Read full article on original website
Related
NY1
Crime takes center stage in New York governor’s race
To an unusual degree, this year’s race for governor has revolved around a small handful of issues — with Republican Lee Zeldin zeroing in almost exclusively on crime. The Long Island congressman wants to roll back just about every criminal justice reform enacted by the state in recent years.
NY1
A closer look at Gov. Kathy Hochul's career and record
Gov. Kathy Hochul made history almost by accident, becoming New York’s first female governor when Andrew Cuomo resigned last year in the cloud of a sexual harassment scandal. Hochul now is trying to be elected governor in a tumultuous time for New York. Long before she took the oath...
NY1
New poll shows Zeldin within striking distance of Hochul
Two polls in the race were released Tuesday, with one showing Kathy Hochul with an eleven percentage point lead over her Republican rival Lee Zeldin but another giving her just a four point advantage. The candidates for governor were back on their familiar perches Tuesday. Hochul held an official government...
NY1
Why New York voters are anxious about democracy
New York voters are increasingly anxious about the state of the nation's democracy and its preservation. It's an anxiety that comes in the wake of a months-long hearing on the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol highlighting former President Donald Trump's efforts to undermine the results of the 2020 election.
NY1
Decision 2022: What you need to know before you vote
Election Day 2022 is Tuesday, Nov. 8. New York City voters will head to the polls to make their choices for local, state and federal offices, as well as four ballot questions. Here's everything you need to know before heading to the polls or submitting an absentee ballot. When does...
NY1
Local governments in New York to receive emergency management aid
County governments in New York are receiving aid to strengthen their planning and operations for responding to emergencies within their borders, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced. All told, a combined $7.6 million in federal funding is heading to municipalities in the state to aid with disaster response. The money is being...
NY1
Hochul signs measures to aid domestic violence survivors
Laws meant to ensure privacy of victims and survivors of domestic violence, as well as the seizure of firearms of people under a protective order, were approved by Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday. The five-law package was approved amid concerns over a rise in domestic and gender-based violence in the...
NY1
Overdose deaths continue to rise in New York
Overdose deaths in New York state rose 14% in 2021 compared to the previous year, a report released Monday by the state Department of Health found. The data released as part of a quarterly update from public health officials on opioid usage and deaths in the state comes as New York has continued to grapple with a sharp rise in overdose fatalities in recent years. The increase has coincided with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
NY1
New York wants to crack down on catalytic converter theft
A new law signed Monday by Gov. Kathy Hochul is meant to crack down on thefts of catalytic converters out of cars amid a rise in property crimes in New York. The measure will require companies that dismantle vehicles to maintain records of catalytic converters as an essential part and have businesses every 60 days report the number of catalytic converters received during that period.
Comments / 1