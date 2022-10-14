ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wet conditions last overnight, clear and cool Friday morning

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says rainfall will subside overnight before a clear and cool Friday morning.

NEW: First major cooldown on the way by midweek next week. Highs in the 50s, lows near 40.

NOW: Showers increase in coverage and intensity over next few hours.

NEXT: Rain and storms taper off after midnight, clear and cool by AM commute.

TONIGHT: Showers and storms taper off by ~3AM. Clear and cool by 6AM. Lows down to 56.

FRIDAY: Sunny and breezy. Highs near 69. Lows near 53.

SATURDAY: Sunny. Highs near 71. Lows near 58.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with sprinkles late. Highs near 69. Lows near 50.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60. Lows near 46.

TUESDAY: A cooldown. Wind and mostly cloudy. Highs near 52. Lows near 41.

MIDWEEK: sunny but chilly! Highs in the low-to-mid 50s. Lows in the low 40s.

