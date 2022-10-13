Read full article on original website
Texarkana man files appeal of capital murder conviction in death of infant
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — A Texarkana man is asking for a new trial following his conviction last week of capital murder in the death of his infant stepson. According to court documents, 29-year-old Joshua Lowe was found guilty on Oct. 6 of capital murder, felony murder, and injury to a child in the death of 11-month-old Javontae Neely. The jury returned a unanimous guilty verdict on all three counts.
Disturbance call results in drug arrest
Howard County Deputy Jake Eudy received a disturbance call on September 30th in Center Point. There were two people on the scene that Eudy believed showed signs of recent drug use. Eudy asked the female passenger for consent to check her vehicle and she gave him consent. During the search,...
Hope police arrest man for Third-Degree Domestic Battery, False Imprisonment
25-year-old Devonte Emory was arrested October 11 in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Hope and is being held in the Hempstead County Detention Facility awaiting a first appearance. Texas-side police have arrested a man for driving a car with false license plates. A former band director charged...
Alas Brown Charged With Forgery 2nd Degree
On October 11, 2022 at approximately 9:37am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Alas Brown, 37, of Little Rock, AR. Mr. Brown was arrested and charged with forgery in the 2nd degree. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Brown was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
Exie Trammell Charged With Aggravated Assault
On October 14, 2022 at approximately 11:30am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Exie Trammell, 42, of Hope, AR. Ms. Trammell was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on a family member. The arrest occurred in the 1100 block of East 2nd Street in Hope, AR. Ms. Trammell was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
Man with multiple felony warrants arrested in Texarkana, allegedly cashing fake check
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Texarkana Police Department announced that they arrested a man who was allegedly trying to cash a check at a business on New Boston Road, last Thursday. The man entered the business wearing a yellow vest and tried to cash a check that was identical to a check that another person wearing […]
Inmate attacks peace officer with wire-wrapped brick
29-year-old Vance Brown allegedly jimmied his cell door open and hid in a shower the morning of September 26, attacking the sergeant with a brick wrapped in wire several times. The sergeant managed to call for backup and was treated for his injuries, including a bite wound, at a local...
Hope police looking for suspects involved in felony theft incidents
HOPE, Ark. - Hope police said Friday they are looking for help identifying four suspects involved in at least three felony theft incidents. If you know who these individuals are or recognize the vehicle involved please contact Detective Casey Singleton at (870) 722-2561 or csingleton@hopearkansas.net.
Police suspect carbon monoxide in deaths of three Nashville residents
A call on Friday night brought police and fire units to the 600 block of Mill Street in Nashville, where three individuals were found in an outbuilding. 49-year-old Raymond James, along with a 14-year-old and 13-year-old whose identities were not released, were unresponsive when police arrived. The three were pronounced dead at the scene.
One dead in crash involving five vehicles on Mississippi interstate
The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash involving five vehicles on Interstate 20 near Bovina on Friday at about 8:26 a.m. Gary L. Bevis, 42 of Horatio, AR, was pronounced dead on the scene. The 1998 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving westbound on Interstate 20 collided with the rear of a westbound FedEx tractor-trailer driven by Angel J. Rodriguez, 59 of Ralto, CA. Neither Rodriguez nor his passenger, Alexander Carlosama of Oceanside, CA, received injuries.
Pedestrian Hit and Killed Walking on Highway 71
A 24-year-old Texas man was hit and killed while walking on Highway 71 Friday evening. According to an Arkansas State Police fatal crash report, 24-year-old James Settegast was walking southbound in the northbound lanes on Highway 71 when he was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado. Settegast was pronounced dead by...
Officials celebrate beginning of Arkadelphia Bypass
Arkadelphia will look entirely different in just a matter of years. Construction on a major infrastructure project in Arkadelphia will begin soon, and a celebratory groundbreaking was held Friday to commemorate an historic occasion. State and local officials took turns speaking at the event, which drew about 100 people to the Clark County Courthouse.
Texarkana’s first Oktoberfest went all out for its evolving downtown
TEXARKANA, Ark. – Texarkana’s first Oktoberfest organized by Four States Living Magazine (FSLM) went all out in the city’s continually growing and evolving downtown on Saturday. Previously named Dine on the Line, FSLM Owner and Publisher Robin Rogers realized Texarkana had never hosted an Oktoberfest as do...
Outlaws skin Gators
The Dierks Outlaws scored 34 points before allowing the Foreman Gators to find the endzone. Dierks scored one touchdown in the second half, while allowing the Gators to score 16 points in the second half. The Dierks Outlaws improved to 7 and 1 overall and undefeated in conference play. In...
Freezing Blast Hits Texarkana Tuesday Night – Are You Ready?
We told you last week this was coming, well now it's here and it looks much colder than was originally predicted. Get ready Ark-La-Tex, our first freezing cold weather is headed straight for us as we drop to around 30 Tuesday night. The 4 Ps are to be protected Tuesday:
Plenty of action at Yard Sale Heaven on 67
PRESCOTT – It was yard sale time in Prescott Saturday, and Hwy. 67 was packed with something for just about everyone. The sales stretched from Cash Savers to Emmet, with people doing some fall housecleaning to get rid of things they no longer wanted or needed. There were tons of clothes, mostly for women and children, but the sale also featured tools, exercise equipment, art work and furniture. One location had several bicycles for sale.
Scrappers upset Panthers 28-20
The Scrappers were shut out in the first half but rallied after the half and won 28 to 20. Nashville was held to three first downs in the first half but ended the game with 279 yards rushing and 315 total yards. Nashville started their comeback on the first series...
LEGACY’S JUNIOR HIGH TEAMS SPLIT GAMES AT BLEVINS JAMBOREE
Southwest Arkansas kicked off junior high basketball at Blevins Monday in their annual Blevins Jamboree. Legacy Academy’s junior teams each played Kirby and Caddo Hills. The junior Lady Warriors defeated Kirby in their first game and fell to Caddo Hills in their second game. Lilly Tucker was the high scorer for both games.
Showers and storms possible tonight ahead of more tomorrow
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy sunny and summer-like Saturday! It has been a beautiful afternoon so far, if not a bit warmer than it ought to be for mid-October. A nice breeze is moving through too, which is quite nice. Tonight, some showers and storms are possible, especially north of Texarkana, and some of these storms may hit the severe criteria. Lows will be warm, the low-60s and the minimum.
