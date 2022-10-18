Ukraine news latest: Humiliation for Putin as Russian fighter jet hits apartment block near Ukrainian border killing 13

VLADIMIR Putin has suffered fresh humiliation after a Russian fighter-bomber plane crashed into an apartment block in the southern Russian town of Yeysk killing 13, officials say.

The Russian Su-34 jet was on a training flight, when the two pilots ejected before it hit the building causing a huge inferno near the Ukrainian boarder.

Russia's emergencies ministry said rescuers revised the death toll after finishing their search of the rubble, confirming that at least 13 had died.

The Russian defence ministry said: "According to a report from the pilots, who jettisoned from the plane, the reason for the crash was a fire in one of the engines during take off."

This is Putin's latest embarrassment since the war in Ukraine started and it comes just weeks after the Crimea bridge blast.

Estonia declares Russia a 'terrorist state'

The Estonian parliament has voted to declare that Russia is a terrorist state.

88 of the 101 legislatures voted in favour of the decision.

A statement from the nation's parliament said Estonia “declares Russia a terrorist regime and the Russian Federation a country that supports terrorism.

“(President Vladimir) Putin’s regime, with its threats of nuclear attack, has turned Russia into the biggest danger to peace both in Europe and in the whole world."

In pictures: The moment a Russian jet crashed in Yeysk

According to Russian media, at least 14 died after a Russian military jet crashed unit a residential area of Yeysk, Russia, yesterday.

These startling images come as Putin continues his brutal bombing campaign across Ukraine, hitting powerplants throughout the embattled nation.

Ukraine's foreign ministry to propose a cut to ties with Iran

Ukraine's foreign ministry is set to propose cuts to ties with Iran, following reports that the country is supplying Russia with missiles.

The office will also call on the EU to sanction Iran, accusing the nation of aiding Russia in “carrying out terror against Ukrainians”.

Over the last week, reports have claimed that Russia has used Iranian missiles to target civilian infrastructure across Ukraine.

Ukraine continues to take back land as Putin attacks infrastructure

The British MoD has shared a new visual outlook on the situation in Ukraine.

Over the last month, Zelensky's troops have made significant gains in the Kherson region.

Meanwhile, Putin has begun a brutal bombing campaign across Ukraine as he targets civilian infrastructure.

30% of Ukrainian power plants destroyed in just eight days

According to President Zelensky, Russia has destroyed 30% of Ukraine's power stations since October 10.

Taking to Twitter, the steadfast President described these attacks as "another kind of Russian" terrorism.

"No space left for negotiations with Putin's regime," he concluded.

MoD shares information on Russia's brutal attacks on Ukraine

The British Ministry of Defence has given an update on Putin's bloodthirsty attacks on civilian areas in Ukraine.

The statement reads: "Since 10 October, Russia has maintained a heightened tempo of long-range strikes against targets across Ukraine.

"These have been conducted by cruise missiles, air defence missiles in a surface-to-surface role, and Iranian-provided Shahed-136 one way attack uncrewed aerial vehicles.

"It is highly likely that a key objective of this strike campaign is to cause wide-spread damage to Ukraine’s energy distribution network.

"As Russia has suffered battlefield setbacks since August, it has highly likely gained a greater willingness to strike civilian infrastructure in addition to Ukrainian military targets."

In pictures: Firefighters battle devastating impact of Russian drone strike

Early yesterday morning, a so-called “kamikaze drone’ hit the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, killing at least four people.

After a week of brutal bombings, this is just the latest Russian attack on Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure.

Among the victims was a young couple, one of which was six months pregnant.

Two officials have been “kidnapped” at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

According to the Ukrainian state energy company, two senior officials have been “kidnapped” by Russian forces at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine.

The news comes as the nuclear plant’s external power supply had been cut off following strikes near the site.

The whereabouts of these officials is “unknown”.

UK and US join forces to increase sanctions on Russia

According to Reuters, Britain and the US have furthered their joint intention to sanction Russia.

Andrea Gacki, head of the US treasury department’s office of foreign assets control, and Giles Thomson, the head of the UK’s sanctions enforcement office shared a joint statement yesterday.

It said: “Over time, we expect to realise the benefits of our collaboration not only in relation to the sanctions imposed in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but also across other common sanctions regimes.”

Ukraine could retake Crimea by ‘next summer’ former US commander claims

The former commanding general of the US army, Ben Hodges, has said Ukraine could retake the captured region of Crimea within a year.

“When I look at the situation, I see that the situation of the Russians is getting worse with every week,” he said, speaking to the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

“They say war is a test of will and logistics – and on both counts, Ukraine is far superior.”

“The Russians have to lose [the war]; otherwise, they’ll try again in two or three years,” he went on to say.

Russia attacked ‘critical infrastructure’ in three regions

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on Monday that Russian strikes had hit critical infrastructure in three regions, knocking out electricity to hundreds of towns and villages across the country.

“Russian terrorists once again attacked the energy infrastructure of Ukraine in three regions,” Shmygal said, pointing to five strikes in Kyiv as well as attacks in the Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy regions.

“Hundreds of settlements were cut off as a result of the attack,” he added.

Kremlin warns annexed Ukrainian areas protected by nuclear weapons

The Kremlin has warned the four regions of Ukraine that Russia declared it had annexed in sham referendums all falll under the protection of Russia's nuclear arsenal.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "These territories are inalienable parts of the Russian Federation ... and their security is provided for at the same level as the rest of Russia's territory."

Power cuts in Kyiv and Ukraine regions after strikes on energy facilities

Several regions of Ukraine, including the capital Kyiv, were experiencing power cuts after multiple strikes targeted energy facilities, local officials and agencies said Tuesday.

Many settlements in Zhytomyr region, west of Kyiv, and parts of Dnipro city in central Ukraine were without electricity, while power was restored to the southern city of Mykolaiv after strikes overnight.

Ukraine says it shot down 85% of Russian drones in latest attacks

Ukraine has destroyed 37 Russian drones since Sunday evening, around 85-86% of the number involved in attacks, Ukraine’s air force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat said on Monday.

“That’s quite a good result for the work of our air defences and that number will rise in the future,” he told a news briefing.

He added that all the drones had flown into Ukraine from the south.

Over 100 women freed in POW swap

Over one hundred Ukrainian women were freed from Russian captivity, as part of a POW swap.

Andriy Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian Presidential office, has revealed that 108 Ukrainian women have been freed in a POW swap with Putin's regime.

Taking to Twitter, he said: “Extremely emotional and really special: we freed 108 women from captivity. Mothers and daughters. Their relatives have been waiting for them to come back. 37 Azovstal evacuees, 11 officers, 85 privates and NCOs.”

Meanwhile, the Kremlin's brutal bombing campaign on civilian centres in Ukraine yesterday has left at least eight dead.

The head of president Volodymyr Zelensky's office has said that Kyiv was struck by "kamikaze drones" on Monday.

Pictured: A drone just moments before it fired on buildings in Kyiv

Putin unleashed a kamikaze drone blitz on Kyiv as multiple explosions rocked the centre of Ukraine's capital for the second time in a week.

The bombing raid comes seven days after the tinpot tyrant launched deadly revenge raids for the Kerch Bridge bombing - killing at least 25 people.

Ukraine claims Russia suffered heavy loses

Ukraine's Ministry of Defence have claimed that Russian forces lost 320 troops within the past 24 hours.

The total number of Russian losses has now exceeded 65,000.

The Ministry have also claimed to have knocked out 17 drones following the strikes in Kyiv yesterday.

UK's MoD release latest intelligence statement

The UK's Ministry of Defence have said that Russia are facing severe issues following the destruction of the Kerch Bridge as "a large queue of waiting cargo trucks remains backed up".

The Ministry said: "Logistical issues faced by Russian forces in southern Ukraine have likely become more acute following damage to the Kerch Bridge on 08 October 2022. Repair efforts are ongoing, and it is open to some traffic.

"However, a large queue of waiting cargo trucks remains backed up near the crossing.

"Russian forces operating in southern Ukraine are likely increasing logistical supply flow via Mariupol in an attempt to compensate for the reduced capacity of the Kerch Bridge.

"With the Russian presence in Kherson strained, and the supply routes through Crimea degraded, the ground line of communication through Zaporizhzhia Oblast is becoming more important to the sustainability of Russia’s occupation.

"The city of Melitopol is a junction of supply routes and hosts a major Russian aviation presence."

Russian strike on Kyiv building kills one, wounds three: mayor

The mayor of the Ukraine capital Kyiv said Monday that at least one person was killed following a series of Russian drone attacks that struck a residential building in the centre of the city.

"The remains of one woman was recovered from the rubble of a house in Shevchenkivskyi district, where an explosion occurred as a result of a drone attack.

"Another person is under the rubble. Three people were hospitalised," Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram.

US embassy SLAMS Russian attacks on Kyiv

The U.S. embassy in Kyiv condemned Russian attacks on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities on Monday and said the United States stood with the Ukrainian people.

Taking to Twitter, the embassy wrote: "More desperate and reprehensible Russian attacks this morning against civilians and civilian infrastructure.

"We admire the strength and resilience of the Ukrainian people.

"We will stand with you for as long as it takes."

Date revealed for when Kerch Bridge repairs will finish

According to a document published on the Russian government’s website, the repair work on the Kerch Bridge is set to be finished by July 2023.

The 12-mile-long Kerch Bridge was badly damaged after a truck reportedly exploded, killing three people.

The humiliating explosion of the Kerch Bridge has led to furious Russian officials calling for strikes on big cities in Ukraine.