MIAMI – One juror did not go as far as to say she felt threatened following the Nikolas Cruz sentencing trial. Melody Vanoy shares she felt disrespect from other jurors after deciding not to give the confessed Parkland school shooter the death penalty. "The energy was so heated we wanted to get out of the room," Vanoy said.Vanoy was one of three jurors choosing to spare Nikolas Cruz from death and send him behind bars for life. After the fact, it became so tense in the deliberation room that she says another juror asked to go for a walk."They had...

PARKLAND, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO