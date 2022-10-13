Main Street Missionary Baptist Church sponsors its first back to school supply giveaway

The Youth Department of Main Street Missionary Baptist Church sponsored its first Back To School Supply Giveaway, Saturday from 12:00–2:00 p.m. at the Clifton Forge Armory.

In addition to backpacks, notebooks, crayons, pencils, paper, erasers, etc., the children and their families were treated to hot dogs, chips, a drink, various desserts, and games.

The Youth Department Advisors assisted the Youth Department by packing the backpacks as Youth Leader T. J. Ray cooked up the hot dogs and members of the Youth Department served the guests.

“I’m proud of the Youth Department and their Advisors,” said Rev. Dr. Ronald O. Baker, pastor of MSMBC. “We were able to help give supplies to 79 children and 45 families,” added Baker. “We are a church that’s community oriented, wanting to help those in need of helping. I want to thank all those persons of the community for their donations of money and school supplies. We couldn’t have done this without their help,” said Baker in conclusion.

MSMBC is now looking forward to their next project: A Coat Giveaway in early fall. Those willing and able to help with donations or want more information may contact the church at 920 Main St., Clifton Forge, Phone: (540) 862-4530.

