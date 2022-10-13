ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, AR

ktoy1047.com

Hope police arrest man for Third-Degree Domestic Battery, False Imprisonment

25-year-old Devonte Emory was arrested October 11 in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Hope and is being held in the Hempstead County Detention Facility awaiting a first appearance. Texas-side police have arrested a man for driving a car with false license plates. A former band director charged...
HOPE, AR
ktalnews.com

Texarkana man files appeal of capital murder conviction in death of infant

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — A Texarkana man is asking for a new trial following his conviction last week of capital murder in the death of his infant stepson. According to court documents, 29-year-old Joshua Lowe was found guilty on Oct. 6 of capital murder, felony murder, and injury to a child in the death of 11-month-old Javontae Neely. The jury returned a unanimous guilty verdict on all three counts.
TEXARKANA, TX
southwestarkansasradio.com

Disturbance call results in drug arrest

Howard County Deputy Jake Eudy received a disturbance call on September 30th in Center Point. There were two people on the scene that Eudy believed showed signs of recent drug use. Eudy asked the female passenger for consent to check her vehicle and she gave him consent. During the search,...
HOWARD COUNTY, AR
hopeprescott.com

Exie Trammell Charged With Aggravated Assault

On October 14, 2022 at approximately 11:30am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Exie Trammell, 42, of Hope, AR. Ms. Trammell was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on a family member. The arrest occurred in the 1100 block of East 2nd Street in Hope, AR. Ms. Trammell was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
HOPE, AR
magnoliareporter.com

State won't seek death penalties in SAU homicide case

The state has decided not to seek the death penalty against the four men accused of killing Southern Arkansas University student Joshua Keshun Smith on a university parking lot in August 2020. The death penalty had been on the table previously, but Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Phillips said during the...
MAGNOLIA, AR
ktoy1047.com

Pedestrian killed Friday night on Highway 71

24-year-old James Settegast was struck by a vehicle while walking along the highway, according to the Arkansas State Police. Settegast was walking southbound in the northbound lanes of the highway when he was hit by a Chevy Silverado. Settegast was pronounced dead by the Miller County Coroner around 10:40 p.m. Friday night.
QUEEN CITY, TX
KTBS

Hope police looking for suspects involved in felony theft incidents

HOPE, Ark. - Hope police said Friday they are looking for help identifying four suspects involved in at least three felony theft incidents. If you know who these individuals are or recognize the vehicle involved please contact Detective Casey Singleton at (870) 722-2561 or csingleton@hopearkansas.net.
theeastcountygazette.com

Execution Sought for Murder of Pregnant Texas Woman

On Wednesday, prosecutors in Texas requested a jury to condemn a woman to death for the murder of a pregnant woman and the theft of her unborn daughter. Taylor Parker was on trial for capital murder for killing Reagan Simmons-Hancock in October 2020 and taking her unborn child. The appeal...
NEW BOSTON, TX
KTLO

El Dorado group sentenced to a combined 47 years for drug trafficking

EL DORADO — The final member of a South Arkansas drug trafficking organization was sentenced Wednesday to federal prison for the distribution of methamphetamine. According to court documents, beginning in February of 2019, investigators with the 13th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) initiated an investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating out of the El Dorado Division of the Western District of Arkansas. During the course of that investigation, Pharell Jackson and his drug trafficking organization were identified by investigators to be responsible for distributing large quantities of methamphetamine from Magnolia, Arkansas, to other locales in the Western District of Arkansas and the Eastern District of Arkansas.
EL DORADO, AR
texarkanafyi.com

TTPD is Seeking Information in a Drive-by Shooting off College Drive

The Texarkana Texas Police Department is seeking information that will help in an investigation of a drive-by shooting that left a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound to the leg on Thursday afternoon. Media Release:. We’re investigating an apparent drive by shooting near the intersection of College Drive and Fielden Street...
TEXARKANA, TX
KTBS

3 dead in apparent carbon monoxide poisoning

NASHVILLE, Ar - Three people died from carbon monoxide poisoning in Nashville, Arkansas. That's the suspicion of local authorities after discovering them in an outbuilding on South Mill Street where they appeared to be renovating a residence. 49-year old Raymond Jones, a 13-year old juvenile and a 14-year old juvenile...
NASHVILLE, AR
KSLA

Prosecution says Taylor Parker has ‘repeatedly and continuously’ engaged in criminal behavior while in jail

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - The sentencing phase of Taylor Parker’s trial is set to begin Wednesday, Oct. 12 in a Bowie County courtroom. Parker was found guilty of capital murder in the death of Reagan Hancock and removing Hancock’s unborn child, who later died at a McCurtain County hospital. The jury will now decide whether to sentence Parker to life in prison without parole or death. Prosecutors are seeking the death sentence.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
Magnolia State Live

One dead in crash involving five vehicles on Mississippi interstate

The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash involving five vehicles on Interstate 20 near Bovina on Friday at about 8:26 a.m. Gary L. Bevis, 42 of Horatio, AR, was pronounced dead on the scene. The 1998 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving westbound on Interstate 20 collided with the rear of a westbound FedEx tractor-trailer driven by Angel J. Rodriguez, 59 of Ralto, CA. Neither Rodriguez nor his passenger, Alexander Carlosama of Oceanside, CA, received injuries.
HORATIO, AR

