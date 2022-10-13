ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Click10.com

New Jan. 6 footage shows Pelosi, leaders as crisis unfolded

Video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., during the breach of the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021, is played as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. (Alex Wong/Pool Photo via AP)
Click10.com

Demings, Rubio preparing to debate Tuesday

MIAMI – Republican Sen. Marco Rubio and his Democratic challenger, Rep. Val Demings, are preparing for their first (and only) televised debate of the campaign on Tuesday. The debate is set to take place in West Palm Beach. Rubio, who has largely led in the polls, was in Miami...
Mesabi Tribune

Candidates for Senate District 3 offer a glimpse of their platforms

When the late Sen. David Tomassoni and his longtime ally and friend Sen. Tom Bakk announced their retirements, two giant pairs of political shoes were left behind — along with a combined 60 years of experience and leadership in St. Paul. Now, two new faces will represent the Iron Range and the Arrowhead region going forward, in both Senate District 7 (Tomassoni’s former stomping grounds) and Bakk’s Senate District 3 after the Nov. 8 election. ...
