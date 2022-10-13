Read full article on original website
Alba Jean LaFiandra
Alba Jean LaFiandra, age 77, died on October 13th in Saugerties, New York. Born on April 17, 1945 in Brooklyn, to Santina and Philip LaFiandra, she graduated with a Bachelor of Science from Mount Saint Vincent College in Riverdale, New York. In 1969, she began work at the Roche Institute...
10 Don’t-Miss Events in the Hudson Valley, Oct 19 – Oct 25
All aboard. Kingston Model Train and Railroad Hobby Show at the Andy Murphy Midtown Neighborhood Center at 467 Broadway in Kingston on October 23, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The show features 11,000 square feet of operating layouts, dealer and vendor tables and large scale garden railroad train display. Also, there are toy train raffles, food and refreshments, free door and show prize giveaways, and Thomas the Tank engine trains. For more information go to.
Newberry Artisan Market opens in building beloved by Saugerties residents
The J.J. Newberry store on Main Street in Saugerties looked almost abandoned a bit more than a week ago. Now it is a vibrant art gallery, with 30 local Hudson Valley artisan vendors including fine jewelry, antiques, collectibles, handmade clothing, art, pottery and more. The Market held its grand opening on Saturday, October 15 and opened a retrospective painting exhibit the following day.
John ‘Jackie Love’ McGarril
On Monday, October 10th 2022, John ‘Jackie Love’ McGarril, passed away peacefully with his wife and daughters by his side. He was born July 11th 1957, in Jersey City, New Jersey. He was a dedicated father of five, and a loving husband of 34 years. He served in...
RBW is holding open houses at its Ulster world headquarters
Where they work affects how people work, workplace experts have long realized. Humans are extremely sensitive to their work surroundings. Workplace cultures where people feel happy, safe, appreciated and supported assist employees to feel empowered and productive. The availability of light, natural or artificial, is one of the most important...
Woodstock Tree Committee wants to restore plantings along Route 212
With funding from the town, Woodstock’s Tree Committee is working toward its long-term goal of restoring the Route 212 and 375 corridors to a stretch of town lined with shade-trees as it was decades ago. The Town Board recently moved funds from an account funded by donations and used...
Arm of the Sea gets state grant
The DEC Hudson River estuaries program has awarded Arm of the Sea Theater in Saugerties $54,467. Arm of the Sea and the Saugerties Lighthouse Conservancy will offer environmental education and workshops about the Hudson River estuary using a newly built watershed model.
Opening of Kingston Land Trust’s Forest Sanctuary (photos)
Under Saturday’s beautiful blue skies, the Kingston Land Trust (KLT) officially opened its community-stewarded Forest Sanctuary located just off the Kingston Green Line/Kingston Point Rail Trail. The celebration included music, pumpkin carving, face painting, fruit tree and native shrubs plantings, food and fun. KLT is a nonprofit organization incorporated...
New Paltz Halloween parade changes course
For the first time ever, the New Paltz Halloween Parade will be adjusting its route to conclude on the grounds of Historic Huguenot Street (HHS). This beloved community tradition, which begins at the New Paltz Middle School parking lot (196 Main Street) at 6 p.m. on Halloween night, will make its way down Main Street, veering right onto North Front Street at Elting Memorial Library instead of heading to the firehouse, which has relocated. The jubilant jaunt will cross Route 32 with the support of the New Paltz Police Department and continue past the iconic Jean Hasbrouck House. Participants will be invited to collect candy bars and apples from the New Paltz Rotary Club across the street from the DuBois Fort Visitor Center. Then, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., the New Paltz Halloween Parade After Party will take place. There will be live music, fun Halloween-themed photo opportunities, food from local food trucks and more.
Newburgh shootings spur local schools to review sports event safety
A nationwide spate of gun violence around high school sporting events has some local school districts looking more closely at how to keep everyone safe at games. In recent weeks, high school and youth football games have been marred by nearby gun violence in far-reaching places like Middletown, Delaware; Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Bogalusa, Louisiana; and Ontario, California. And on Friday, September 30, three people were shot and wounded in the parking lot outside of a Newburgh Free Academy varsity football game.
Kingston’s school district looks to revamp its communications processes
The Kingston City School District is changing its communications plan, with an eye on being proactive rather than reactive. A presentation of the plans during a meeting of the Board of Education last month shows a measured approach based on the RACE model, which prioritizes Research, Action planning, Communication, and Evaluation. School officials said the plan will be underway during the current 2022-23 school year, and will be fully enacted during the 2025-26 school year.
