Nikolas Cruz has avoided the death penalty. Here's what's next for him now
Here's what we know: Nikolas Cruz, the now 24-year-old who admitted to killing 17 people in Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February 2018, has avoided the death penalty.
Prosecutors say 'a crime may have been committed' after a Parkland juror said she was threatened by another juror during deliberations
The jury in the trial for the Parkland shooter recommended he be sentenced to life in prison on Thursday.
Will Nikolas Cruz life sentence spur reform for Florida's death penalty law?
FORT LAUDERDALE -- It wasn't long ago that Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz would have been looking at a near-certain death sentence for murdering 17 people in Parkland, even if his jury could not unanimously agree on his fate.Until 2016, Florida law allowed trial judges to impose a death sentence if a majority of the jurors agreed. With a 9-3 vote Thursday supporting Cruz's execution, Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer would have likely sent him to Death Row for the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High.Now, however, a vote of anything less than 12-0 means an automatic sentence of life without...
WPBF News 25
Parkland juror: we didn't let down the families. Florida law did.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — One of the jurors in the sentencing trial of the Parkland shooter said things got ugly in the jury room during deliberations. Melody Vanoy said she was one of three jurors who voted to give the shooter in life in prison rather than the death penalty.
‘They did not receive justice today’: Families stunned, angered, disgusted by jury decision to spare life of Parkland gunman
It has been 1,702 days since they last looked into the eyes of their child, their spouse, but the families of 17 students and staff killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018 finally got their moment of reckoning. They were shocked and furious at the outcome — and by the mercy shown to the gunman who took their loved ones’ lives. “There are 17 victims, including my beautiful ...
Why did jury choose life in prison for Nikolas Cruz?
Despite the expectations of many of the Parkland victims' parents, legal scholars point out that the country has been moving away from the death penalty.
Prosecutors ask court to order police interview of Parkland shooter juror
A legal motion by filed the Broward County State Attorney's Office asks a court to have law enforcement interview a Parkland school shooter juror who felt threatened.
Florida's governor 'very disappointed' in life sentence for Parkland shooter
Florida's governor on Thursday said Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz deserves to die, shortly after a Broward County jury recommended life in prison.
Another Parkland sentencing trial juror shares her experience, reasoning
MIAMI – One juror did not go as far as to say she felt threatened following the Nikolas Cruz sentencing trial. Melody Vanoy shares she felt disrespect from other jurors after deciding not to give the confessed Parkland school shooter the death penalty. "The energy was so heated we wanted to get out of the room," Vanoy said.Vanoy was one of three jurors choosing to spare Nikolas Cruz from death and send him behind bars for life. After the fact, it became so tense in the deliberation room that she says another juror asked to go for a walk."They had...
BROWARD SHERIFF SAYS PARKLAND SHOOTER NIKOLAS CRUZ SHOULD DIE
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony says that Parkland School Shooter Nikolas Cruz should die. A jury, however, spared his life Thursday when it returned with its sentencing decision. This statement was issued Thursday afternoon by Broward County Sheriff Tony: […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Parkland Students Demand Building Be Demolished After Nikolas Cruz Decision
On Thursday, a jury recommended that Nikolas Cruz receive a prison sentence of life without the possibility of parole.
Jury foreman: 'It didn't go the way I would have liked'
FORT LAUDERDALE -- The foreman of the jury that weighed whether Nikolas Cruz should be sentenced to life or death said after the verdict that he was not in favor of the jury's decision to impose a life sentence but three others were.CBS4 reporter Peter D'Oench spoke to foreman Benjamin Thomas, 43, outside his Broward County home after he returned from the courthouse."I don't like how it turned out but it's how the jury system works," he said. "It really came down to a juror who felt he was mentally ill, and because of that she didn't feel he deserved...
Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz may have been his own worst witness
It's possible Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz talked himself into a death sentence.
Teen accused in deadly Broward crash laughs in court
MIAMI - One of the teens accused in a crime spree in Broward that ended in a deadly crash was kicked out of court Monday morning. Prosecutors are still trying to determine if the 13 and 15-year-old suspects will be tried as adults.As a matter of station policy, CBS 4 does not name suspects who are minors, unless they have been charged as adults. The 15-year-old went before Judge Stacy Ross Monday morning. He is accused of breaking into a Fort Lauderdale home on August 28th and stealing their Mercedes, while the homeowners slept.Investigators say he was the one...
Click10.com
Off-duty corrections officer accused of holding family at gunpoint during road rage incident
TAMARAC, Fla. – A 53-year-old Florida Department of Corrections officer was arrested last week following a road rage incident in Tamarac, authorities said. According to an arrest report from the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Eric Harris was in his personal vehicle Oct. 3 when he was cut off by another vehicle in the area of West Commercial Boulevard and Northwest 50th Avenue.
Click10.com
Principal of Parkland charter school facing criminal charges for allegedly bringing guns on campus
PARKLAND, Fla. – The 39-year-old principal of a charter school in Parkland is facing criminal charges after she allegedly brought two guns to school over the summer, Local 10 News learned Tuesday. The guns were discovered on the campus of Somerset Parkland Academy K-8, located at 8401 University Drive,...
floridianpress.com
Crist's Running Mate Mocks DeSantis, Says he Likes to Play Dress up [Video]
MIAMI—Shortly before Democratic gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist took the stage to address 200 or so Pro-Choice supports at his rally in Little Havana, Lt. Governor pick Karla Hernandez-Mats slighted Gov. Ron DeSantis by saying that while he was afraid of “drag queens,” he still liked to “play dress up.”
