Morris County, NJ

wrnjradio.com

Morris County joins state and federal officials to combat auto theft

MADISON BOROUGH, NJ (Morris County) – The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, Sheriff’s Office and Board of County Commissioners joined top New Jersey law enforcement officials, federal representatives and state legislators in Madison Monday to gain support for bipartisan federal and state legislation designed to combat a growing wave of auto thefts.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Senate passes bill to make Franklinite the official state mineral

NEW JERSEY – A mineral often found in the northwest portion of New Jersey but regarded as rare around the globe would become the official mineral of the state under legislation sponsored by Senator Steven Oroho and approved Monday by the Senate. The legislation, S-1727, would elevate franklinite in...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

COVID-19 case count in Morris County

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Here is the latest case count of COVID-19 in Morris County on October 18, 2022:. The figures reflect COVID-19 positive cases as of the date and time indicated, some cases which may be pending, or have yet to be entered into the system. Please note...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

A breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Hunterdon County

HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Here’s the total breakdown of the 27,547 positive cases and 231 deaths of COVID-19 in Hunterdon County as of October 16. Age range is less than 1-year-old to 103-years-old. Case counts for each municipality may show a reduction on certain days, this is due to address corrections or updates from the original case report, health officials said.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

1 dead after crash on I-80 in Morris County

MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A man is dead after two vehicles crashed on Interstate 80 in Morris County Sunday afternoon. according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Sergeant Philip Curry. The crash occurred at 2:55 p.m. on I-80 eastbound at milepost 25.4 in Mount Olive Township,...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

New record hybrid striped bass caught in Passaic County

PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ – John Vayda caught the new state record Hybrid Striped Bass in Monskville Reservoir on October 9, according to the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife. The fish weighed 16 pounds, 10 ounces, replacing Bill Schmidt’s 1999 record hybrid that weighed 16 pounds, 4 ounces....
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

WANTED: Police search for alleged drug dealer in Morris County

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Morris County authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating an accused drug dealer. Tyson McCoy is wanted by the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Task Force for numerous drug related offenses, including first-degree possession with intent/distribution of narcotics. Tyson McCoy, 41, is...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Halloween decorations stolen from front lawn in Hackettstown

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – An inflatable Halloween Jack Skellington and a Halloween light were stolen from the front lawn of a Hackettstown residence, police said. The decorations were stolen on Monday, October 17 between 8:30 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. from a residence on Main Street near West Valley View Avenue, police said.
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ

