Read full article on original website
Related
ktoy1047.com
Hope police arrest man for Third-Degree Domestic Battery, False Imprisonment
25-year-old Devonte Emory was arrested October 11 in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Hope and is being held in the Hempstead County Detention Facility awaiting a first appearance. Texas-side police have arrested a man for driving a car with false license plates. A former band director charged...
Man arrested in East Texas for drug charge, failure to identify
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested in East Texas for a drug charge and other charges after failing to identify himself to an East Texas officer, said law enforcement. On Monday, around 10:30 p.m. an officer saw a Saturn Aura on North Akin Street in Texarkana and noticed the vehicle had fake license […]
ktalnews.com
Texarkana man files appeal of capital murder conviction in death of infant
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — A Texarkana man is asking for a new trial following his conviction last week of capital murder in the death of his infant stepson. According to court documents, 29-year-old Joshua Lowe was found guilty on Oct. 6 of capital murder, felony murder, and injury to a child in the death of 11-month-old Javontae Neely. The jury returned a unanimous guilty verdict on all three counts.
Man with multiple felony warrants arrested in Texarkana, allegedly cashing fake check
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Texarkana Police Department announced that they arrested a man who was allegedly trying to cash a check at a business on New Boston Road, last Thursday. The man entered the business wearing a yellow vest and tried to cash a check that was identical to a check that another person wearing […]
southwestarkansasradio.com
Disturbance call results in drug arrest
Howard County Deputy Jake Eudy received a disturbance call on September 30th in Center Point. There were two people on the scene that Eudy believed showed signs of recent drug use. Eudy asked the female passenger for consent to check her vehicle and she gave him consent. During the search,...
hopeprescott.com
Exie Trammell Charged With Aggravated Assault
On October 14, 2022 at approximately 11:30am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Exie Trammell, 42, of Hope, AR. Ms. Trammell was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on a family member. The arrest occurred in the 1100 block of East 2nd Street in Hope, AR. Ms. Trammell was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
magnoliareporter.com
State won't seek death penalties in SAU homicide case
The state has decided not to seek the death penalty against the four men accused of killing Southern Arkansas University student Joshua Keshun Smith on a university parking lot in August 2020. The death penalty had been on the table previously, but Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Phillips said during the...
Widower files wrongful death suit against Taylor Parker, ex-boyfriend in death of baby cut from womb
The widower of the pregnant woman killed by Taylor Parker and father of the unborn baby Parker cut from her womb has filed a civil suit against both Parker and her ex-boyfriend, Wade Griffin.
ktoy1047.com
Pedestrian killed Friday night on Highway 71
24-year-old James Settegast was struck by a vehicle while walking along the highway, according to the Arkansas State Police. Settegast was walking southbound in the northbound lanes of the highway when he was hit by a Chevy Silverado. Settegast was pronounced dead by the Miller County Coroner around 10:40 p.m. Friday night.
KTBS
Hope police looking for suspects involved in felony theft incidents
HOPE, Ark. - Hope police said Friday they are looking for help identifying four suspects involved in at least three felony theft incidents. If you know who these individuals are or recognize the vehicle involved please contact Detective Casey Singleton at (870) 722-2561 or csingleton@hopearkansas.net.
East Texas man arrested after ‘yelling things that made absolutely no sense’, driving stolen car
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A man who had been “yelling things that made absolutely no sense” while having a hatchet in his pants, was arrested after police said they found him entering a stolen truck, according to Texarkana Police. Officials said two calls had been made about a man, who was identified as Jerry Toney, […]
theeastcountygazette.com
Execution Sought for Murder of Pregnant Texas Woman
On Wednesday, prosecutors in Texas requested a jury to condemn a woman to death for the murder of a pregnant woman and the theft of her unborn daughter. Taylor Parker was on trial for capital murder for killing Reagan Simmons-Hancock in October 2020 and taking her unborn child. The appeal...
Arkansas Man Sentenced to More than 12 Years in Prison for Federal Drug Crime
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Larry Arthur King, 39, of Texarkana, Arkansas, was sentenced today to 12 years and seven months in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in court, on May...
KTLO
El Dorado group sentenced to a combined 47 years for drug trafficking
EL DORADO — The final member of a South Arkansas drug trafficking organization was sentenced Wednesday to federal prison for the distribution of methamphetamine. According to court documents, beginning in February of 2019, investigators with the 13th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) initiated an investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating out of the El Dorado Division of the Western District of Arkansas. During the course of that investigation, Pharell Jackson and his drug trafficking organization were identified by investigators to be responsible for distributing large quantities of methamphetamine from Magnolia, Arkansas, to other locales in the Western District of Arkansas and the Eastern District of Arkansas.
texarkanafyi.com
TTPD is Seeking Information in a Drive-by Shooting off College Drive
The Texarkana Texas Police Department is seeking information that will help in an investigation of a drive-by shooting that left a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound to the leg on Thursday afternoon. Media Release:. We’re investigating an apparent drive by shooting near the intersection of College Drive and Fielden Street...
KTBS
3 dead in apparent carbon monoxide poisoning
NASHVILLE, Ar - Three people died from carbon monoxide poisoning in Nashville, Arkansas. That's the suspicion of local authorities after discovering them in an outbuilding on South Mill Street where they appeared to be renovating a residence. 49-year old Raymond Jones, a 13-year old juvenile and a 14-year old juvenile...
KSLA
Prosecution says Taylor Parker has ‘repeatedly and continuously’ engaged in criminal behavior while in jail
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - The sentencing phase of Taylor Parker’s trial is set to begin Wednesday, Oct. 12 in a Bowie County courtroom. Parker was found guilty of capital murder in the death of Reagan Hancock and removing Hancock’s unborn child, who later died at a McCurtain County hospital. The jury will now decide whether to sentence Parker to life in prison without parole or death. Prosecutors are seeking the death sentence.
One dead in crash involving five vehicles on Mississippi interstate
The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash involving five vehicles on Interstate 20 near Bovina on Friday at about 8:26 a.m. Gary L. Bevis, 42 of Horatio, AR, was pronounced dead on the scene. The 1998 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving westbound on Interstate 20 collided with the rear of a westbound FedEx tractor-trailer driven by Angel J. Rodriguez, 59 of Ralto, CA. Neither Rodriguez nor his passenger, Alexander Carlosama of Oceanside, CA, received injuries.
KSLA
Former mental health counselor of Taylor Parker testifies in second day of sentencing
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - Testimony continued Thursday, Oct. 13 in the sentencing phase of Taylor Parker’s trial. The day’s testimony centered around Parker’s actions years before the murders of Reagan Hancock and her unborn child, Braxlyn, occurred. The jury heard from a mental health counselor who,...
Man arrested in East Texas accused of stealing items from vacant house
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested in East Texas on Monday morning after allegedly taking several items from a vacant home in Texarkana. Police said officers responded after a 911 call was made saying a man dressed in black had made several trips in and out of a vacant home in the 1700 […]
Comments / 0