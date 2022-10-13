Read full article on original website
Fall Color Season Near Peak Across Most of Iowa
The latest fall colors report has been issued by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, and it is peak season across south central Iowa. Their most recent update from the end of last week highlights that cooler nights and sunny days have moved along the fall color season nicely. Cottonwoods are turning gold, shagbark hickory is showing yellow. river birch is bright yellow, hazelnuts are reddish-purple, some walnut trees are yellow, bur oak and swamp white oak are just starting to turn yellow, very few white oaks are turning purple, silver maples are changing to yellow, and hard maples are showing early burgundy and orange. Drought stress is also evident across the area, and this week’s burst of near record cold will likely accelerate the dropping of several leaves.
All of Iowa Now Considered Dry, Drought Remains Severe Locally
Drought conditions remain in place across the region, according to the latest national report. The U.S. Drought Monitor shows mostly severe conditions in Marion and Warren Counties, with areas that received heavy rain due to storms in September, including Pella and Lake Red Rock, rated as moderate. State Climatologist Justin...
Marching Band Competition Season Ends
The Iowa High School marching band competition season has ended, and area schools celebrated another special fall of performances across central Iowa. For the 46th consecutive season, the Pella Marching Dutch earned a Division I “Superior” score at the Iowa High School Music Association state festival, one of the longest ongoing streaks in Iowa. In the evening, Pella claimed 1st place in Class 3A and overall at the Mid Iowa Band Championships in Ankeny. This fall, the Marching Dutch outscored every Iowa school they competed against head-to-head.
National 4H Week was Celebrated
4-H is the largest youth development organization in Iowa and nationwide. According to Emily Saveraid, Director of the 4-H Foundation, almost 100,000 people are involved in 4-H in the state of Iowa. Last week was National 4-H Week and Saveraid said it was a chance to honor those in 4-H...
