Cuyahoga County, OH

Just how bad is life inside the Cuyahoga County Jail? The Wake Up for Monday, Oct. 17, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. We know Cuyahoga County needs a new jail. We’ve documented the issues in the current facility, which the U.S. Marshals in 2018 called inhumane. Nine inmates died that year and the next. We’ve also written extensively about the long process to build a new jail, from extending a sales tax to the problems with the preferred, toxic site.
Trees reportedly stolen from Ohio veterans’ cemetery

RITTMAN, Ohio – Rittman police are investigating a report of a dozen trees stolen from a local cemetery for veterans. The Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery is undergoing an expansion to its grounds that will allow for more burials to take place. A contractor reported the trees, which were to be planted this week, were missing from the location, the cemetery’s director, Jesse Getz, said.
DraftKings Ohio promo scores strong $200 pre-launch offer

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Ohio online sports betting will launch on January 1, 2023, but bettors can now secure a $200 pre-registration bonus thanks to a new...
J.D. Vance’s campaign still has financial edge despite Tim Ryan’s big fundraising haul: Capitol Letter

Follow the money: Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan dramatically outraised Republican J.D. Vance in the most recent federal fundraising quarter, but Vance has more in his campaign account heading into the home stretch of the election. Per Andrew Tobias, new campaign finance filings for the two U.S. Senate candidates show that Ryan raised $17.3 million and spent $18.9 million – much of it on TV ads – from July through September, while Vance’s campaign raised $6.9 million, including from affiliated committees, and spent $3.4 million. during that period. As of Sept. 30, Ryan had $1.4 million left in his campaign bank account, while Vance had more than double that, about $3.4 million.
North Royalton pays Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District to encase sewer in concrete

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio – The city will pay Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District $105,700 to encase a sanitary sewer in concrete in an unnamed tributary of the Rocky River. The sewer and tributary run behind the city’s Service Department on Ohio 82 between York Road and West 130th Street. Originally, the sewer was underground parallel to the tributary, but due to erosion of the riverbanks, the sewer ended up exposed in the widened stream.
Add some gold and purple to your Northeast Ohio fall flower lineup

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Imagine a salesperson knocks on your door, and instead of selling cable subscriptions or windows, says, “I noticed your garden is looking a little boring now, and I have an offer you can’t refuse. I can sell you two perfectly paired plants that will add beautiful drifts of gold and purple to your Northeast Ohio fall flower garden.” With a flourish, the salesperson displays a photo matching this description.
Garfield Heights school district responds to union’s push for strike

CLEVELAND, Ohio—Garfield Heights school administrators called a threat by the teachers’ union to strike “disappointing” and “irresponsible.”. The Garfield Heights Teachers’ Association issued a 10-day strike notice to district officials last month, as more than 200 teachers unanimously voted to authorize a strike. The union said it was “not left with many options.” It issued a second notice this week, according to published reports.
