Covington High School seeking Hall of Fame nominees

COVINGTON, Va. (VR) – Covington High School is looking for candidates for induction into the CHS Hall of Fame this fall.

The school is seeking nominations of potential members from the general public.

A letter nominating an individual and listing his/her accomplishments should be mailed to Principal Derek Cantrell, 606 S. Lexington Ave., Covington, Va. 24426. The letter can also be emailed to derek.cantrell@ahps.k12.va.us.

The deadline for submitting nominations is Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.

The Hall of Fame inductees will be recognized on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, during the CHS football game with Narrows at Casey Field.

