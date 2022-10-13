Read full article on original website
Kelly NTx
5d ago
There are just no words for what is purely unfathomable. Only someone that is far beyond evil could ever commit such a heinous, vicious act.
15
Mike James
5d ago
yes this is tragic and horrific but anyone who life is taken suddenly at the hands of another is horrific and as they seek the death penalty for her, they should seek the death penalty for any and all individuals who commit murder. and actually carry out the execution(s) immediately following sentencing not 20 - 50 years later. cause that's not justice if it's not done immediately it's like giving a life sentence and a stay of execution at the same time when it takes so long to actually carry out the execution.
9
Stephanie Lacy
5d ago
she took 2 lives. she doesn't deserve the right to live.
22
