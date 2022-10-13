Troopers: 2 killed, 2 hurt after head-on crash in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, N.C. — Two people were killed and two others were hurt after a crash in Chesterfield County Wednesday night, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The collision happened just before 6 p.m. on Middendorf Road, which is 5 miles south of Patrick, South Carolina.

Troopers said the driver of a 2017 Kia SUV was traveling south on Middendorf when it ran off the road to the right, came back on the road, striking a 2006 Lexus Sedan and causing it to overturn.

Both drivers died at the scene, authorities confirmed.

The names of the drivers have yet to be released. Each vehicle had a passenger inside. Troopers said the passengers were flown to local hospitals with injuries.

One of those passengers was a 17-year-old. Channel 9 is working to learn more information about their condition.

