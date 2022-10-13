Waters Farm Days hailed as part of what makes Sutton special; volunteers needed

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Rhode Island Hotel is One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenProvidence, RI
Trick or Treat From the Comfort of Your Car Seat!Dianna CarneyFoxborough, MA
Local Zoo Invites You to Spooky Festive Halloween Fun!Camilo DíazProvidence, RI
Harvard Medical School tests for bionic pancreas, device to treat Type 1 diabetesThe Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
Ukrainian religious icons made from ammunition boxes to be on display at Massachusetts museumD.J. EatonClinton, MA
Related
City asks volunteers, groups to stop distributing prepared meals around Mass. and Cass
“While well-intentioned, your efforts can lead to harm to community members.”. Boston officials are asking well-meaning members of the public and volunteer groups to stop distributing prepared meals and food to individuals around Mass. and Cass, the region’s epicenter of the addiction, homelessness, and mental health crises. The city...
PhillyBite
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Rhode Island
- RI, is a great place to visit if you're in the mood for a buffet. The state is home to some of the best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in the nation. Here are some of our favorites: the Grand Luncheon Buffet at the historic Grand Hotel, India Restaurant in Providence, Hibachi Grill Supreme Buffet in East Providence, and Yumi Garden Buffet in Middletown.
This Rhode Island Buffet Will Make You Want to Drive Three Hours and Spend $125
We're talking unlimited lobster! And that's just the beginning. The Nordic is a fourth-generation restaurant in Charlestown, Rhode Island. They are known for their high-end buffet items. Over 100 high-end items like lobster, Alaska king crab legs, Black Angus filet mignon, and prime rib...just to name a few. And all you can eat!
Free Family Movie at Local Drive-In Will Be a Night of Festive Fun!
You're invited to bring the family for a Halloween movie under the stars!(Photo by shaunl) (TAUNTON, MA) The Star Drive-In invites you to pack the car up with the entire family and head on down to a free Halloween movie under the stars!
REPORT: Fear on the Farm at McCray’s in South Hadley emergency plan in place
With McCray's Farm haunted hayrides and walk-throughs, guests have been in for a treat, but what safety protocols keep this event safe?
Pack of coyotes surrounds dog walker in Massachusetts
Officers counted at least nine coyotes. They retreated after the arrival of cruisers with their lights flashing.
This Massachusetts city ranked among ‘Best Places to Live for Families’ by Fortune
In a new report by Fortune, researchers scoured the nation to find the 25 Best Places to Live for Families, with one Massachusetts town making the list.
Salem City Councilor tells people not to visit the city ‘on a whim’ this October
SALEM, Mass. — A Salem City Councilor is urging people not to visit Salem this month ‘on a whim.’ “Have a plan and reservations,” Ty Hapworth wrote on Facebook. “If you don’t have a plan or reservations, please consider visiting outside of October.”
This Rhode Island Hotel is One of the Most Haunted Places in the Country
Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of Rhode Island's haunted places can be hard to spot at first. However, with a closer look and attention to local legend, these buildings suddenly tell a different story.
NECN
200 Students Sick as Virus Spreads in Groton Elementary School, Closing Early Friday
A virus is causing students to get sick at an elementary school in Groton, Massachusetts, prompting its early dismissal Friday, the superintendent said. Florence Roche Elementary School has been assessed by the Board of Health, Groton-Dunstable Regional School District Superintendent Laura Chesson said in a statement. She said the school was being closed early because of "the rapid spread of the virus and the age of the students."
Only 2 Spots in New England Named in the Top 25 Best Places to Live for Families
Sure, I might be a little biased, but I think New England is a great place to raise a family. I loved growing up in a place that experienced all four seasons! Also, there were always new places to explore and things to learn. We could head to Old Sturbridge village and learn about life in 1800s, pop into Boston and spend the day at the Science Museum, or drive up to the White Mountains and hike! It's all within driving distance. I can't imagine raising my family anywhere other than New England, but then again, it's all I know.
Mom claims 6-year-old overdosed on ADHD medication given at school
A Woonsocket mother is searching for answers after she claims her 6-year-old son overdosed on his ADHD medication at school earlier this week.
Tractor-Trailer Reportedly Carrying Tomato Sauce Crashes On I-290 In Worcester
A tractor-trailer rollover crash in central Massachusetts made for quite the messy morning commute as the truck reportedly carrying tomato sauce blocked a major highway. The crash happened on I-290 west at I-90 on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 18, according to a Tweet from WBZ Traffic. The overturned truck was reportedly blocking the center and two right lanes.
This Place Has the Most Creepy Name For Anywhere in Massachusetts
Throughout the state of Massachusetts, we have plenty of cities, towns, and villages with some strange names. However, there is one place throughout the state that has a name you would never expect would be anywhere. Of course, it's not a city, it's not a town, but it is a village...sort of.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man plans on helping those close to him after hitting $15 million on scratch ticket
A Massachusetts man plans to help take care of those that are close to him after hitting a huge win on a state scratch ticket. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Kenneth Delgado is the first $15 million grand prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Millions” instant ticket game.
Missing In Massachusetts
Furman Joseph Byrd lived in Cleveland, Ohio. 18-year-old Furman was last seen in July 1968 in Boston, Massachusetts. He was reported missing in 2016. Furman Byrd is 5'10" and weighed 170 pounds when he vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-5518.
‘What in God’s name are they doing?’: Boston city councilor questions distribution of pipes, cookers
Boston – Boston City Councilor Michael Flaherty is raising questions about the distribution of pipes, cookers, tourniquets and other drug paraphernalia in the city’s troubled Mass & Cass corridor. Flaherty, who serves as the city’s public safety chair, filed a notice for an emergency hearing on Monday.
ABC6.com
Wright’s Creamery now open in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Wright’s Creamery opened its location in Providence, Saturday, October 8th. Wright’s Dairy Farm has been serving Rhode Island for over 100 years!. After expanding the company with two scoop shops and a bakery, Wright’s Dairy Farm opened its creamery. At this location,...
Preventing outdoor pests from entering your home in colder weather
This time of year can mean outdoor pests are starting to show up in your homes. If you don't like the cold weather, neither do bugs or mice, and that's why this time of year they're trying to get into your home.
hwy.co
Most People Don’t Even Know This Rhode Island Park Exists
Have you ever heard of Conimicut Point Park? No? That’s ok; most people haven’t. However, you should know about this little gem of a park in Rhode Island, and we’re here to tell you all about it. Read on to find out where to go, what to do, and why you’ll never forget it once you’ve experienced it.
Comments / 0