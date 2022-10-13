Follow the money: Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan dramatically outraised Republican J.D. Vance in the most recent federal fundraising quarter, but Vance has more in his campaign account heading into the home stretch of the election. Per Andrew Tobias, new campaign finance filings for the two U.S. Senate candidates show that Ryan raised $17.3 million and spent $18.9 million – much of it on TV ads – from July through September, while Vance’s campaign raised $6.9 million, including from affiliated committees, and spent $3.4 million. during that period. As of Sept. 30, Ryan had $1.4 million left in his campaign bank account, while Vance had more than double that, about $3.4 million.

OHIO STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO