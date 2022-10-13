ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia-Ukraine war – live: Putin official warns of WW3 as Nato sends missiles to Kyiv

By Namita Singh,Eleanor Sly and Emily Atkinson
 5 days ago

UK anti-aircraft missiles being sent to Ukraine will “augment” US missile systems used by Kyiv , defence secretary Ben Wallace has said.

Entering the Nato headquarters in Brussels, Mr Wallace told Sky News : “They’ll join the American systems that they’re putting in - they’re the same type of missiles, so they’ll complement that and they’ll just really augment the American platforms and those are the missiles they’ll use.”

His remarks come after a top Russian official has warned the west that the admission of Ukraine to Nato could trigger World War Three.

“Kyiv is well aware that such a step would mean a guaranteed escalation to a World War Three,” the deputy secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation told Tass on Thursday.

“Apparently, that’s what they are counting on - to create informational noise and draw attention to themselves once again.”

Alexander Venediktov also repeated a Russian position that the west, by helping Ukraine, indicated that “they are a direct party to the conflict”.

Raymond o carrizales Carrizales
5d ago

Russia is a bad actor and seems to want a ww3 .china nk Iran .Russia has land mass and want a tad more china has land mass and want an island? nk is minute and has nukes and is scared. Iran is just irate. this all don't make sense ...

Reply
9
Jamie Kelly
5d ago

Putin makes me sick. Did he really think the free world would accept him stealing land by force? War criminal.

Reply(1)
9
Dale Leonhart
5d ago

Putin can't handle little Ukraine . good luck against NATO . Moscow would be gone and you Putin .

Reply(7)
8
