
New record hybrid striped bass caught in Passaic County
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ – John Vayda caught the new state record Hybrid Striped Bass in Monskville Reservoir on October 9, according to the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife. The fish weighed 16 pounds, 10 ounces, replacing Bill Schmidt’s 1999 record hybrid that weighed 16 pounds, 4 ounces....
WANTED: Police search for alleged drug dealer in Morris County
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Morris County authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating an accused drug dealer. Tyson McCoy is wanted by the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Task Force for numerous drug related offenses, including first-degree possession with intent/distribution of narcotics. Tyson McCoy, 41, is...
Halloween decorations stolen from front lawn in Hackettstown
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – An inflatable Halloween Jack Skellington and a Halloween light were stolen from the front lawn of a Hackettstown residence, police said. The decorations were stolen on Monday, October 17 between 8:30 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. from a residence on Main Street near West Valley View Avenue, police said.
Driver injured after tractor-trailer overturns on I-78 in Somerset County
WARREN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – A driver was injured after a tractor-trailer overturned on Interstate 78 in Somerset County Monday morning, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Trooper Charles Marchan. The crash happened at 7:18 a.m. on Interstate 78 east to exit 36 in Warren Township, Marchan...
