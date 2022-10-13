ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, SC

Troopers: 2 killed, 2 hurt after head-on crash in Chesterfield County

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dbhCi_0iX9unzf00

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, N.C. — Two people were killed and two others were hurt after a crash in Chesterfield County Wednesday night, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The collision happened just before 6 p.m. on Middendorf Road, which is 5 miles south of Patrick, South Carolina.

Troopers said the driver of a 2017 Kia SUV was traveling south on Middendorf when it ran off the road to the right, came back on the road, striking a 2006 Lexus Sedan and causing it to overturn.

Both drivers died at the scene, authorities confirmed.

The names of the drivers have yet to be released. Each vehicle had a passenger inside. Troopers said the passengers were flown to local hospitals with injuries.

One of those passengers was a 17-year-old. Channel 9 is working to learn more information about their condition.

Check back here for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: MEDIC: Person killed, another seriously hurt in southeast Charlotte crash)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte woman says man kidnapped her at gunpoint, stole car

CHARLOTTE — A woman said a stranger jumped into her parked car in west Charlotte, kidnapped her at gunpoint and stole her car Monday night. At around 9:30 p.m., Kou Kerbay said she was sitting in the passenger seat of her loaner car, where out of nowhere, a stranger ran up, jumped in the driver’s seat, pointed a gun at her and drove off. It all happened outside her ex-husband’s apartment on Markland Drive near West Boulevard.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Uber driver arrested for second-degree rape of passenger in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Matthews Police Department arrested an Uber driver for sexually assault of a passenger. On Oct. 15 around 5:58 a.m., a female victim said she was traveling home in an Uber driven by Vicente Diaz-Gomez, 45, when he sexually assaulted her. Police responded to Novant-Matthews Hospital...
CHARLOTTE, NC
News19 WLTX

Coroner identifies driver who died after crashing into Sumter home

SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter man has died after reportedly crashing into a home on Sunday morning. Many details are still limited, but Sumter Police were able to confirm that the crash happened just after midnight on West Oakland Avenue. The driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was rushed to Prisma Health Tuomey but was later pronounced dead. No other injuries were reported.
SUMTER, SC
WBTV

Woman struck and killed by vehicle in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A woman was killed after being struck by a car on Saturday night, the Rock Hill Police said. Around 5:25 p.m. on Oct. 15, officers responded to an accident involving the woman ad a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado on Dave Lyle Blvd near John Ross Parkway.
ROCK HILL, SC
abccolumbia.com

SLED agents arrest 52-year-old man for voyuerism

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents announced the arrest of Richard Ray Bailey Jr., 52, for Voyuerism. Authorities say the Kershaw County man was charged with the 1st offense following an incident where the defendant allegedly placed a phone underneath a bathroom door to record or take photos of the victim while they were undressed.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Victim identified after Sumter County motorcycle collision

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, one person is dead after a single-vehicle collision around 7:06 p.m. The collision occurred on Raccoon Road and Barnwell Drive, ten miles west of the city of Sumter on Saturday night, Oct. 15. The victim has been identified...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
heraldadvocate.com

Man dead after double shooting on Saturday in Bennettsville

Bennettsville Police are still investigating a double shooting that led to a death on Saturday night. According to Lt. Shawn Lucas, officers responded to a shooting at a residence on Jennings Street around 8:30 p.m. Officers found Derrick Bostic, 44, and another victim shot. Bostic was airlifted to a hospital...
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
News19 WLTX

Sumter motorcyclist who died after striking deer identified

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports that a motorcyclist is dead after striking a deer in Sumter County. According to Master Trooper Gary Miller, the crash happened around 7 p.m. on Raccoon Road at Barnwell Drive roughly 10 miles west of the city of Sumter. This is in the Stateburg community - a largely rural residential and wooded area outside Shaw Air Force Base.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Kershaw County man charged in bathroom voyeurism case

CASSATT, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office said a man is being charged in a bathroom voyeurism case. KCSO said Richard Ray Bailey, Jr., 54 is facing Sex/Voyeurism, violating place of privacy, views, photographs, records, or films, 1st offense. Investigators said the incident happened on July 29...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Deputies: Shooting hospitalizes 1 in Lake City; suspect at large

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A suspect remains at large after one person was taken to the hospital Saturday after a shooting on Rae Street in Lake City, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators called to the scene were told that a suspect was inside a nearby residence, the sheriff’s office said. SWAT […]
LAKE CITY, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Monroe couple stuck with car repair bill after buying bad gas

MONROE, N.C. — A Monroe woman said her husband purchased fuel for his SUV that turned out to be bad, and they got stuck paying hundreds to have it repaired. Sandy Williams said her husband filled up his car at the BP station at the corner of Highway 74 and Morgan Mill Road in Monroe. The next day, the SUV would not start.
MONROE, NC
richmondobserver

POLICE: Man caught growing pot in Rockingham motel bathroom

ROCKINGHAM — Police reportedly discovered a marijuana grow operation in the bathroom of a local motel room. An officer with the Rockingham Police Department responding to a call about a woman screaming for help at the Economy Inn Sunday was given consent to search for “any injured persons on the scene” when the officer saw the cannabis plants in a bathroom, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
112K+
Followers
129K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy