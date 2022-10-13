ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Ryan Reynolds responds to TJ Miller’s claims he acted ‘weird’ and ‘horrifically mean’ on Deadpool set

By Jacob Stolworthy
 5 days ago

TJ Miller has claimed that Ryan Reynolds contacted him after he said he had a “weird” experience with the Deadpool actor during filming.

The former Silicon Valley star, who played Weasal in the first two Deadpool films, said in a recent podcast interview that Reynolds’s alleged on-set behaviour left him with no desire to work with the actor again.

“Would I work with him again? No, I would not work with him again,” Miller said during an appearance on the Adam Corolla Show podcast earlier this month. “But I’ve said that about Michael Bay, and now we’re friends, and I would work with him again. But I think Michael Bay is different.”

Miller explained: “We had a really weird moment on Deadpool where he said, ‘Let’s do one more take.’ And then as the character, he was horrifically mean to me as if I’m Weasel. So he was like, ‘You know what’s great about you, Weasel? You’re not the star, but you do just enough exposition so that it’s funny, and then we can leave and get back to the real movie.’”

The actor, who called Reynolds “kind of an insecure dude”, continued: “I would not have done Deadpool 3 if they came to me and were like, ‘We want you to do Deadpool 3, and we’re going to pay you twice as much.’ I think he should make a Deadpool 3 and continue to make movies. I just think he doesn’t like me, and I thought it was weird how he expressed that.”

Now, in a follow-up interview, Miller has described the on-set situation as “a misunderstanding”, telling SiriusXM’s Jim Norton & Sam Roberts on Wednesday (12 October): “It was really cool. He emailed me the next day... so I emailed him back, and now it’s fine.”

He admittd that he “was not thinking about what the repercussions of saying this or that would be,” but added that he “didn’t think I had said anything that was negative”.

According to Miller, Reynolds emailed him about his comments.

“It was very cool for him to say, ‘Hey, you know, I just heard on the show that you were upset about this.’ And I kind of said, ‘You know, I’m not,’ and then we sort of just hashed it out really quickly,” Miller said.

“I feel bad that it was picked up and that it was misconstrued. But no, it was the next day – he and I talked, and it’s fine.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fEmbt_0iX3Byzj00
TJ Mller says his negative encounter with Ryan Reynolds was ‘a misunderstanding’ (Getty Images)

In 2017, Miller faced accusations of sexual assault and violence by an anonymous woman who attended college with him. He denied all allegations.

The actor was also called a “bully and petulant brat” by his Silicon Valley co-star Alice Wetterlund.

Reynolds will return in Deadpool 3 for the character’s first Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film, which will also mark Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine.

The Independent

The Independent

