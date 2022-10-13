ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, OH

Delaware Gazette

Powell to honor veterans

The City of Powell invites the community to attend the annual Veterans Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, at the Greater Powell Veterans Memorial in Village Green Park (47 Hall St.). The event will honor and remember the sacrifice of all who have served in the United States military past and present.
POWELL, OH
Delaware Gazette

Several levies on county ballots

Issues abound in the Nov. 8 general election, ranging from statewide issues to township tax levies. The Village of Galena is seeking a replacement tax levy. “A replacement of a tax for the benefit of the Village of Galena for the purpose of current operating expenses at a rate not exceeding 2 mills for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.20 for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for 4 years, commencing in 2022, first due in calendar year 2023,” reads the ballot language.
DELAWARE, OH
Delaware Gazette

Bucks back to work, Iowa up next

COLUMBUS — Coming out of a well-placed bye week, No. 2 Ohio State returned to the practice field this week in preparation for Saturday’s game against the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-3) and the start of the second half of the schedule. Ohio State entered the bye week on a...
COLUMBUS, OH
Delaware Gazette

Pacers pull away from Cougars

The 26th-seeded Delaware Hayes boys soccer team finished with a flourish, pouring in five second-half goals on the way to a 6-2 win over 40th-seeded Westland in the first round of the Division I district tournament Tuesday night in Delaware. The Pacers looked to be in for a battle early...
DELAWARE, OH

