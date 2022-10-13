Russia-Ukraine war – live: Putin official warns of WW3 as Nato sends missiles to Kyiv

UK anti-aircraft missiles being sent to Ukraine will “augment” US missile systems used by Kyiv , defence secretary Ben Wallace has said.

Entering the Nato headquarters in Brussels, Mr Wallace told Sky News : “They’ll join the American systems that they’re putting in - they’re the same type of missiles, so they’ll complement that and they’ll just really augment the American platforms and those are the missiles they’ll use.”

His remarks come after a top Russian official has warned the west that the admission of Ukraine to Nato could trigger World War Three.

“Kyiv is well aware that such a step would mean a guaranteed escalation to a World War Three,” the deputy secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation told Tass on Thursday.

“Apparently, that’s what they are counting on - to create informational noise and draw attention to themselves once again.”

Alexander Venediktov also repeated a Russian position that the west, by helping Ukraine, indicated that “they are a direct party to the conflict”.