Issues abound in the Nov. 8 general election, ranging from statewide issues to township tax levies. The Village of Galena is seeking a replacement tax levy. “A replacement of a tax for the benefit of the Village of Galena for the purpose of current operating expenses at a rate not exceeding 2 mills for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.20 for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for 4 years, commencing in 2022, first due in calendar year 2023,” reads the ballot language.

DELAWARE, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO