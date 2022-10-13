Read full article on original website
Beloit names superintendent finalist
The School District of Beloit has locked in on a finalist for their new Superintendent. According to a press release, the district has selected Dr. Willie Garrison to be the finalist for the position after discussion, reference and background checks, and feedback from the candidate community forums. Garrison is currently...
Beloit officially approved hiring of new superintendent
The finalist for the superintendent of the School District of Beloit was officially hired Tuesday night after the school board unanimously approved the hiring. Dr. Willie Garrison will serve as the new leader of the school district and says student achievement needs to be at the forefront of decision making within the district.
Janesville superintendent talks test scores
Janesville Superintendent speaks on what recently received test scores mean for the future of the district. Mark Holzman appeared on WCLO’s Your Talk Show last week where he said that students have seen improved test scores from 2021 to 2022 and having in person attendance has helped raise those scores.
Milton employee resigns over conversations with juveniles
A Milton school district employee has resigned over what police are calling inappropriate conversations on social media. The Milton Police department was made aware in mid-September of the conversations between the employee and juvenile studetns. According to Milton Police Chief Scott Marquardt, two juvenile students friend requested the staff member...
Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin hosts Lick or Treat
The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin will host its annual Lick or Treat event on Saturday, October 29th in the shelter parking lot. From noon to 3 PM, HSSW staff, volunteers, and fellow community members will have their vehicles decorated for Halloween and treats will be available for children and canines alike.
Janesville names October National Disability Employment Awareness Month
Janesville has officially proclaimed October to be National Disability Employment Awareness Month after a unanimous vote at last week’s city council meeting. Council Member Heather Miller said it’s important to share with the community that this is a group of people that not only live by the motto “I can”, but “I will.”
Janesville offering options for leaf cleanup
Loose leaf cleanup can always be a chore, so the city of Janesville is reminding citizens of the services they offer to help. Parks Director Cullen Slapak says they are offering a leaf vacuum service, and residents just need to put leaves out near on their terrace near the curbline and the city will pick them up.
Beloit offers leaf cleanup services
While the leaves changing colors can be beautiful, pick up can be a hassle. So the city of Beloit is reminding residents of the services they provide to help with cleanup. Solid Waste and Safety Supervisor Tim Drager says the city is offering a free leaf pickup which includes bags and barrels of leaves being picked up for free on normal trash pick up days.
Janesville site of reproductive rights rally
A public rally in Janesville Sunday afternoon aims to recognize and honor women who have lost their lives due to the lack of safe and legal abortions. The Fourteenth Spokesperson Cathy Meyers says the rally gets started under the Rock County Court House Equality Mural and will feature a funeral like ceremony.
Beloit homicide suspect stands mute
The 19-year-old Madison man who’s accused of shooting Jion Broomfield to death in January outside of a Beloit Memorial High School basketball game appears in Rock County Court for his arraignment. Amaree Goodall is charged with first degree intentional homicide. In court last week, Goodall’s attorney Kim Zion stood...
Janesville plan commission approves new Starbucks and Lenscrafters
Janesville will be adding another Starbucks and gaining a Lencrafters after an approved vote by the Janesville Plan Commission at their meeting Monday night. The conditional use permit was unanimously passed by the members of the plan commission. Commission member Barry Badertscher says it’s a good use of the land...
Beloit drug suspects appear in Rock County Court
All three Beloit men arrested last week following the execution of a drug warrant on Hull Avenue are held on cash bond. Prosecutor Kyle Johnson requested a $20,000 cash bond for 48-year-old George Jackson who’s charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin and cocaine, resisting an officer, and felony bail jumping.
Three Beloit men face drug charges
Three Beloit men are under arrest on drug charges after law enforcement executed a search warrant on a home on Hull Avenue last week. According to a Beloit Police Department Facebook post, the Violent Crimes Interdiction Team and Patrol officers located narcotics, firearms, and evidence of drug trafficking. 48-year-old George...
Walworth County project could result in unintentional loss of threatened or endanger species
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is working to make the public aware of measures that have been taken to minimize the impact a Walworth County bridge project will have on four threatened or endangered species of animal. Conservation Biologist Stacy Rowe says the County Highway C Turtle Creek bridge...
Rock County Sheriff’s Office warms citizens about phone scam
The Rock County Sheriff’s Office is making citizens aware of a phone scam where the caller identifies themselves as Sergeant Reed. According to a news release, the scammer indicates that the victim needs to send them money to clear up a legal matter. The Sheriff’s Office says these calls...
