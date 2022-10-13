ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comedy Central Pinpoints Date For Trevor Noah's Final 'Daily Show' Episode

By Ben Blanchet
 4 days ago

Trevor Noah , who announced he was leaving as host of “ The Daily Show ” last month, is bidding farewell to his program in less than two months.

Noah, who has anchored the Comedy Central program for seven years, will air his last episode on Dec. 8, Paramount Global announced Wednesday.

The network will show “a look back at some of the best moments” from his program in the week leading up to the final episode, according to The Hollywood Reporter .

Noah became the show’s third host in 2015, after Craig Kilborn and Jon Stewart , respectively.

The entertainment news site reported that the program will return in January. However, it’s unclear who will become its host.

Paramount Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios president and CEO Chris McCarthy wrote in a statement that Noah is an “incredible talent who has left an indelible mark” on the satirical news show.

The host allegedly “stunned” executives at Paramount and Comedy Central, sources told The Hollywood Reporter last week , and McCarthy ― along with “staffers with the show and higher up at the conglomerate” ― didn’t learn about Noah’s planned departure until the Sept. 28 announcement on the show.

Noah told his audience late last month that he felt like it was “time.”

“It’s been absolutely amazing. It’s something that I never expected,” he said.

“And I found myself thinking throughout the time, everything we’ve gone through, Trump presidency, the pandemic, the journey, more pandemic. And I realized that after the seven years, my time is up but in the most beautiful way.”

It’s uncertain who will take over the show from Noah. ﻿TMZ reported that Comedy Central executives see the show’s correspondent Roy Wood Jr. as someone who could possibly be next in line.

Comedy Central told TMZ that “in time, [the network] will turn to the next chapter of ‘The Daily Show’ and all of our incredible correspondents will be at the top of that list.”

“Until then, we are focused on celebrating Trevor and thanking him for his many contributions,” the network said in a statement.

