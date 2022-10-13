ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

‘Liz Truss must act’: Politicians from all parties back our campaign to expand free school meals

By Adam Forrest
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SBPFC_0iX8Bp3100

Top politicians from all parties have backed The Independent ’s Feed the Future campaign to extend free school meals to all children in poverty and end the hunger crisis they face.

To make change happen, please sign the petition by clicking here

London mayor Sadiq Khan is among the senior figures pledging support for our joint campaign with the Food Foundation and a coalition of campaigning organisations calling on Liz Truss to extend free school meals to all children in England living in households on universal credit.

The Liberal Democrats, the Green Party and senior Labour and Conservative MPs also backed the call to widen support to the 800,000 children not able to get free school meals because their family’s income, excluding benefits, is more than £7,400 a year after tax.

Earlier this week, a joint investigation by The Independent and Evening Standard found that some desperate pupils are stealing food from local supermarkets and the school canteen to stave off hunger.

The campaign has also received overwhelming support from the public. More than 200,000 people have now signed our petition – with more than 40,000 added in a single day – and thousands of readers have written to their MPs.

Mr Khan told The Independent : “As the cost of living crisis worsens, many families will be increasingly wondering how they’ll be able to keep putting food on the table. That’s why I welcome the Feed the Future campaign.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BOH47_0iX8Bp3100

The London mayor said expanding free school meals would save families hundreds of pounds a year, as well ensuring “all schoolchildren are eating a healthy, nutritious meal at school and eliminating the stigma associated with being eligible for free school meals”.

Former Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove, ex-Tory health minister Lord Bethell and senior Tory MP Robert Halfon have all urged the government to consider expanding free school meals.

It comes as a study by PwC, which we exclusively reported on earlier this week , showed that the cost of extending free school meals to all those in poverty is outweighed by the health and attainment gains. The accounting firm reported a net benefit to the economy of £2.4bn over 20 years.

Tory peer Lord Bethell told The Independent that “the economic case for extending free school meals is becoming overwhelming”.

He added: “These kids do better at school and therefore contribute more to the economy. And their long-term health costs will be reduced. It’s not a just question of morality, it’s a question of economic good sense.”

Senior Labour MP Stephen Timms, chair of the work and pensions select committee, said he also “strongly supports” the call to expand free school meals to all those on universal credit.

The MP for East Ham said his local council in Newham had already made free school meals available to all primary school pupils. “I have seen the benefits of this policy over many years, with children assured of at least one proper meal each day – and better able to learn as a result,” he said.

Munira Wilson MP, the Liberal Democrats’ education spokesperson, said too many children were “bearing the brunt” of the cost of living crisis and their education was suffering as a result.

“No child should be going hungry in the UK today. The case for extending free school meals to all children on universal credit is clear, and the government must do it today,” she said.

Carla Denyer, co-leader of the Green Party, said expanding free school meals was a “no-brainer”. She added: “We cannot be considered a civilised and fair society when young people in their desperation steal food from shops and canteens because they are so hungry.”

Mr Gove backed calls to extend free school meals to all children from families on universal credit at the Tory party conference last week – saying it would be “more than worthwhile”.

Mr Halfon, the chair of the education select committee, told The Independent that extending support to families on universal credit was one of three options he wanted Ms Truss to consider.

The MP for Harlow suggested that the government could increase the current eligibility threshold of £7,400 to include many more families, or expand the provision of breakfast clubs across the country.

“As Conservatives, we should believe in the ‘trickle-up’ theory,” said Mr Halfon – who argued that expanding pupils’ free support would “increase their educational attainment and achieve the economic growth that the new prime minister is calling for”.

Ian Byrne, MP for Liverpool West Derby, said the question of eligibility “has never been more urgent”. He said: “The government must extend the eligibility criteria now, and it must increase the levels of universal credit so that my constituents are not forced into food poverty.”

Kim Johnson, Labour MP for Liverpool Riverside, said levels of food poverty were “dire”. She added: “It’s now a question of survival. Kids need food in their bellies now, and this government must take urgent action to deliver universal free school meals.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Armed forces minister defends Liz Truss leadership: ‘Now is not the time to change’

“This is not the time” to oust Liz Truss as Conservative Party leader, James Heappey has said.The armed forces minister admitted that there are “dozens” of Tories who are “gravely concerned” over the first few weeks of Ms Truss’s premiership, but urged colleagues to focus on stabilising the economy.“I can’t see - and neither can the vast majority of my colleagues - how the answer to the current situation is to indulge in even more political instability,” Mr Heappey said.“This is not the time to be changing leader again.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Liz Truss says ‘sorry’ for market turmoil but vows to lead Tories into next general electionNuneaton residents react to Tory chaos, ask ‘what the cock-eyed hell is going on?’Jacob Rees-Mogg says cabinet is ‘fully behind’ Liz Truss after U-turn on mini-Budget
The Independent

Liz Truss battles on but poll suggests Tory members have lost faith

Liz Truss has survived a meeting of the Cabinet without any ministers calling for her to quit, but Tory members and voters appear to be turning on her.A snap poll of party members released on Tuesday saw more than half respond that she should resign and 83% say she was doing a bad job.Downing Street insisted the Cabinet fully supported the Prime Minister and stressed that Ms Truss was focused on the challenges facing the country rather than party infighting.Asked whether Ms Truss was concerned about ministers discussing replacing her, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Her view is she...
The Independent

Liz Truss is ‘charmless, graceless, brainless, and useless’, former Tory minister says

Liz Truss is "charmless, graceless, brainless, and useless", a former Conservative minister has said.Speaking on Tuesday Edwina Currie, an ex-health minister, said there was absolutely no way the prime minister would survive in office.Her comments comes after a poll showed majority of Tory members now want the prime minister to resign.55 per cent of card-carrying Conservatives want Ms Truss to step down – with just 38 per cent wanting her to stay in office, according to the survey by YouGov. Asked during an interview with the GB News channel whether Ms Truss could survive, Ms Currie said: “Oh, no,...
The Independent

No 10 backs defence spending pledge after minister threatens to quit if broken

Downing Street has insisted Liz Truss will not back down on a key commitment to boost defence spending after the armed forces minister publicly threatened to quit if new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt ditches the pledge.Defence Secretary Ben Wallace would also be under pressure to following James Heappey in resigning if the Prime Minister’s promise to spend 3% of national income on defence by 2030 was broken.Mr Heappey said he and Mr Wallace, who is tipped as a potential successor to Ms Truss in Downing Street, both believe the pledge “must be delivered” and warned there is “no prosperity without security”.No...
The Independent

UK police enter Chinese consulate in Manchester to rescue protester dragged inside and beaten by staff

A pro-democracy Hong Kong protester was dragged inside the Chinese consulate in Manchester and assaulted, prompting British police officers to enter the compound and rescue him.A group of demonstrators were staging a protest outside the Chinese consulate general in Rusholme on Sunday afternoon against the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party, when unidentifed men appeared out of the building and began clashing with the protesters.Video footage shared widely on social media showed people from the consulate kicking and tearing down posters before engaging in a scuffle with demonstrators. Prior to the clashes, the consulate staff had reportedly...
The Independent

Suella Braverman plans crackdown on ‘hideously selfish’ climate protests

Suella Braverman has unveiled plans for a crackdown on the types of protests typically favoured by climate activists. She also pledged to stop demonstrators holding the public “to ransom”.The home secretary said she will give the police new powers to take a more “proactive” approach to protests, with some of the measures specifically targeted at the tactics used by many environmental groups.Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion activists have staged various protests and demonstrations in recent months, causing disruption to commuters and traffic in central London.Ms Braverman had already voiced her opposition to some typse of protest, telling the...
The Independent

Stormont election likely to be called if executive not formed by October 28

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has restated his intention to call a Stormont Assembly if the executive is not reformed by October 28.Devolved government in the region has been in flux across the year, and current legislation requires Mr Heaton-Harris to call a fresh election if an executive is not formed by October 28.Mr Heaton-Harris said he “can’t see the space” for any emergency legislation to potentially avert the move.Appearing at the Northern Ireland Affairs committee on Tuesday, Mr Heaton-Harris said he had discussed the ongoing paralysis at Stormont with his Cabinet colleagues earlier that day.“If we do not get...
The Independent

Voices: Suella Braverman has found an answer to the Tory party’s woes

What is the point of the Tories? What have they honestly got to offer today? They need to find an answer to that question – and fast – because they’re going to have to let the voters have a say sooner or later. And the polls suggest those voters are of a mind to take revenge for the catastrophe visited on the country as a result of the party membership buying into Liz Truss’s toy town economic fantasies.They also still have to state their case in parliament every week, where Keir Starmer is having a blissfully easy time of...
The Independent

Liz Truss no longer standing by pension triple lock commitment

Liz Truss is no longer standing by her commitment to increase state pensions in line with soaring inflation as her imperilled leadership is overhauled by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt.Downing Street indicated ministers could ditch their commitment to the triple lock as the new Chancellor brought in to save her ailing leadership searches to plug a multi-billion pound black hole.Mr Hunt told colleagues at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday that they must find savings from their departmental budgets.As recently as October 2 Ms Truss was clear state pensions would increase in April by whichever is highest – 2.5%, wages or inflation.“I’ve committed...
The Independent

Liz Truss news – live: 55% of Tories want PM to resign as popularity nosedives

More than half of Conservative Party members say Liz Truss should resign as a result of the fallout from her disastrous mini-Budget, according to a new poll.In the latest blow to the prime minister's waning authority, some 83 per cent said they thought she was doing a bad job as she fights for her political life.Some 39 per cent of those who voted for Ms Truss in the Tory leadership race said she should quit, compared with 57 per cent who said she should stay in office.Former PM Boris Johnson was the favourite to succeed Ms Truss on 32...
The Independent

Nuneaton residents react to Tory chaos: ‘What the cock-eyed hell is going on?’

Residents of Nuneaton have reacted to the ongoing Tory chaos, with one frustrated voter asking: “What the cock-eyed hell is going on?”Their comments came on the day that Liz Truss dodged a session of urgent questions in the House of Commons, before eventually turning up for Jeremy Hunt’s first statement to the chamber as chancellor.“What the cock-eyed hell is going on?” one woman asked.“We’ve had one - Boris - out. Now with [Truss], she’s no good either. Haven’t they got one good one between them all?”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More ‘Blindingly obvious’ Liz Truss must resign, Conservative MP Crispin Blunt saysScientist reveals gut symptoms that could ‘sound the alarm’ for motor neurone diseaseGabby Petito and Brian Laundrie seen hours before murder in newly-released CCTV
The Independent

UK summons Chinese official over ‘chilling’ attack on Hong Kong protester at Manchester consulate

Liz Truss’s government has summoned the Chinese ambassador’s deputy after a Hong Kong pro-democracy protester was beaten in the grounds of the Chinese consulate in Manchester.Foreign Office minister Jesse Norman said the government was “extremely concerned at the apparent scenes of violence” at the consulate and had told the Chinese embassy of the need to allow people to protest peacefully.Mr Norman told MPs that foreign secretary James Cleverly had summoned the Chinese charge d’affaires on Tuesday to demand an explanation for the consulate’s actions. He said the deputy ambassador “will meet with officials this afternoon”.He also said Greater Manchester...
The Independent

Voices: How dare anyone demand an apology for Covid lockdowns – have they forgotten the terrors of early 2020?

Advocating lockdowns might not seem the most appropriate way to enjoy a sunny bank holiday, but I fear it’s necessary. Thanks to some unwise remarks by those two second-raters vying to lead our poor knackered nation, the Covid denialists have been emboldened. Not only do they vow to resist any future public health precautions, but they are demanding that those of us who advocated lockdowns should apologise, both for the lockdowns themselves and the undoubted misery caused, but also for the non-Covid excess deaths now being experienced. It is getting absurd.Liz Truss, inexplicably and inexcusably, has ruled out lockdowns...
The Independent

Voices: For Liz Truss, sorry seems to be the second hardest word

At some point, somebody must have told Liz Truss that it hadn’t gone well. That a) having to appoint a new chancellor after 39 days solely to cancel your entire programme of government; and b) pretending you couldn’t come to the commons chamber because you were too busy having a meeting with someone who it turned out was already in there; and then c) despite not being able to be there for a “very serious” reason, suddenly appearing anyway like one of the twins from The Shining and sitting stock still, silent and smirking for more than 30 minutes...
The Independent

Austerity cuts could be as deep as 2010, experts warn as energy bills set to hit £5,000

Spending cuts ahead could be as deep as those seen during the Tory austerity programme which followed the 2008-09 banking crash, economists have warned.It comes as Labour accused Lis Truss’s new chancellor Jeremy Hunt of leading the push for “austerity season two”, as he looks to balance the books after the disastrous mini-Budget.And experts have warned that families face annual household energy bills of £5,000 from April after the government’s U-turn on the promise of two years of support.The Resolution Foundation said many middle-income families may be unable to pay energy bills next year after the two-year universal support package was ditched.Chief...
The Independent

UK demands explanation after assault on Hong Kong protester at Chinese consulate

The UK has summoned the Chinese ambassador’s deputy to demand an explanation after a Hong Kong pro-democracy protester was attacked in the grounds of the Chinese consulate in Manchester.Foreign Office minister Jesse Norman said the UK Government is “extremely concerned at the apparent scenes of violence” at the consulate and had told the Chinese embassy of the need to allow people to protest peacefully.He told MPs that Greater Manchester Police had been notified of the demonstration and “intervened to restore order”, adding: “I understand that Greater Manchester Police has launched an investigation to establish the facts of the incident.“The Foreign...
The Independent

Turkey's opposition seeks stay of 'disinformation' law

Turkey’s main opposition party applied to the country’s supreme court on Tuesday seeking a suspension of the enforcement of a newly-approved media law that mandates prison terms for people deemed to be spreading “disinformation.”Last week, parliament approved a 40-article legislation that amends press and social media laws with the stated aim of combating fake news. Critics fear that the measure will be used to further crack down on social media and independent reporting as the country heads toward elections.The legislation, which was approved with the votes of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ’s ruling party and its nationalist allies, came...
The Independent

Tories facing wipeout as Labour takes 36-point lead in new poll

The Conservatives would face near wipeout in a general election, a new poll suggests, as Liz Truss’s government continues to implode.The survey, released on Monday afternoon, is the worst yet for the Tories, with Labour now a vast 36 points ahead of the governing party – the highest lead ever recorded by any pollster for any party.If replicated at a general election, the results would likely see the Scottish National Party become the official opposition at Westminster, with the Tories reduced to a small rump of MPs.The release of the Redfield & Wilton survey comes after Ms Truss tried...
The Independent

Government to demand ‘minimum service levels’ during rail strikes – but will it work?

As more rail strikes get under way in Great Britain, the government has announced that from next year “minimum service levels” will be imposed to avoid a compete shutdown of transport links.Ministers will introduced a bill in Parliament as early as this week to ensure a certain number of trains, Tubes or buses continue to run even during industrial action. But will it work – and, if so, how?Where are we with rail strikes?We have just had the first weekend in October without a national rail strike, but various regional disputes are happening. East Midlands Railway passengers have seen widespread...
The Independent

Who are Just Stop Oil? The climate protestors blocking the Dartford Crossing

Just Stop Oil are once again hitting the headlines over a string of protests - including climbing to the top of a bridge over the River Thames, throwing soup over a Van Gogh masterpiece and blocking a major route into London.The group first garnered attention through a series of protests in March, which included one protestor invading the pitch at a football game and tying himself to the goalpost.Since then, its activists have hit the headlines for gluing themselves to a copy of Leonardo Da Vinci’s “The Last Supper” and pouring human faeces over a memorial to Sir Captain...
The Independent

The Independent

885K+
Followers
286K+
Post
436M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy