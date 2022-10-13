Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Another Maine School District Requesting Book "Gender Queer" be Removed From LibraryThe Maine WriterWaldoboro, ME
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in Maine this weekKristen WaltersAugusta, ME
Neighbors Helping NeighborsThe Maine WriterAugusta, ME
mainebiz.biz
Portland broker named Maine State Realtor of the Year
A longtime industry professional with more than 25 years of experience has been named the State Realtor of the Year by the Maine Association of Realtors in a nod to his contributions to the profession on state, local and national levels. Peter "Pete" Harrington, who is a partner and associate...
mainebiz.biz
Scarborough contractor has a lot of steel going up in Portland:
Landry/French Construction, which is based in Scarborough, has two major projects underway in Portland -— both with a lot of steelwork being hoisted into place. At 201 Federal St., the firm is managing construction of a 263-unit apartment complex. The steel structure is in place — and makes up the bones of what will be Maine’s tallest building, at 18 stories and 201 feet.
It’s Official! Augusta, Maine Will Soon Have Its Very Own Jersey Mike’s!
Augusta is home to some of the most diverse eateries in the entire state of Maine- and it's about to get even more diverse. For the first time ever, a Jersey Mike's is going to be opening up in the city. Not familiar with Jersey Mike's? They are one of...
What Business Should Go In This Building On Augusta’s Cony Circle?
In the business world they always say "location location location". In most cases, the location of your business is key. Sure, there are a few exceptions to this rule, like very specialized businesses that don't cater to the public, but in most cases, you want your store, office, or restaurant located in a spot with a heavy flow of traffic.
The need for Mexican street tacos in Maine made this couple switch careers
WINDHAM, Maine — Reporter Hannah Yechivi is highlighting Hispanic community members who call Maine home and are contributing to making Maine a better place to live and work for all on NEWS CENTER Maine. The features are in celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month. It all started with a...
Good News Topsham Maine – You Are Getting a Market Basket
They first came to Maine when opening a store in Biddeford. Now they are opening their third location in Topsham. There's a Market Basket in Biddeford (opened in 2013) and one in Westbrook at Rock Row (opened in 2020). Back in December discussions started about a third Market Basket in Topsham Maine. Back in November 2021, the Press Herald had a story about the possibility of one opening and now WGME 13 confirms - yup, it was approved.
mainebiz.biz
Private equity group nabs Rockland shopping plaza for $14.6M before it hits the market
A private equity group of buyers in the midcoast area scooped up a 170,000-square-foot shopping center in Rockland in a deal that started with a phone call. Treadstone LLC bought Harbor Plaza Shopping Center, 235 Camden St., from Harbor Plaza LLC for $14.6 million. Bob Horvath of Horvath & Tremblay...
Two Augusta, Maine, Restaurants Are Going to Be Merging into One
We are very fortunate in the city of Augusta to have an eclectic mix of both corporate and locally-owned eateries. Augusta is one of the few cities in Maine where you'll never seem to run out of different food options and styles. Of course, especially these days, with everything becoming...
Iconic Central Maine Jewelry Store Closing For Good
Over the years, we have seen dozens, if not hundreds, of Central Maine businesses come and go. Sadly, over the last few years, we have seen way more businesses close than we have seen new ones open. Because of this, we have, in a way, become desensitized to the closure...
What The Heck Is That In The Middle Of Maine’s Kennebec River?
Earlier today (October 16th), on my way home from church, I crossed the Kennebec River in Augusta using the Memorial Bridge. The "big bridge", as my daughters call it, provides people in all but the smallest (lowest) vehicles great views up and down the river. Looking north you can see the Calumet Bridge and, at the right angle, Mill Park. Looking south you can see beyond the Kennebec Arsenal.
Get Your Fancy On With Glitter Drinks At This Maine Bar
Its always nice to take some time to get messy with your bestie. This Sunday my closest friend, Katie Schreiber and I decided that in the middle of the day we needed a cocktail, or three. Whether you workout, do yoga, watch sports, you need a release. She is my...
mainebiz.biz
After a pandemic shakeout in Castine, a new wave of owners is rebuilding key businesses
The coronavirus pandemic transformed life as we know it. Between 2020 and 2021, schools closed, people were confined to their homes, small towns were left wondering how they would make it without the help of the tourist season, and main streets were quiet without the usual hustle and bustle of weekday life.
WPFO
Maine DOT closes Route 9 in Durham after culvert failure
DURHAM (WGME) -- The Maine DOT closed Route 9 in Durham Tuesday evening due to a culvert failure. The DOT says the area will remain closed until it can replace the culvert. They expect the work to take about two weeks. The closed area is between Route 136 and Route...
Open Letter to the Lady in the Make-Up Aisle at Walmart in Auburn, Maine
As you walk into Walmart, you do not expect to be confronted with raw truth and honesty. A fleeting moment that goes right through you and you are impacted by it for the rest of the day. Dear Lady in Aisle 10,. As I walked down to the make up...
Former Stockton Springs town office burns Monday morning
STOCKTON SPRINGS, Maine — Fire heavily damaged the former town office in Stockton Springs early Monday morning. Firefighters were called to the building just before 6 a.m. and arrived three minutes later, Stockton Springs Fire Chief Vern Thompson said. Crews determined the fire was on the second floor, where...
How an Augusta Police Officer Destroyed Something in Lizzy’s Lewiston Home
We celebrated my beautiful son, Bentley's 6 year old birthday this past Friday at my new home in Lewiston. Boy, was it perfect. The night was magical with about 15 or so very energetic kids making loud memories in our new house. We were breaking the house in with this party because we just bought it but I didn't realize things were actually going to break, like in pieces.
MAINE SCAM ALERT: Scammers Pretending to Be Maine Police Officer Asking For Money, Info
If I had a dollar for every time I had report on another scam being committed by the losers of society, I wouldn't have to be writing this article right now. But, alas, here we are. It's not uncommon to hear of phone scams not just here in Maine, but...
Windham, Maine Police Warn of a Rash of Car Thefts in Cumberland County
The Windham Police Department posted a warning to their Facebook page on Monday for car owners to be aware of a series of car thefts recently in Cumberland County. Car thefts in Maine are something that we rarely worried about back in the 80s and 90s. We never locked our cars and oftentimes would leave the keys right in them. In fact, we never even locked our doors when we left the house. It was a different time when you knew all your neighbors, family and friends walked into your house unannounced and it was all good.
In This Central Maine Haunted House The Actors Can Literally TOUCH You! (With Your Permission)
Tis the season for witches, vampires, ghosts and overall haunts as we inch ever closer to All Hallows Eve. And, as always, there is not shortage of exciting haunted attractions to check out here in Central Maine. One of, if not THE, newest attraction is the Halls of Horror event...
A Recent Movie Was Filmed and Set Entirely in Portland, Maine
Did you know there was a movie recently filmed entirely in Maine and the story is set in Portland?. Director Joe Raffa brought Portland to life in the film Downeast, a gritty movie involving crime, drug smuggling, violence, and love. IMDb shares the synopsis as:. “When Emma returns to her...
