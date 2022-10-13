ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia warns of World War Three over Ukraine Nato bid as alliance says it will not be intimidated

By Zoe Tidman
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Russia has warned Ukraine that joining Nato could trigger a third world war as alliance members consider Kyiv ’s application.

A senior Russian official claimed Ukraine knew the severe consequences of joining, as he reiterated his country’s opposition to Ukraine becoming part of the military alliance .

“Kyiv is well aware that such a step would mean a guaranteed escalation to a World War Three ,” Alexander Venediktov, deputy secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, is reported as saying by the Tass news agency.

“Apparently, that’s what they are counting on – to create informational noise and draw attention to themselves once again.”

Volodymyr Zelensky , the Ukrainian president, made a surprise bid for fast-track membership of Nato at the end of last month, as Russia illegally annexed four regions of Ukraine, following widely criticised referendums.

He said Ukraine was already “de facto” part of the alliance of North American and European countries, forged in the aftermath of the Second World War.

The bid came after Russia declared four regions of Ukraine part of its territory , a move which sparked an international outcry from leaders who refused to accept it.

Mr Zelensky claimed Ukraine had already “proven compatibility with alliance standards” and “made [its] way” into Nato when he announced his bid for membership two weeks ago.

“Ukraine is applying to make it de jure... under a procedure consistent with our significance for the protection of our entire community, under an accelerated procedure,” he said.

The head of Nato said every democracy in Europe was entitled to apply and the decision was now up to the 30 member states on whether to admit Ukraine.

Russia has opposed the extension of Nato membership to ex-Soviet states and called for alliance military activity on its doorstep to be curtailed.

The comments came as Nato’s secretive Nuclear Planning Group met and the alliance presses ahead with plans to hold a nuclear exercise next week over concerns about Russia’s intentions.

Despite the rhetoric, Nato says it has seen no change in Russia’s nuclear posture. But additional uncertainty comes from the fact that Russia is also due to hold its own nuclear exercises soon, possibly at the same time as Nato, according to diplomats.

Nato’s exercise, dubbed “Steadfast Noon”, is held around the same time every year and runs for about one week.

It involves fighter jets capable of carrying nuclear warheads but doesn’t involve any live bombs. Conventional jets, and surveillance and refuelling aircraft also routinely take part.

Fourteen Nato member countries will be involved in the exercise.

Meanwhile, Jens Stoltenberg, Nato’s secretary general, said that any use of nuclear weapons by Russia will have consequences but Nato would not spell out exactly how it would respond.

“It will have severe consequences if Russia uses any kind of nuclear weapon against Ukraine,” Stoltenberg told reporters on Thursday.

“We will not go into how exactly we will respond but of course, this will fundamentally change the nature of the conflict. It will mean that a very important line has been crossed. Even any use of a smaller nuclear weapon will be a very serious thing, changing the nature of the war in Ukraine.”

Stoltenberg said Nato would remain “very vigilant” in the coming weeks as Russia holds its own nuclear drills.

On the ground, the Moscow-installed head of Ukraine’s southern Kherson region has urged residents to leave the area as Ukrainian advances continued.

In a video posted on Telegram, Vladimir Saldo also called on the Russian government “to help organise the work”.

The Independent

