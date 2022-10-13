Read full article on original website
Delaware Gazette
Powell to honor veterans
The City of Powell invites the community to attend the annual Veterans Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, at the Greater Powell Veterans Memorial in Village Green Park (47 Hall St.). The event will honor and remember the sacrifice of all who have served in the United States military past and present.
Delaware Gazette
Several levies on county ballots
Issues abound in the Nov. 8 general election, ranging from statewide issues to township tax levies. The Village of Galena is seeking a replacement tax levy. “A replacement of a tax for the benefit of the Village of Galena for the purpose of current operating expenses at a rate not exceeding 2 mills for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.20 for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for 4 years, commencing in 2022, first due in calendar year 2023,” reads the ballot language.
Delaware Gazette
Bucks back to work, Iowa up next
COLUMBUS — Coming out of a well-placed bye week, No. 2 Ohio State returned to the practice field this week in preparation for Saturday’s game against the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-3) and the start of the second half of the schedule. Ohio State entered the bye week on a...
Delaware Gazette
Pacers pull away from Cougars
The 26th-seeded Delaware Hayes boys soccer team finished with a flourish, pouring in five second-half goals on the way to a 6-2 win over 40th-seeded Westland in the first round of the Division I district tournament Tuesday night in Delaware. The Pacers looked to be in for a battle early...
