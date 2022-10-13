Read full article on original website
Trump calls investigation ‘witch hunt’ after Jan. 6 panel unanimously votes for subpoena
WASHINGTON – In a bipartisan vote, the House committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riot attack voted 9 to 0 to subpoena former President Donald trump who lawmakers say provoked the insurrection in an effort to overturn the 2020 election. On Friday, Trump pushed back at the panel calling...
Jan. 6 hearing promises 'surprising' details before election
A video of then-President Donald Trump speaking is displayed as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. (Alex Wong/Pool Photo via AP)
New Jan. 6 footage shows Pelosi, leaders as crisis unfolded
Video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., during the breach of the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021, is played as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. (Alex Wong/Pool Photo via AP)
Demings, Rubio preparing to debate Tuesday
MIAMI – Republican Sen. Marco Rubio and his Democratic challenger, Rep. Val Demings, are preparing for their first (and only) televised debate of the campaign on Tuesday. The debate is set to take place in West Palm Beach. Rubio, who has largely led in the polls, was in Miami...
Candidates for Senate District 3 offer a glimpse of their platforms
When the late Sen. David Tomassoni and his longtime ally and friend Sen. Tom Bakk announced their retirements, two giant pairs of political shoes were left behind — along with a combined 60 years of experience and leadership in St. Paul. Now, two new faces will represent the Iron Range and the Arrowhead region going forward, in both Senate District 7 (Tomassoni’s former stomping grounds) and Bakk’s Senate District 3 after the Nov. 8 election. ...
