Outlaws skin Gators
The Dierks Outlaws scored 34 points before allowing the Foreman Gators to find the endzone. Dierks scored one touchdown in the second half, while allowing the Gators to score 16 points in the second half. The Dierks Outlaws improved to 7 and 1 overall and undefeated in conference play. In...
Scrappers upset Panthers 28-20
The Scrappers were shut out in the first half but rallied after the half and won 28 to 20. Nashville was held to three first downs in the first half but ended the game with 279 yards rushing and 315 total yards. Nashville started their comeback on the first series...
Disturbance call results in drug arrest
Howard County Deputy Jake Eudy received a disturbance call on September 30th in Center Point. There were two people on the scene that Eudy believed showed signs of recent drug use. Eudy asked the female passenger for consent to check her vehicle and she gave him consent. During the search,...
LEGACY’S JUNIOR HIGH TEAMS SPLIT GAMES AT BLEVINS JAMBOREE
Southwest Arkansas kicked off junior high basketball at Blevins Monday in their annual Blevins Jamboree. Legacy Academy’s junior teams each played Kirby and Caddo Hills. The junior Lady Warriors defeated Kirby in their first game and fell to Caddo Hills in their second game. Lilly Tucker was the high scorer for both games.
