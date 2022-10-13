ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, ME

mainebiz.biz

Portland broker named Maine State Realtor of the Year

A longtime industry professional with more than 25 years of experience has been named the State Realtor of the Year by the Maine Association of Realtors in a nod to his contributions to the profession on state, local and national levels. Peter "Pete" Harrington, who is a partner and associate...
PORTLAND, ME
mainebiz.biz

Scarborough contractor has a lot of steel going up in Portland:

Landry/French Construction, which is based in Scarborough, has two major projects underway in Portland -— both with a lot of steelwork being hoisted into place. At 201 Federal St., the firm is managing construction of a 263-unit apartment complex. The steel structure is in place — and makes up the bones of what will be Maine’s tallest building, at 18 stories and 201 feet.
PORTLAND, ME
B98.5

What Business Should Go In This Building On Augusta’s Cony Circle?

In the business world they always say "location location location". In most cases, the location of your business is key. Sure, there are a few exceptions to this rule, like very specialized businesses that don't cater to the public, but in most cases, you want your store, office, or restaurant located in a spot with a heavy flow of traffic.
AUGUSTA, ME
103.7 WCYY

Good News Topsham Maine – You Are Getting a Market Basket

They first came to Maine when opening a store in Biddeford. Now they are opening their third location in Topsham. There's a Market Basket in Biddeford (opened in 2013) and one in Westbrook at Rock Row (opened in 2020). Back in December discussions started about a third Market Basket in Topsham Maine. Back in November 2021, the Press Herald had a story about the possibility of one opening and now WGME 13 confirms - yup, it was approved.
TOPSHAM, ME
B98.5

Iconic Central Maine Jewelry Store Closing For Good

Over the years, we have seen dozens, if not hundreds, of Central Maine businesses come and go. Sadly, over the last few years, we have seen way more businesses close than we have seen new ones open. Because of this, we have, in a way, become desensitized to the closure...
WATERVILLE, ME
B98.5

What The Heck Is That In The Middle Of Maine’s Kennebec River?

Earlier today (October 16th), on my way home from church, I crossed the Kennebec River in Augusta using the Memorial Bridge. The "big bridge", as my daughters call it, provides people in all but the smallest (lowest) vehicles great views up and down the river. Looking north you can see the Calumet Bridge and, at the right angle, Mill Park. Looking south you can see beyond the Kennebec Arsenal.
AUGUSTA, ME
B98.5

Get Your Fancy On With Glitter Drinks At This Maine Bar

Its always nice to take some time to get messy with your bestie. This Sunday my closest friend, Katie Schreiber and I decided that in the middle of the day we needed a cocktail, or three. Whether you workout, do yoga, watch sports, you need a release. She is my...
AUBURN, ME
WPFO

Maine DOT closes Route 9 in Durham after culvert failure

DURHAM (WGME) -- The Maine DOT closed Route 9 in Durham Tuesday evening due to a culvert failure. The DOT says the area will remain closed until it can replace the culvert. They expect the work to take about two weeks. The closed area is between Route 136 and Route...
DURHAM, ME
92 Moose

How an Augusta Police Officer Destroyed Something in Lizzy’s Lewiston Home

We celebrated my beautiful son, Bentley's 6 year old birthday this past Friday at my new home in Lewiston. Boy, was it perfect. The night was magical with about 15 or so very energetic kids making loud memories in our new house. We were breaking the house in with this party because we just bought it but I didn't realize things were actually going to break, like in pieces.
LEWISTON, ME
Q97.9

Windham, Maine Police Warn of a Rash of Car Thefts in Cumberland County

The Windham Police Department posted a warning to their Facebook page on Monday for car owners to be aware of a series of car thefts recently in Cumberland County. Car thefts in Maine are something that we rarely worried about back in the 80s and 90s. We never locked our cars and oftentimes would leave the keys right in them. In fact, we never even locked our doors when we left the house. It was a different time when you knew all your neighbors, family and friends walked into your house unannounced and it was all good.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
