New Boston, TX

Kelly NTx
5d ago

There are just no words for what is purely unfathomable. Only someone that is far beyond evil could ever commit such a heinous, vicious act.

Mike James
5d ago

yes this is tragic and horrific but anyone who life is taken suddenly at the hands of another is horrific and as they seek the death penalty for her, they should seek the death penalty for any and all individuals who commit murder. and actually carry out the execution(s) immediately following sentencing not 20 - 50 years later. cause that's not justice if it's not done immediately it's like giving a life sentence and a stay of execution at the same time when it takes so long to actually carry out the execution.

Stephanie Lacy
5d ago

she took 2 lives. she doesn't deserve the right to live.

theeastcountygazette.com

Execution Sought for Murder of Pregnant Texas Woman

On Wednesday, prosecutors in Texas requested a jury to condemn a woman to death for the murder of a pregnant woman and the theft of her unborn daughter. Taylor Parker was on trial for capital murder for killing Reagan Simmons-Hancock in October 2020 and taking her unborn child. The appeal...
NEW BOSTON, TX
mynwmo.com

Killer of Pregnant Texas Woman Wanted to Be Put to Death!

(Associated Press) — NEW BOSTON, TX On Wednesday, prosecutors in the state of Texas asked a jury to put a woman to death for killing a pregnant woman and taking the woman’s unborn daughter. Taylor Parker was on trial for capital murder for killing Reagan Simmons-Hancock and taking...
NEW BOSTON, TX
KSLA

Prosecution says Taylor Parker has ‘repeatedly and continuously’ engaged in criminal behavior while in jail

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - The sentencing phase of Taylor Parker’s trial is set to begin Wednesday, Oct. 12 in a Bowie County courtroom. Parker was found guilty of capital murder in the death of Reagan Hancock and removing Hancock’s unborn child, who later died at a McCurtain County hospital. The jury will now decide whether to sentence Parker to life in prison without parole or death. Prosecutors are seeking the death sentence.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
LoneStar 92

East Texas High School Band Instructor Charged with Federal Child Exploitation Violations

A Texarkana, Arkansas, man has been charged in a federal complaint with violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston On Friday. A former director of the Texas High School color guard is facing state and federal charges connected to alleged sexual misconduct in a shocking story that has rocked educators and parents across the area.
TEXARKANA, AR
