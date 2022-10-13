Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell Get 'Spirited' In New Spin On 'A Christmas Carol'

Halloween is still weeks away, but AppleTV just dropped a trailer for its upcoming Christmas feature, “Spirited,” a modern and musical take on “A Christmas Carol,” starring Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell.

Reynolds plays the Scrooge-like character Clint Briggs and Ferrell is the Ghost of Christmas Present. According to the film’s synopsis, there’s a twist: Briggs apparently turns the tables on his ghostly visitor, causing Present to reexamine his own past, present and future.

The film also stars Octavia Spencer, and features music by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the duo behind the songs in “La La Land,” “The Greatest Showman” and “Dear Evan Hansen.”

“Spirited” is set for release in theaters Nov. 11, and on AppleTV+ a week later: