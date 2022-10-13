Read full article on original website
Related
How ODOT is prepping for a snowy winter: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Fall arrived this year with the finality of a flipped switch. And now snow flurries are in the forecast. Winter won’t wait, as much as we’d like it to, so the crews...
J.D. Vance, Tim Ryan drop the gloves and go at each other in a genuine debate: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance recycled a lot of the same material, but showed considerably more personal contempt in their final debate of Ohio’s U.S. Senate race. We’re talking about how the candidates sparred on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts...
Just how bad is life inside the Cuyahoga County Jail? The Wake Up for Monday, Oct. 17, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. We know Cuyahoga County needs a new jail. We’ve documented the issues in the current facility, which the U.S. Marshals in 2018 called inhumane. Nine inmates died that year and the next. We’ve also written extensively about the long process to build a new jail, from extending a sales tax to the problems with the preferred, toxic site.
Teaching racism in history classes, LGBTQ student safety dominate races for Ohio State Board of Education
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio voters will fill five seats this year on the state board that sets education policy across the state, as its members grapple with national culture wars that have made state and local boards of education their new front lines. The past year has been marked...
Cleveland Heights enacts ‘Lead Safe’ ordinance for rental properties, to take effect in June
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- It took five council readings and over a year for the city to become the first suburb in Cuyahoga County to enact its own “Lead Safe” ordinance, further protecting the health of local renters and their children. Council passed the measure Monday (Oct. 17)...
Ohio counting on electric vehicles to charge economy and save auto jobs
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The shift from gasoline-fueled engines to fully electric vehicles could be an opportunity, and a threat, to Ohio’s economy. But there’s reason to believe the Buckeye State is in the driver’s seat. Automakers are spending billions of dollars to shift from gasoline. Electric vehicle...
Trees reportedly stolen from Ohio veterans’ cemetery
RITTMAN, Ohio – Rittman police are investigating a report of a dozen trees stolen from a local cemetery for veterans. The Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery is undergoing an expansion to its grounds that will allow for more burials to take place. A contractor reported the trees, which were to be planted this week, were missing from the location, the cemetery’s director, Jesse Getz, said.
DraftKings Ohio promo scores strong $200 pre-launch offer
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Ohio online sports betting will launch on January 1, 2023, but bettors can now secure a $200 pre-registration bonus thanks to a new...
J.D. Vance’s campaign still has financial edge despite Tim Ryan’s big fundraising haul: Capitol Letter
Follow the money: Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan dramatically outraised Republican J.D. Vance in the most recent federal fundraising quarter, but Vance has more in his campaign account heading into the home stretch of the election. Per Andrew Tobias, new campaign finance filings for the two U.S. Senate candidates show that Ryan raised $17.3 million and spent $18.9 million – much of it on TV ads – from July through September, while Vance’s campaign raised $6.9 million, including from affiliated committees, and spent $3.4 million. during that period. As of Sept. 30, Ryan had $1.4 million left in his campaign bank account, while Vance had more than double that, about $3.4 million.
FanDuel Ohio promo code: pre-launch offer continues with $100 bonus
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. New players can win an automatic bonus when applying this FanDuel Ohio promo code through the links on this page. Signing up now...
North Royalton pays Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District to encase sewer in concrete
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio – The city will pay Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District $105,700 to encase a sanitary sewer in concrete in an unnamed tributary of the Rocky River. The sewer and tributary run behind the city’s Service Department on Ohio 82 between York Road and West 130th Street. Originally, the sewer was underground parallel to the tributary, but due to erosion of the riverbanks, the sewer ended up exposed in the widened stream.
Ohio Supreme Court suspends Judge Pinkey Carr, removing her from Cleveland Municipal Court bench
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday kicked longtime Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Pinkey Carr off the bench and temporarily stripped her of her law license for committing a level of misconduct the majority of justices called “unprecedented.”. The justices voted 5-2 to indefinitely suspend the...
Cleveland Heights 2021 audit covers hefty carryover, Ohio Ethics Commission inquiry
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Key takeaways from the city’s 2021 financial audit include a nearly $18 million budget carryover, as well as an ongoing investigation of a supervisor’s family business dealings, which already have been referred to the Ohio Ethics Commission. City Council heard Monday (Oct. 17) from...
Add some gold and purple to your Northeast Ohio fall flower lineup
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Imagine a salesperson knocks on your door, and instead of selling cable subscriptions or windows, says, “I noticed your garden is looking a little boring now, and I have an offer you can’t refuse. I can sell you two perfectly paired plants that will add beautiful drifts of gold and purple to your Northeast Ohio fall flower garden.” With a flourish, the salesperson displays a photo matching this description.
Ohio Super 25: Who is No. 1 after St. Edward knocked off Cincinnati Moeller?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — St. Edward’s statement win Saturday at Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller is reverberating cleveland.com’s Ohio Super 25, which sees a reshuffling based on several results that made head-to-head matchups moot points. For example, the Eagles now have a 6-0 victory against Moeller. However, Moeller opened the...
Garfield Heights school district responds to union’s push for strike
CLEVELAND, Ohio—Garfield Heights school administrators called a threat by the teachers’ union to strike “disappointing” and “irresponsible.”. The Garfield Heights Teachers’ Association issued a 10-day strike notice to district officials last month, as more than 200 teachers unanimously voted to authorize a strike. The union said it was “not left with many options.” It issued a second notice this week, according to published reports.
Cleveland RTA employee laundered brother’s drug money by gambling at West Virginia casino, feds say
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Greater Cleveland Regional Transit employee is accused of laundering his brother’s drug money by placing large bets on sporting events at a West Virginia casino. Micah Atkinson, 26, of Cleveland is charged in federal court in northern West Virginia with conspiring to launder money...
Solon council OKs contract with liquidators to auction items at city-owned house
SOLON, Ohio -- City Council has authorized Mayor Ed Kraus to enter into a contract with Great Finds Estate Liquidations of Strongsville to dispose of or auction items remaining at a city-owned house at 34245 Bainbridge Road. The house is one of several properties the city has acquired along Bainbridge...
Summit Metro Parks to share Gorge Metro Park dam removal project update Oct. 31
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio – Community members are invited to attend an update meeting about the removal of the Gorge Metro Park dam on Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. at the Cuyahoga Falls Natatorium 2345 4th St., Cuyahoga Falls. Summit Metro Parks, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and other...
Homeless Jesus sparks conversations, leads to installation of Matthew 25 sculptures across Greater Cleveland
WESTLAKE, Ohio -- A group of Clevelanders was recently invited to take a tour of the Matthew 25 Sculpture Collection, which began a few years ago with just one: Homeless Jesus, a life-sized sculpture portraying Jesus sleeping on a park bench. The sculpture, by artist Timothy Schmalz, made a strong...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
90K+
Followers
84K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 1